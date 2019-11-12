Best Business Laptops 2019

Whether you're buying a fleet of laptops for your employees or just looking for a single productivity system for yourself, you'll want a business laptop that's durable, powerful and easy-to-use. We review dozens of business laptops each year and the models that make our best business laptop list offer the best combination of comfort, performance and battery life.

Best business laptop overall

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB SSD | Display: 14-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.5 pounds

Attractive, lightweight chassis

Best-in-class keyboard

Long battery life (on 1080p model)

Bright, vivid display options

No microSD card slot

4K model has short battery life

Top configs get pricey

Lenovo made our favorite business laptop even better by improving its speakers and adding some useful security features, including a webcam shutter and IR camera. On top of that, you get fast performance, long battery life (on the 1080p model) and two gorgeous, 1080p and 4K display options, all in an impossibly lightweight chassis. But it's still those classic ThinkPad features — a durable design, best-in-class keyboard and stealthy black/red aesthetics — that carry the X1 Carbon to greatness.

See our full Lenovo ThinkPad Carbon X1 review.

The top Apple laptop for business

CPU: Intel Core i7/Core i9 | GPU: Radeon Pro 555X/Pro 560X/Pro Vega 16/Pro Vega 20 | RAM: 16GB/32GB | Storage: 512GB/1TB/2TB/4TB | Display: 15.4-inch, 2880-1800-pixel | Size: 13.8 x 9.5 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 4 pounds

Blisteringperformance

Sharp, vivid display

Powerful audio

Long battery life

Very expensive

Keyboard isn't great

No USB Type-A ports

The latest 15-inch MacBook Pro is pricey but extremely powerful. Performance is where the MacBook Pro really stands out from the crowd. With up to a Core i9-9980HK CPU and 32GB of RAM, this sleek productivity machine can handle some serious number crunching. Not to mention the breathtaking speed of its record-breaking SSD. And like the MacBook Pros before it, the 2019 model has a sharp, vivid display, great speakers and long battery life (10+ hours).

See our full 15-inch MacBook Pro review.

Durable and portable powerhouse

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB | Display: 13.3-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 12 x 8.1 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.8 pounds

Sleek design

Gorgeous display

Comfortable keyboard

Solid audio

Fast SSD

Long battery life

Competing laptops are faster

Expensive

The HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3 is the complete package. Its aluminum chassis is not only thin and lightweight, but it's also durable to military-grade specifications. Not to mention, the business laptop's sturdy yet flexible hinge allows the gorgeous 13.3-inch, 1080p display to rotate back into tablet mode. Aside from its stylish looks, the EliteBook x360 1030 G3 has a comfortable keyboard, long battery life and a fast hard drive.

See our full HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3 review.

The best business 2-in-1 laptop

CPU: 10th gen Intel Core i3/Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD or Iris Pro | RAM: 4GB/8GB/16GB | Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB | Display: 12.3-inch, 2736 x 1824-pixel | Size: 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.33 inches | Weight: 1.7-1.74 pounds

Speedy performance

Colorful display

Comfortable (optional) keyboard

USB-C port

Less battery life than predecessor

Slow, expensive SSD

The Surface Pro 7 has practically everything you could want from a business 2-in-1 laptop. The flexible detachable now has speedy 10th Gen processors, which offer a significant performance boost when compared to last year's Surface Pro. You can use the gorgeous, 12.3-inch touch screen display with the responsive Surface Pen, and the comfortable Type Cover keyboard attachment has a useful touchpad. We're also glad that Microsoft added a USB-C port. We just wish the Surface Pro 7 lasted longer on a charge.

See our full Surface Pro 7 review.

A great business 2-in-1 convertible laptop

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB | Display: 14-inch, 1080p or 2560 x 1440-pixel | Size: 13.1 x 9 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 3.1 pounds

Stunning 2K HDR display

Fast performance

Privacy webcam slider

Durable design

Pricey

Average battery life

If you want your business laptop to outshine those around you, then pick up the ThinkPad X1 Yoga. This 2-in-1 has a gorgeous 2K HDR screen that is among the most colorful we've ever seen. The laptop also features an elegant Mil-Spec tested design and its 8th Gen Intel processors offer excellent performance. If you're worried about privacy, the X1 Yoga comes with a slider on the webcam, so you can ditch the tape.

See our full ThinkPad X1 Yoga review.

An excellent clamshell 2-in-1 laptop

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB | Display: 14-inch, 1080p | Size: 12.6 x 7.9 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 3 pounds

Epic battery life

Strong performance

Sleek design

Nifty proximity sensor sign-in

Display could be brighter

poor speakers

If battery life is a priority, the Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1 is the business laptop for you. But its 13+ hours of runtime isn't the only reason to buy this notebook; the Latitude 7400 2-in-1 has a sleek, flexible design, fast performance and some useful sign-in options. All you need to do is walk up to this Dell and it will know that you're there, thanks to its proximity sensor, making it faster to log in to the system.

See our full Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1 review.

One beast of a workstation laptop

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7/Xeon | GPU: Intel UHD 630/Nvidia Quadro P1000 | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB | Display: 15.6-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 14.2 x 9.7 x 0.8 inches | Weight: 4.9 pounds

Premium design

Gorgeous 4K panel

Military-grade durability

Comfortable keyboard

Excellent performance

Long battery life

Lid flexes

Poor webcam

Expensive

The HP ZBook Studio x360 G5 is hands down the best business laptop for power users, provided money isn't an obstacle. This exorbitantly priced 15.6-inch laptop has it all, including a vivid, bright display and outstanding performance. Most impressive, however, is the workstation's uncharacteristically sleek profile and long battery life. It's also uncommon for a workstation to have a flexible chassis like the x360 G5's, and the device's touch screen can be used with a stylus.

See our full HP ZBook Studio x360 G5 review.

The best 17-inch workstation

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7/Xeon | GPU: Up to Radeon Pro WX 7100/Up to Quadro P5200 | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB/64GB/128GB | Storage: 500GB (HDD)/256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB/4TB | Display: 17.3-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 16.3 x 10.8 x 1.2 inches | Weight: 7.5 pounds

Vivid, detailed 4K display

Blistering performance

Comfortable keyboard

Durable design

Powerful graphics

Sub-par battery life

Runs warm

Exorbitantprice

If you're willing to spend and want the most powerful machine around, look no further than the Dell Precision 7730. This 7.5-pound workstation may not be the best for travel, but its Core i9 CPU and Nvidia Quadro P5200 GPU are capable of running even the most demanding applications, like 3D modeling or photo editing. But the Precision 7730 isn't all about performance. A gorgeous 4K display, a comfortable keyboard, and a MIL-SPEC design make this an exceptionally well-rounded machine, even though its battery life isn't great.

See our full Dell Precision 7730 review.

Ultra portability

CPU: Up to Intel Core i7 | GPU: Intel HD 620 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB | Display: 14-inch, 1080p | Size: 12.8 x 9.1 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 2.7 pounds

Slim, super-lightweight chassis

Decent 1080p display

Fast performance

Discrete graphics

Below-average battery life

Lid and keyboard flex

Poor webcam

If you travel frequently for work and want the most portability laptop with a large display, then you should strongly consider the TravelMate P6 P614 as an alternative to the ThinkPad X1 Carbon. Not only does the TravelMate P6 offer fast performance but it also comes with an optional discrete GPU for those who need to run graphics-demanding programs. And despite its slim chassis, the TravelMate P6 has a wide array of ports. Still, we prefer the X1 Carbon for its longer battery life and more sturdy chassis.

Read our full Acer TravelMate P6 P614 review.

This rugged laptop can take a beating

CPU: Intel Core i3/Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620/AMD Radeon RX540 | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB | Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB | Display: 14-inch, 1080p | Size: 13.7 x 6.6 x 1.3 inches | Weight: 6.2 pounds

Blindingly bright display

Survives 3-foot drops

Strong performance

Long battery life

Comfortable RGB keyboard

Expensive

No Thunderbolt 3

Poorly designed stylus slot

Although its beefier sibling, the Latitude 7424 Rugged Extreme, is the more durable laptop, the Latitude 5420 Rugged is the better all-around machine thanks to its exceptionally bright display, strong performance and a comfortable RGB keyboard. Unlike other rugged laptops we've tested, the Latitude 5420 has a responsive touchpad and a relatively thin chassis to go along with its nearly 10 hours of battery life. If this machine is right for you, check out our page for the top Dell Latitude accessories.

See our full Dell Latitude 5420 Rugged review.

How to choose a business laptop

Here are some things to keep in mind when choosing the right model of business laptop for you or your company.