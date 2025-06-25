The MX Master 4 may arrive soon — here are the leaked updates to our favorite wireless mouse

The Logitech MX Master 3 or MX Master 3S have dominated the best wireless mouse discussion since they launched in 2019 and 2022, respectively. While mice aren't updated on as aggressive a cycle as the best laptops, that's still a pretty long time since a meaningful change to the popular mouse.

Thanks to images published by the European Union Intellectual Property Office, we finally got a good look at what appears to be the long-awaited Logitech MX Master 4. Now, to be clear, the product name doesn't appear anywhere in the listing, but if you've ever seen an MX Master mouse, this is unmistakable.

What's new in the MX Master 4?

The images (shown below) provide a close-up view of the mouse from multiple angles, revealing a similar profile but a few key differences from its predecessor.

The most notable upgrade is a new button, positioned slightly ahead of the familiar two side buttons below the scroll wheel, on the edge of the mouse. This will be a welcome addition to the productivity enthusiasts who tend to gravitate to the MX Master line.

The large side button, where your thumb rests on the MX Master, is also much more pronounced in this new design. It formerly was blended into the mouse seamlessly, but now it clearly stands out as another button with a dotted circular design toward the front.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: European Union Intellectual Property Office/Logitech) (Image credit: European Union Intellectual Property Office/Logitech) (Image credit: European Union Intellectual Property Office/Logitech)

Looking at the top of the mouse, the right and left buttons now run uniformly across the top. On the MX Master 3 and 3S, there was a division between them running up to the main scroll wheel. The button below them shifts slightly down to account for that change, and the charging/battery LED moves from the side of the mouse to just below that button.

Unfortunately, we don't get any connectivity, battery, or DPI specs to go off of. The MX Master 3S offered an 8000 DPI sensor, so it's safe to assume the MX Master 4 will at least match that.

For now, we have to settle for some fairly subtle design changes and, of course, one more remappable button.

As a longtime user of the MX Master 3 and 3S, I'm pleased to see that the overall design remains similar, as the ergonomics are great for me. However, I hope Logitech has implemented a few more internal upgrades and that the material quality has improved. My white MX Master 3S still performs well, but the finish on it has worn away quickly.

When will the MX Master 4 launch?

The listing didn't provide any specific clues regarding a launch date, but the existence of the listing indicates that it is likely only months away.

The MX Master 3 was released in September of 2019, and the MX Master 3S was released in June of 2022, so we are in the expected window if Logitech sticks to its 3-year schedule.