The Best (and Worst) USB Type-C Hubs

1. Dell DA300 6-in-1 USB-C Hub (4.5 Stars)

The best overall USB Type-C hub you can buy

Ports: One HDMI, one DisplayPort, one VGA, one RJ45 Ethernet, one USB Type-C, one USB 3.1

Wide-variety of ports

Petite

Concealed cable

Pricey

The Dell DA300 is one of the smallest and most portable USB-C hubs that I've seen, thanks to its circular shape and retractable cable. It features an HDMI port, a DisplayPort, a VGA port, an RJ45 Ethernet port, one USB Type-C port and one USB 3.1 port. It doesn't have the largest number of ports, but its wide-variety makes up for that. Overall, it's a great USB-C hub to take on the go, as long as you're okay with the price.

2. Kingston Nucleum USB-C Hub (4 Stars)

Ports: Two USB 3.0, one HDMI, one SD card slot, one microSD card slot, two USB-C (one charging)

Plentiful amount of ports

Petite

Pass-through Charging

Pricey

Kingston’s Nucleum USB-C hub is small and slick, with access to two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, a SD and microSD card slot, one USB-C charging port and one regular USB-C port. It doesn’t feel too light or cheaply made, and even the cable is sturdy. The Nucleum is an overall quality hub, but it is pretty expensive.

3. Landhoo 5 in 1 USB Type-C Hub (4 Stars)

Ports: One HDMI, two USB 3.0, one SD card slot, one microSD card slot, one USB Type-C (charging)

Type-C charging port

Adds HDMI, SD memory ports

Not the strongest connection

You may not have heard of accessory-maker Landhoo before, but this snap-on hub, available in silver, space gray, black, gold and rose gold, is starting the company out on the right foot with us.

Not only does it offer an HDMI output port, dual USB 3.0 ports, a SD memory reader and a microSD memory reader, but Its pass-through-charging Type-C port means it's good for those with only one Type-C port. The only thing I disliked is that its connection didn't feel as stable as others, as it jiggled uncomfortably when I connected devices to it.

4. HooToo USB C Adapter 3.1 (4 Stars)

Ports: One HDMI, one SD card slot, three USB 3.0, one USB Type-C

Every port you need

Comparatively expensive

It's easy to see why this is a best-seller on Amazon. Pass-through charging, SD card readers, three USB 3.0 ports and HDMI out mean it has everything we look for in a Type-C hub. But unless you want those card readers, you're better off saving $25 and buying Aukey's squarish-puck hub, which packs one more USB 3.0 port.

5. Anker 4-Port USB-C to USB 3.0 (4 Stars)

Ports: Four USB 3.0

Clean design

Least affordable Type-A only hub

If you weren't ready for the USB Type-C apocalypse, this hub is here for you. Four USB 3.0 ports. It's only $18 and provides four USB Type-A ports (at the 3.0 speed) in exchange for a single Type-C port. Best for those whose laptop has more than just one Type-C port.

6. Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock (3.5 Stars)

Ports: One HDMI, one DisplayPort, one RJ45 Ethernet, one USB 3.1

High speeds

4K support

Tuck-away wire

Petite

No USB Type-C or Thunderbolt 3 port

Software only on macOS

No USB Type-C compatibility

Pricey

The Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock has four ports: one USB 3.1 port, an HDMI port, a DisplayPort and an RJ45 Ethernet port, which all functioned correctly. This dock allows you to enjoy fast Thunderbolt speeds and the luxury of two 4K extended displays, and it also has a slim design with a convenient tuck-away wire.

However, the dock isn’t compatible with USB Type-C, so it’ll only connect to a Thunderbolt 3 port, and it doesn’t have a Type-C connector to replace the one that it’s taking up.

The Elgato Thunderbolt Dock Utility app that it does offer is available for only macOS (it allows you to disconnect all storage devices at once and tells you when it's safe to disconnect the dock itself).

It’s a little pricey for $149 (even when it’s on sale for $99), but overall, the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock is a solid choice if you’re interested in connecting to high resolution displays.

7. Atolla 4-in-1 USB Type C Hub (3.5 Stars)

Ports: Four USB 3.0, one MicroUSB, one headphone jack

Most affordable

Attractive design

Only packs USB Type-A ports

We'd never heard of Atolla until now, but this adapter makes a good first impression. The casing features a fine texture and shiny bevelled edges, and its four USB 3.0 ports work well.

If, for some reason, your laptop's Type-C port isn't providing enough power for this hub, you can connect a power source to its microUSB port, which we didn't need to use during testing.

8. Euasoo 9-in-1 USB-C Hub (3.5 Stars)

Ports: One USB Type-C, three USB 3.0, one HDMI, one RJ45 Ethernet, one microSD card slot, one SD card slot, one headphone jack

A ton of ports

Pass-through Charging

Audio jack is unreliable

Lacks regular USB-C port

The Euasoo hub has a slim, sleek design with a plentiful amount of ports for a decent price. That includes a USB-C charging port, 3 USB 3.0 ports, a 4K HDMI port, RJ45 port, MicroSD card slot, SD card slot and a headphone/mic jack.

The spacing between the USB ports are enough so that connectors don’t touch, but its wire connecting to the laptop is annoyingly short. I also found that the audio jack was unreliable in producing sound through both left and right earphones, as the right ear would only produce sound if I held the cord a certain way and even the mic won’t work at all.

9. Lention USB-C Hub (2.5 Stars)

Ports: Three USB 3.0, one SD card slot, one microSD card slot

Decent amount of ports

Affordable

Feels cheap

Finicky card slots

No USB-C slot

While Lention’s USB-C hub has a petite design with a decent number of ports, it feels rather cheap. It has 3 USB 3.0 ports accompanied by discount LED lights that don’t even light up the whole section.

It also has an SD and a microSD slot, but both ports are a little finicky. The SD card slot feels loose and the microSD slot doesn’t click in like normal slots do. Not to mention, the hub doesn’t have a USB Type-C port, which puts you at a disadvantage if you only have one USB C port in your laptop.

10. HyperDrive Hub for Thunderbolt 3 USB-C (2.5 Stars)

Ports: One Thunderbolt 3, one USB Type-C, one microSD card slot, one SD card slot, one HDMI, two USB 3.0

Multiple Type-C ports

Everything else you'd need

Tight USB 3.0 ports

Expensive

Built just for 2016 and 2017's 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pros, this hub takes up two USB-C ports on your laptop, but replicates all the ports you miss from previous machines.

That means, one Thunderbolt 3 port, one USB Type-C port, a microSD reader, an SD memory reader, an HDMI out and dual USB 3.0 ports. The only problem? Its USB 3.0 ports are too small to connect certain Flash drives, even if nothing is next to them, which is a serious problem whether you're spending $10 or $100.

11. Satechi 3-in-1 USB Type-C Hub (2.5 Stars)

Ports: Three USB 3.0, one SD card slot, one microSD card slot

Snaps against laptops

Adds SD memory ports

Tight USB 3.0 ports.

We love these snap-alongside hubs, as they can stay attached to your notebook when you travel, and look like they were made for certain MacBooks (available in gold, silver and space gray). And as long as you have more than one Type-C port, or don't rely on one to charge your laptop, you're likely considering this hub, which adds a trio of USB 3.0 connectors, an SD memory reader and a microSD reader.

Unfortunately, as is the case with some of these hubs, its USB 3.0 ports are a little too narrow for some drives, so they couldn't fit inside. This meant I could use only some of my flash drives, and not the one I personally rely on. It might be less expensive than similar-looking hubs, but it doesn't have the charging or the HDMI-out that competitors do.

12. AmazonBasics USB Type-C Hub (2.5 Stars)

Ports: Three USB 3.0, one RJ45 Ethernet

Smaller than similar hub

Feels cheap

Typically, AmazonBasics accessories are less expensive than the competition, but that's not the case here. If you trust Amazon more than anyone else, consider it, but this cheap-feeling plastic hub is $10 more expensive than Aukey's (though it's smaller) and it offers the same three USB 3.0 ports and Ethernet jack.