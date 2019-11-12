Best Business Laptops 2019

Whether you're buying a fleet of laptops for your employees or just looking for a single productivity system for yourself, you'll want a business laptop that's durable, powerful and easy-to-use. We review dozens of business laptops each year and the models that make our best business laptop list offer the best combination of comfort, performance and battery life.
If you need something with a bit more oomph than your traditional business laptop, then check out our best workstations page. Looking for something more specific? See our best Lenovo ThinkPad and best HP EliteBook laptops guides.
What you need to know about Black Friday
If you need a new business laptop for yourself or your team, check out our best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals hubs. We'll be updating these pages with the latest discounts from now until Black Friday, which starts on Nov 29 and runs through Cyber Monday, on Dec 2.
1. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (7th Gen)
Best business laptop overall
CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB SSD | Display: 14-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.5 pounds
Lenovo made our favorite business laptop even better by improving its speakers and adding some useful security features, including a webcam shutter and IR camera. On top of that, you get fast performance, long battery life (on the 1080p model) and two gorgeous, 1080p and 4K display options, all in an impossibly lightweight chassis. But it's still those classic ThinkPad features — a durable design, best-in-class keyboard and stealthy black/red aesthetics — that carry the X1 Carbon to greatness.
2. Apple MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2019)
The top Apple laptop for business
CPU: Intel Core i7/Core i9 | GPU: Radeon Pro 555X/Pro 560X/Pro Vega 16/Pro Vega 20 | RAM: 16GB/32GB | Storage: 512GB/1TB/2TB/4TB | Display: 15.4-inch, 2880-1800-pixel | Size: 13.8 x 9.5 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 4 pounds
The latest 15-inch MacBook Pro is pricey but extremely powerful. Performance is where the MacBook Pro really stands out from the crowd. With up to a Core i9-9980HK CPU and 32GB of RAM, this sleek productivity machine can handle some serious number crunching. Not to mention the breathtaking speed of its record-breaking SSD. And like the MacBook Pros before it, the 2019 model has a sharp, vivid display, great speakers and long battery life (10+ hours).
3. HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3
Durable and portable powerhouse
CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB | Display: 13.3-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 12 x 8.1 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.8 pounds
The HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3 is the complete package. Its aluminum chassis is not only thin and lightweight, but it's also durable to military-grade specifications. Not to mention, the business laptop's sturdy yet flexible hinge allows the gorgeous 13.3-inch, 1080p display to rotate back into tablet mode. Aside from its stylish looks, the EliteBook x360 1030 G3 has a comfortable keyboard, long battery life and a fast hard drive.
4. Microsoft Surface Pro 7
The best business 2-in-1 laptop
CPU: 10th gen Intel Core i3/Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD or Iris Pro | RAM: 4GB/8GB/16GB | Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB | Display: 12.3-inch, 2736 x 1824-pixel | Size: 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.33 inches | Weight: 1.7-1.74 pounds
The Surface Pro 7 has practically everything you could want from a business 2-in-1 laptop. The flexible detachable now has speedy 10th Gen processors, which offer a significant performance boost when compared to last year's Surface Pro. You can use the gorgeous, 12.3-inch touch screen display with the responsive Surface Pen, and the comfortable Type Cover keyboard attachment has a useful touchpad. We're also glad that Microsoft added a USB-C port. We just wish the Surface Pro 7 lasted longer on a charge.
5. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga
A great business 2-in-1 convertible laptop
CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB | Display: 14-inch, 1080p or 2560 x 1440-pixel | Size: 13.1 x 9 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 3.1 pounds
If you want your business laptop to outshine those around you, then pick up the ThinkPad X1 Yoga. This 2-in-1 has a gorgeous 2K HDR screen that is among the most colorful we've ever seen. The laptop also features an elegant Mil-Spec tested design and its 8th Gen Intel processors offer excellent performance. If you're worried about privacy, the X1 Yoga comes with a slider on the webcam, so you can ditch the tape.
6. Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1
An excellent clamshell 2-in-1 laptop
CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB | Display: 14-inch, 1080p | Size: 12.6 x 7.9 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 3 pounds
If battery life is a priority, the Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1 is the business laptop for you. But its 13+ hours of runtime isn't the only reason to buy this notebook; the Latitude 7400 2-in-1 has a sleek, flexible design, fast performance and some useful sign-in options. All you need to do is walk up to this Dell and it will know that you're there, thanks to its proximity sensor, making it faster to log in to the system.
7. HP ZBook Studio x360 G5
One beast of a workstation laptop
CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7/Xeon | GPU: Intel UHD 630/Nvidia Quadro P1000 | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB | Display: 15.6-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 14.2 x 9.7 x 0.8 inches | Weight: 4.9 pounds
The HP ZBook Studio x360 G5 is hands down the best business laptop for power users, provided money isn't an obstacle. This exorbitantly priced 15.6-inch laptop has it all, including a vivid, bright display and outstanding performance. Most impressive, however, is the workstation's uncharacteristically sleek profile and long battery life. It's also uncommon for a workstation to have a flexible chassis like the x360 G5's, and the device's touch screen can be used with a stylus.
8. Dell Precision 7730
The best 17-inch workstation
CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7/Xeon | GPU: Up to Radeon Pro WX 7100/Up to Quadro P5200 | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB/64GB/128GB | Storage: 500GB (HDD)/256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB/4TB | Display: 17.3-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 16.3 x 10.8 x 1.2 inches | Weight: 7.5 pounds
If you're willing to spend and want the most powerful machine around, look no further than the Dell Precision 7730. This 7.5-pound workstation may not be the best for travel, but its Core i9 CPU and Nvidia Quadro P5200 GPU are capable of running even the most demanding applications, like 3D modeling or photo editing. But the Precision 7730 isn't all about performance. A gorgeous 4K display, a comfortable keyboard, and a MIL-SPEC design make this an exceptionally well-rounded machine, even though its battery life isn't great.
9. Acer TravelMate P6 P614
Ultra portability
CPU: Up to Intel Core i7 | GPU: Intel HD 620 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB | Display: 14-inch, 1080p | Size: 12.8 x 9.1 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 2.7 pounds
If you travel frequently for work and want the most portability laptop with a large display, then you should strongly consider the TravelMate P6 P614 as an alternative to the ThinkPad X1 Carbon. Not only does the TravelMate P6 offer fast performance but it also comes with an optional discrete GPU for those who need to run graphics-demanding programs. And despite its slim chassis, the TravelMate P6 has a wide array of ports. Still, we prefer the X1 Carbon for its longer battery life and more sturdy chassis.
11. Dell Latitude 5420 Rugged
This rugged laptop can take a beating
CPU: Intel Core i3/Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620/AMD Radeon RX540 | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB | Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB | Display: 14-inch, 1080p | Size: 13.7 x 6.6 x 1.3 inches | Weight: 6.2 pounds
Although its beefier sibling, the Latitude 7424 Rugged Extreme, is the more durable laptop, the Latitude 5420 Rugged is the better all-around machine thanks to its exceptionally bright display, strong performance and a comfortable RGB keyboard. Unlike other rugged laptops we've tested, the Latitude 5420 has a responsive touchpad and a relatively thin chassis to go along with its nearly 10 hours of battery life. If this machine is right for you, check out our page for the top Dell Latitude accessories.
How to choose a business laptop
Here are some things to keep in mind when choosing the right model of business laptop for you or your company.
- Do you need vPro? Many business laptops are available with CPUs that have Intel vPro technology, which lets a support person log in remotely, even if the computer can't boot. However, unless you have a large IT department and a huge fleet of laptops that you need the ability to service remotely, you probably won't use this feature.
- How fast do you need it to be? Most business users will be happy with a laptop that has a dual-core, Core i5 CPU like the Core i5-7200U or Core i5-7300U (vPro) and the CPU's integrated graphics processor. However, if you require a high-end performance for 3D Modeling, professional video editing or creating predictive models, then get a mobile workstation with a quad-core Core i5 or Core i7 CPU (model numbers end in HQ) and Nvidia Quadro graphics.
- Long battery life: Nobody wants to run out of juice in the middle of a long workday or a cross-country flight. Unless you're getting a giant workstation, look for a laptop that gets more than 9 hours on a charge. Some business systems come with a choice of regular or extended batteries; always get the high-capacity unit.
- At least a 1080p screen: It's hard to be productive if you can't see much text on the screen. Avoid laptops with low-resolution, 1366 x 768 screens like the plague. Get one with a resolution that's 1920 x 1080 or higher.
- SSDs for responsiveness: If you want a truly fast computer, get a solid state drive rather than a mechanical hard drive. SSDs boot up, open programs and multitask at least three times faster than old-fashioned hard drives.
- The right ports: Nobody likes to carry a bag full of dongles. Consider which kinds of connections you or your employees will need the most. If you connect to a wired network a lot, make sure the laptop has an Ethernet port. If photography is a key part of the job, choose a laptop with a memory card reader. No matter what your needs, a Thunderbolt 3 port is a huge plus, because it will allow you to connect to a new generation of high-speed peripherals, universal chargers and powerful docks.
- A great keyboard: It almost goes without saying that every laptop should have a good keyboard. But with business systems, a comfortable typing experience is even more important. Look for snappy feedback, deep travel and absolutely no flex.