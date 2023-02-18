The best keyboards in 2023 offer satisfying clickiness, a solid price point, a sturdy feel and exciting functionality that caters to the user's needs. But keyboards come with different purposes, features and sizes, meaning finding the exact one for you depends on the type you're looking for.

Keyboards can be wireless or wired, mechanical or traditional, full or 60%, RGB illuminated or featuring a palm rest, and some offer unique functionalities as well. These can include the Fn keys defaulting to their gaming functions or specific software allowing the user to go in-depth customizing macros and rebinding every key.

Aesthetic and ergonomics are also important factors to consider, with certain products going against the traditions of keyboard design. Without further ado, here are the best keyboards in 2023, highlighting each of their strengths and weakness in-depth.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

1. Corsair K100 RGB The best overall gaming keyboard Our expert review: Specifications Key type: Mechanical Switch type: OPX or Cherry MX Speed Illumination: Full RGB Size: 18.5 x 6.5 x 1.5 inches Weight: 2.9 pounds Type: Wired Price: $229 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Dell (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Premium attractive build + Comfortable typing experience + Blazing fast key inputs + Tons of functionality and customization options Reasons to avoid - Pricy - OPX keys need getting used to

If you have a considerable budget and are on the lookout for a gaming keyboard, then look no further. Corsair is a reliable company that has always made excellent products, but it has leveled up even further with the K100.

Priced at $229, the K100 RGB Mechanical Gaming is Corsair’s first keyboard to feature Optical-Mechanical switches, which use light technology for fast key inputs. This is also the first showing for the company’s iCue Control wheel, which gives gamers and multimedia mavens a host of functionality on the fly. You’ve got all this functionality housed in a metal and plastic frame that’s rated for longevity and comfort.

The new switches do take some getting used to, especially for those who use a traditional mechanical keyboard. And the price is nothing to sneeze at either. But for gamers looking for eSports-level equipment, this will do the trick.

Read our full Corsair K100 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard review

(Image credit: Razer)

2. Razer Pro Type Ultra The best wireless keyboard Specifications Keyboard size: Full Key type: Mechanical Lighting: Backlit Connectivity: 2.4Ghz wireless, Bluetooth, USB-C Dimensions: 17.28 x 5.15 x 1.57 inches Weight: 2.42 pounds Price: $160 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Durable, near-silent switches + Comfortable typing experience + Detachable ergonomic wrist support + Impressive battery life Reasons to avoid - $160 price point

Wireless keyboards aren't for everyone, but if you're the type of person who cannot stand a pesky chord getting in the way as you work or play, you'll love the Razer Pro Type Ultra.

Far from the brand’s usual green and black gamer-centric design ethos is the Razer Pro Type Ultra — a crisp, modern keyboard that offers premium performance, presentation and plush comfort. From its ice-cool white backlighting to an incredible battery life of up to 214 hours, the Razer Pro Type Ultra is the ideal wireless desktop companion.

Outfitted with Razer Yellow mechanical switches and sound dampening foam, the Pro Type Ultra is amazingly quiet. When combined with fingerprint-resistant, soft-touch keycaps you get a luxurious typing experience that is second to none. Further comfort comes from the included cushioned wrist rest, greatly improving ergonomic support as you grind through your day-to-day.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Vissles V84 Best low-cost mechanical gaming keyboard Our expert review: Specifications Key type: Mechanical Switch type : VSII Switch Illumination: Full RGB Size : 12.4 x 4.9 x 1.5 inches Weight: 1.8 pounds Type: Wireless Price: $99 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Amazing typing experience + Sleek, stylish design + Great price + Variety of switch choices Reasons to avoid - No fast charging - US layout only - Windows-only software

Wireless mechanical keyboards usually come in two categories: good but expensive, or cheap and flawed naff. The Vissles V84 bucks that trend with a fantastic low-cost option that is incredibly comfortable and tactile to type on, has a long battery life and a comprehensive package of accessories in the box.

It’s not perfect, though. There is no fast-charging support off the mains, Vissles offers only a TKL version of the V84 (hence the name) meaning this won’t be ideal for data entry, and there are some key arrangement issues that could be resolved with more space — like the single row Enter key.

But these can be easily forgiven in what is a versatile deck with plenty of switch options to choose from and a dirt-cheap price. If your WFH life needs an ergonomic upgrade, this is an essential purchase.

See our full Vissles V84 wireless mechanical keyboard review

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

4. Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro Now witness the firepower of this fully operational battlestation Our expert review: Specifications Key type: Mechanical Switch type : Razer Yellow Switches Illumination: Razer Chroma RGB Size : 18.5 x 5.9 x 0.5-0.9 Weight: 2.9 pounds Type: Wired Price: $229 Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Excellent build quality + Subtle matte black design + Extensive lighting and customization options + Comfortable typing experience Reasons to avoid - $229 starting price

The Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro arrives two years after its predecessor with a number of new controls that should not only appeal to gamers, but make it a strong option for content creators as well.

The one trade-off is that the wireless connectivity introduced on the V3 Pro is gone, but given the size and intended use case for this keyboard it doesn't feel like much of a loss other than now having a braided cable snaking across my desk.

Hardcore gamers are going to be won over by the introduction of eight macro keys (8!) on the V4 Pro, while the new Razer Command Dial working in tandem with the multi-function roller give content creators and productivity workers some powerful new tools to play with as well.

See our full Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro review.

(Image credit: Razer)

5. Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro The best wireless gaming keyboard Our expert review: Specifications Keyboard size: Full Key type: Mechanical Lighting: Per-key-RGB Connectivity: 2.4Ghz wireless, USB-C Dimensions: 17.7 x 9.8 x 1.7 inches Weight: 3.1 pounds Price: $229 Today's Best Deals View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Razer (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Excellent build quality + Extensive lighting and customization options + Comfortable typing experience + Lag-free wireless input Reasons to avoid - Battery life is a little short

Prices set expectations, and with the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro costing over $200, it’s fair to expect top-notch performance and features. You can choose from Razer Green or Yellow mechanical switches on the BlackWidow V3 Pro, both offer a typing experience that is comfortable and tightly responsive. Razer switches are designed from the ground up with gaming in mind, seeking to deliver tournament-grade performance to the fingertips of anyone in front of them.

Dedicated media buttons, a plush leatherette wrist rest, fantastic Razer Chroma per-key-RGB, and a premium build quality all come together to form one of the best wireless gaming keyboards available. However, Razer’s excellent Synapse software allows you to take things a step further by offering in-depth customization for remapping keys, creating macros, and controlling the RGB lighting and power settings.

See our full Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro review.

(Image credit: Rami Tabari)

6. Corsair K70 RGB Pro Speedy keyboard for the typist and the competitor Our expert review: Specifications Key Type: Mechanical Switch Type: Speed Silver (linear) Illumination: Per-key RGB Size: 17.5 x 6.5 x 1.6 inches Weight: 2.5 pounds Type: Wired Price: $159 Today's Best Deals View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Newegg (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Comfortable wrist rest + Bright and bold RGB lighting + Great gaming performance + Decent companion app + Speedy keys Reasons to avoid - Pricey - Wrist rest can get in the way

Whether you’re looking to wipe the floor with the competition or unleash some word vomit on a page in an enthusiastic rant, the Corsair K70 RGB Pro mechanical keyboard has got you covered.

The Corsair K70 RGB Pro features a sturdy aluminum frame packed with bright RGB keys, a comfortable wrist rest and enough power to kick virtual butt. However, at a whopping $169, the Corsair K70 RGB Pro might be a little too expensive for some people.

See our full Corsair K70 RGB Pro review

(Image credit: Future)

7. Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard Peak productivity for a high price Our expert review: Specifications Key Type: Mechanical Switch Type: Tactile Brown Illumination: Per-key RGB Size: 17.1 x 5.2 x 1 inches Weight: 1.8 pounds Type: Wireless Price: $169 Today's Best Deals View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Awesome mechanical switches + Attractive design + Adjustable tilt + Strong battery life + Good for work and play Reasons to avoid - Some weird function key choices - Expensive at $169

On the face of it, the MX Mechanical is everything we want it to be, but in reality, it’s not that simple. Logitech nails the essentials with awesomely tactile switches and long battery life, alongside taking this chance to address problems with the original MX Keys such as adding an adjustable tilt.

However, the price is going to put some people off and the decision to replace the Mission Control function key with an emoji one is a baffling move to MX power users like me. At the end of the day, it’s a good keyboard that is a joy to type on, but the choice is yours: a chiclet keyboard with slightly better functionality for less, or a mechanical board for more.

See our full Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard review

(Image credit: Microsoft)

8. Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard The best ergonomic keyboard Average Amazon review: (opens in new tab) ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Keyboard size: Tenkeyless Key type: Chiclet Lighting: None Connectivity: 2.4Ghz wireless Dimensions: 15.4 x 8.96 x 2.32 inches Weight: 1.85 pounds Price: $129 Today's Best Deals View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Dell (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Good build + Ergonomic design + Comfortable typing experience + Supportive wrist rest Reasons to avoid - Atypical design takes some getting used to

At first glance, Microsoft’s Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard looks like a keyboard designed by Salvadore Dali, but its slopes, curves and bends all play a vital part in keeping your hands and wrists supported and comfortable. The Sculpt’s design is derived from advanced ergonomic principles, and while its split-keyboard design and domed shape may seem a little alien at first, getting used to the atypical layout allows you to work without the stress and strain of generic keyboards.

Priced at $129.95, the Sculpt is asking a lot for an otherwise relatively feature-slim wireless keyboard. However, this is a device that goes above and beyond its primary function. It also protects your body from RSIs and muscle strains — allowing you to remain productive and injury-free for longer. For that alone, it may as well be priceless to some.

(Image credit: Future)

9. HyperX Alloy Origins 60 The best 60% mechanical gaming keyboard Our expert review: Specifications Key Type: Mechanical Switch Type: HyperX Red Switch Illumination: Per-key RGB Size: 11.6 x 4.15 x 1.45 inches Weight: 1.72 pounds Type: Wired (detachable) Price: $99 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at HP (US) (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Petite, unique design + Comfortable key switches + Dazzling RGB lighting Reasons to avoid - Limited onboard profile storage - Windows-only compatibility

The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 is a beautifully designed 60% mechanical gaming keyboard that demands a second glance. In fact, if we had to pick one keyboard to strut down the catwalk of the gaming keyboard equivalent of New York Fashion Week, we'd turn to the HyperX Alloy Origins 60.

Its 60% form factor isn’t ideal for professional use, but it functions perfectly as a personal keyboard for the traveling gamer. While it has been designed and sturdily built with the average gamer in mind, the Alloy Origins 60 also makes for a comfortable keyboard to type on. And while it features everything a gamer would want in a keyboard, it could use more onboard memory to support more than three profiles.

See our full HyperX Alloy Origins 60 review.

(Image credit: Razer)

10. Razer Turret One The best wireless keyboard for consoles Specifications Keyboard size: Tenkeyless Key type: Mechanical Lighting: Per-key-RGB Connectivity: 2.4Ghz wireless, Bluetooth Dimensions: 23.6 x 7.6 x 1.5 inches Weight: 4.1 pounds Price: $250 Today's Best Deals View at Razer (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Decent battery life + Retractable mouse pad + Xbox Dynamic/Razer Chroma lighting + Included Razer mouse Reasons to avoid - $250 price tag

Precision performance is hard to put a price on, but for $249.99 Razer wants to bring quality desktop-level accuracy to console players with their all-in-one keyboard and mouse combo the Razer Turret One. Say goodbye to auto-aim and hello to pixel-perfect aiming with Razer’s responsive, 16,000 DPI wireless mouse and enjoy tactile key presses with dazzling per-key-RGB from Razer’s ergonomic-friendly keyboard.

While originally designed with the Xbox One in mind, the Razer Turret One is just as compatible with Xbox Series X and PS5 — and works brilliantly with popular titles like Call of Duty: Warzone, Minecraft and Fortnite. Use the Razer Turret One as a desktop accessory or for couch-based gaming thanks to a weighty metal base and sturdy retractable mouse pad that balances perfectly in the lap. It may cost a pretty penny, but Razer’s peripheral combo is a fantastic way to up your game without foregoing comfort.

(Image credit: Rami Tabari)

11. Razer Huntsman V2 A quiet, smooth killer enters the arena — It’s the Razer Huntsman V2 Our expert review: Specifications Key type: Mechanical Switch type: Razer Gen 2 Linear Optical Switches Illumination: Per-Key RGB Size: 17.5 x 5.5 x 1.8 inches Type: Wired Price: $200 Today's Best Deals View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Super comfortable wrist rest + Neat compact design + Great gaming performance + Smooth keys Reasons to avoid - Lighting could be brighter - Expensive

If you’re looking for a quiet gaming keyboard with a ridiculously fast response time, the Razer Huntsman V2 might just be for you.

This gaming keyboard has almost everything you could want, from great performance and clever design to smooth keys and a solid app. However, it’s a tough sell for a whopping $200, especially since it doesn’t pack as many bells and whistles as some other keyboards.

But if you want to prioritize quiet keys, and have the money to spend, the Razer Huntsman V2 is worth checking out.

See our full Razer Huntsman V2 review

(Image credit: Ghost)

12. Ghost A1 The best 60% wireless keyboard Specifications Keyboard size: 60% Key type: Mechanical Lighting: Per-key-RGB Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB-C Dimensions: 12 x 10 x 2 inches Weight: 2 pounds Price: $179 Reasons to buy + Cherry MX switches + Sturdy full-aluminum chassis + Great typing experience + Good battery life Reasons to avoid - $150 and up

Ghost is a peripheral manufacturer that specializes in premium-built, high-performance peripherals. It’s not the most well-known manufacturer, but collaborations with high-profile internet figures like PewDiePie and Belle Delphine brought its products to a wider audience of late. The crowning jewel in Ghost’s catalog is the Ghost A1, a top-quality 60% mechanical wireless keyboard that features Cherry MX switches with per-key-RGB lighting, Double Shot PBT keycaps, and a solid aluminum chassis that keeps the smaller scale keyboard firmly in place — and further adds to a quality feel and look.

This combination of quality materials and components results in an incredible typing experience – in a trim, travel-friendly form. If you’re not tied to the Cherry MX switches and want to save a few bucks, look towards the slightly cheaper HyperX Alloy Origins 60 — a similar offering to the Ghost A1 that makes use of more gaming-focused HyperX switches.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

13. VictSing PC259A A budget-friendly option with awesome software Our expert review: Specifications Key type: Mechanical Switch type: Blue Illumination: Full RGB Size: 16.93 x 2.17 x 6.97 Inches Weight: 2.70 pounds Type: Wired Price: $40 Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Affordable + Good software + Tactile, clicky keys + Compact design Reasons to avoid - A little loud - Cluttered design - Lacks wrist rest

Searching for a cool and colorful gaming keyboard that gamers can flaunt without breaking the bank can be a pain in the rear.

But thanks to the VictSing PC259A, you can finally get your hands on a real mechanical keyboard that provides a tactile typing experience, customizable RGB lighting, and solid build quality. And with its compact form factor, you’ll still have plenty of space for your mouse. At such a bargain, you’re getting full-featured companion software, clicky, albeit ingenuine, blue switches, and animated lighting effects to enliven your gaming experience.

Read our full VictSing PC259A mechanical gaming keyboard review.

(Image credit: Asus)

14. ASUS ROG Falchion The best 65% wireless keyboard Specifications Keyboard size: 65% Key type: Mechanical Lighting: Per-key-RGB Connectivity: 2.4Ghz wireless, USB Dimensions: 12.19 x 4.13 x 1.69 inches Weight: 1.1 pounds Price: $150 Today's Best Deals View at Newegg (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Incredible battery life + Touch control volume slider + Cherry MX switches + Fast-charging Reasons to avoid - $150 price point

The ROG Falchion is an awesome wireless keyboard that doesn’t compromise on features to achieve its compact form. In fact, ASUS’ keyboard is one of the best small-scale keyboards available with one feature in particular elevating it above most others: an innovative touch panel allows effortless volume adjustment and an easy-to-see battery indicator. However, it can also be customized for speedy access to shortcuts and macros across any number of apps. Onboard memory allows you to save up to six profiles that make use of this touch bar with the ability to switch between them on the fly with a simple key combination.

The smaller size of the ROG Falchion is perfect for cramped desktops, but when combined with an included cover case, you also have a fantastic travel-friendly device. The polycarbonate hard shell is more than capable of keeping its impressive PBT Doubleshot keycaps and Cherry MX switches safe from bumps and knocks while in transit. Furthermore, you won’t have to pack any charging cables, as the ROG Falchion has a staggering battery life of up to 450 hours.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

15. Corsair K55 RGB Pro XT A premium gaming keyboard at a much more affordable price Our expert review: Specifications Key type: Traditional Switch type: Rubber dome/membrane Illumination: Per-key RGB Size: 19 x 6.6 x 1.4 inches Weight: 2.1 pounds Type: Wired Price: $69 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Newegg (opens in new tab) View at CORSAIR (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Bold and vibrant RBG lighting + Extensive lighting and customization options + Comfortable typing experience + Affordably priced + Attractive design Reasons to avoid - Rubberized cable is cumbersome - Plastic construction flexes easily

The Corsair K55 RGB Pro XT is a wired gaming keyboard with beautiful per-key RGB backlighting and a solid array of media keys and dedicated macro keys. It’s an ideal solution for streamers or casual gamers who want to step up from a more traditional keyboard.

At $69, the K55 RGB Pro XT is a remarkable entry point into gaming keyboards. Although it doesn’t offer mechanical key switches or a metal chassis, it can still hold its own with some of the best gaming keyboards in many regards. See our full Corsair K55 RGB Pro XT keyboard review

(Image credit: Keychron)

16. Keychron K2v2 The best 75% wireless keyboard Average Amazon review: (opens in new tab) ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Keyboard size: 75% Key type: Mechanical Lighting: Backlight, per-key-RGB Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB-C Dimensions: 12.32 x 4.84 x 1.57 inches Weight: 1.75 pounds Price: $69 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Sturdy aluminum frame + Awesome battery life + Control up to three devices at once + Great typing experience Reasons to avoid - Tall profile can be awkward without wrist rest

Keychron’s K2v2 is the second iteration of its impressive 84-key wireless keyboard. It works wired or wirelessly, making use of Bluetooth 5.1 to pair with up to three devices at once. There are two models available, offering white or per-key-RGB backlighting and a choice of red, brown or blue Gateron G Pro switches. Gateron’s switches offer an excellent typing experience for a range of tasks, from a quiet, linear punch suited to an office environment to a tactile click that feels great for gaming.

Boasting an affordable price tag of just $69 makes the already gorgeous K2v2 an even more attractive option. However, its desirability is truly cemented by its two-stage stand adding up to a 9-degree tilt, alternate keycaps to suit macOS or Windows devices and a sizable 4,000mAh internal battery that keeps it powered up for an impressive 240 hours.

(Image credit: Future)

17. Corsair K65 RGB Mini An impressive compact mechanical gaming keyboard Our expert review: Specifications Key Type: Mechanical Switch Type: Cherry MX RGB Red (Cherry MX Silent and Speed available) Illumination : Per-key RGB Size: 11.6 x 4.14 x 1.74 inches Weight: 1.28 pounds Type: Wired Price: $109 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Newegg (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Neat, compact design + Mesmerising per-key RGB backlighting + Precise and fast key inputs + Lightweight portability + Onboard profile storage Reasons to avoid - Pricey - Shortcuts take getting used to

When it comes to keyboards, whether they’re mechanical gaming keyboards or wireless ones, Corsair brings the heat. But what if the company were to strip down the extra space on its keyboards and remove the unique functions to make due with only alphanumeric keys?

It turns out, the company would ace it. The Corsair K65 RGB Mini is the company’s first 60% form factor mechanical gaming keyboard, and for all intent and purposes, it’s an impressive peripheral any gamer would be proud to own That is especially true if they’re after a keyboard that neatly fits on a desk without taking up much space.

That being said, while it does offer standout features and is perfect for gamers who travel a lot. Its high price means it isn’t the best choice out there, especially considering those used to certain keys can opt for a cheaper Corsair keyboard with the same functions and more keys. Just check out the Corsair K60 RGB Pro keyboard, for example.

See our full Corsair K65 RGB Mini review.

(Image credit: Logitech)

18. Logitech G915 Lightspeed TKL The best tenkeyless wireless keyboard Average Amazon review: (opens in new tab) ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Keyboard size: Tenkeyless Key type: Low-profile mechanical Lighting: Per-key-RGB Connectivity: 2.4Ghz wireless, Bluetooth, USB Dimensions: 14.48 x 5.9 x 0.86 inches Weight: 1.7 pounds Price: $230 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Newegg (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Dedicated media controls + Good battery life + Tactile, low-profile switches Reasons to avoid - No programmable keys - $230 price tag

Logitech makes some of the best computer peripherals you can lay your hands on, including mice, headsets or keyboards. The G915 Lightspeed is one of those keyboards, sporting a tenkeyless design that is ideal for making the most of your workspace. The reduced keyboard width is great for ergonomics, allowing both hands to be closer together when using a mouse and keyboard at the same time. If you’re gaming, this design also frees up plenty of room to maneuver your mouse, while more productivity or professional-focused users may find this additional space great for other peripherals or accessories.

The G915 Lightspeed features advanced low-profile mechanical switches that are tuned for high-performance use. They’re faster and more accurate than traditional switches, and only take up half the height. There are three switches available that range from clicky and tactile to a smooth linear keystroke, with each option including per-key-RGB lighting. The G915 Lightspeed is fairly gamified in its presentation, though not over the top by any means. If you prefer a more subtle (or productivity-focused) keyboard, there’s also the PFU Happy Hacking Professional 2, another fantastic tenkeyless mechanical keyboard.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

19. Corsair K60 RGB Pro The best premium gaming keyboard on a budget Our expert review: Specifications Key type: Mechanical Switch type: Cherry Viola Illumination: Full RGB Size: 17.4 x 5.4 x 1.7 inches Weight : 2 pounds Type: Wired Price: $80 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great built quality + Slim, attractive design + Gorgeous per-key RGB lighting + Affordable price + Useful software Reasons to avoid - Cherry Viola switches aren't quite MX - No onboard storage for custom macros - No volume wheel or macro keys

The Corsair K60 RGB Pro is a great gaming keyboard that punches above its weight. At $80, you might expect a cheap, bulky plastic design, but the K60 RGB Pro is a surprisingly sleek and durable keyboard with a handsome brushed-aluminum surface. You also get full per-key RGB lighting and useful iCue software for tinkering with the lighting or macros.

See our full Corsair K60 RGB Pro keyboard review.

(Image credit: Future)

20. Logitech G Pro K/DA The best gaming keyboard with style Our expert review: Specifications Key type: Mechanical Switches: GX Brown tactile Illumination: Lightsync RGB Size: 1.3 x 14.2 x 6.02-inches Weight: 2.2 pounds Type: Wired (detachable) Price: $109 Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Wonderful design + Quality build + Nice balance between clicky and silent switches Reasons to avoid - Limited versatility - Macro keys only for F-keys

If LoL is your go-to pastime and you’re a fan of K/DA, you shouldn’t need much convincing to get the Logitech G K/DA gaming keyboard. The included Key switches strike the perfect balance between being clicky and silent, the programmable F-key macros are great for MOBAs, and it's one of the more striking keyboard designs around for a fair price. If you’re not a K/DA fan? Well, the same perks apply.

The keyboard is built with MOBA players in mind, hence the 12 programmable F-key macros. However, the everyday standard gamer may not use those keys outside of games like LoL. It’s also worth mentioning that this isn’t the best keyboard for anything outside of gaming, seeing as keycaps can feel sensitive when typing.

Whether you’re showing your undying support for K/DA or are looking for a reliable gaming keyboard, this Logitech G Pro keyboard should do the trick.

See our full Logitech G Pro K/DA keyboard review

(Image credit: Future)

21. Corsair K70 RGB TKL One of the best mechanical keyboards for a seasoned gamer Our expert review: Specifications Key type: Mechanical Switch type: Cherry MX Illumination : Full RGB Size: 14.2 x 6.46 x 1.58 inches Weight : 2.6 pounds Type: Wired Price: $149 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Excellent build + Speedy key response + Great Build quality + Very customizable Reasons to avoid - Takes getting used to

As the successful byproduct of a Dutch Kickstarter campaign, this keyboard is already making waves in the gaming community. Eschewing traditional keyboard switches for proprietary Flaretech switches, Wooting allows you to set the key-press actuation point to whatever level you like, and the accompanying software offers tons of customization. The absence of a number pad makes for a clean, uncluttered look, and the per-key RGB options are out of this world.

See our full Corsair K70 RGB TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard review.

(Image credit: Kinesis)

22. Kinesis Freestyle Edge RGB Best outside-the-box design Specifications Key type: Mechanical Switch type: Cherry MX Blue, Brown, Red Illumination: Full RGB Size: 15.5 x 10.3 x 1.3 inches (split tenkeyless) Weight: 2.5 pounds Type: Wired Price: $219 Today's Best Deals View at Newegg (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Unique split-keyboard design + Optional lift kit to improve ergonomics + Customizable to the max Reasons to avoid - Lift kit not included

Keyboard aesthetics don't usually turn heads, but the advanced ergonomics of the Freestyle Edge are absolutely worth a look. The split design lets you place each half of the keyboard at shoulder width, reducing back, neck and shoulder strain. This also makes room for additional peripherals in front of you, such as a flight stick or HOTAS. Every key can be individually customized, with onboard storage for up to nine user profiles, and nine dedicated macro keys reside on the left half for easy access.

Bonus: Spring for the optional lift kit if you'd like an even cushier gaming session.

How to choose the best keyboard for you

Why you can trust Laptop Mag Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Keyboards come in all shapes and sizes, each with a different purpose. There are plenty of options out there, and deciding which one is best for you is reliant on a series of key points including price, size, purpose, connection, design, aesthetic, ergonomics and more.

How much does a keyboard cost

A keyboard's price point varies, with costs ranging anywhere between $20 and $300. Keyboards like the VictSing PC259A offer an attractive design, RGB lighting and a comfortable typing experience in a mechanical wired keyboard for $40. The Razer Turret One costs $250, but offers a wireless mechanical keyboard with a built-in mousepad, if that sort of fanciness appeals to you.

Plenty of attractive middle-of-the-round options are available as well, like the Vissles V84, offers a mechanical 60% wireless keyboard with full RGB and a phenomenal typing experience for $99.

Wireless VS. Wired

Deciding between wireless and wired is a question that should be thought about carefully. Wired keyboards are more expensive and only useful for particular situations, especially if you intend to connect the keyboard to a gaming laptop, or want to control a computer from a further distance. If you imagine you'll be moving your keyboard frequently, we recommend wireless. The Razer Pro Type Ultra is the best wireless keyboard on this list, offering a full mechanical keyboard with RGB backlighting and impressive battery life.

But if you're someone who has no intention of moving it from your desk, wireless is not necessary. With my current setup, my keyboard is always attached to my desktop PC, so wireless would be a waste of money. If you're in a similar situation, we recommend the Corsair K70 RGB Pro with its comfortable palm rest and mechanical keys for $159.

Traditional VS. Mechanical

This is dependent on preference, although it'll be difficult to know which one you prefer unless you've tried a mechanical keyboard before. Traditional keyboards are typically silent and not too clicky, with minor feedback between every keystroke. Mechanical keyboards are the opposite, offering resounding clicks and clacks as you speed through your online browsing.

If traditional sounds more appealing, we recommend the Corsair K55 RGB Pro XT, a $69 traditional keyboard with per-key RGB, a gorgeous design, and comfortable palm wrist. If you're looking for the best mechanical keyboard we've tested, that award certainly goes to the Corsair K100 RGB. Yes, it's $229, but unique features like light technology for fast key inputs and an iCue Control wheel that lets users customize on the spot are a couple of things that make this keyboard exciting.

Full VS. 60%

Deciding between a full or 60% keyboard is one of the most important choices when purchasing a keyboard. If you find yourself in a position where you use the right side of a keyboard frequently (numpad, arrow keys, print screen, etc.), whether that be for work, gaming or just browsing convenience, then don't settle for a 60% keyboard. But there are plenty of benefits to be had with a 60% keyboard, including the greatly reduced space which can benefit those with small desks.

If you're in need of a great full keyboard, we recommend the the Logitech MX, offering incredible mechanical switches, a sleek design and strong battery life in a $169 product. But if you want something smaller, you can look at the Ghost A1 for $179, offering Cherry MX switches, a sturdy aluminum chassis and a great typing experience.

If you want something really small, you can look at the HyperX Alloy Origin 60, a wired keyboard for $99 with a petite and unique design for those who are space conscious.

What is an ergonomic keyboard?

Ergonomic keyboards take steps to implement a comfortable experience instead of sticking to tradition. Some of these keyboards are bendy, while others are split in two halves. The Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard features an elevated bump near the center, with the middle section of the keyboard separated slightly. Not everyone would enjoy this, but it is clearly designed for a specific subset of people who are sick of flat keyboards.

The Kinesis Freestyle Edge takes this a step further with a two-piece design. While the keyboards themselves are flat, they're split evenly down the middle alongside an optional lift kit that can be included for further comfort. It's also $219, which certainly reflects the fanciness of the design.