The Razer Blade 14 is now slimmer than ever

I may be in the minority among gaming laptop enthusiasts, but I’d take an ultra-portable 14-inch gaming laptop with decent performance and good battery life over a massive 18-inch desktop replacement.

Most of my favorite laptops of the last year were in the 14-inch class, so that isn’t exactly a surprise. But my preference for portable gaming power is why I was so psyched to see all the new gaming laptops last week at Computex.

Between Acer, Asus, Gigabyte, HP, and MSI, there were plenty of portable gaming rigs at the show. But the laptop I was truly in search of was the Razer Blade 14 (2025). After all, I enjoyed last year’s model so much that it's still on my home office desk.

Razer has paired an AMD Ryzen AI 9 300 series processor with an Nvidia RTX 50-series gaming GPU to help thin out the Blade 14's chassis, making it thinner than the last gen.

But what else is new with this year’s Blade 14? Let’s take a quick look.

Razer Blade 14 (2025): Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price: $2,299 starting CPU: Up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 GPU: Up to Nvidia RTX 5070 Memory: Up to 64GB Storage: Up to 2TB Display: 14-inch, 2880 x 1800, 120Hz OLED Battery: 72Whr (watt-hour) Size: 12.23 x 8.83 x 0.62~0.64 inches Weight: 3.59 pounds

Razer Blade 14 (2025): Design

(Image credit: Razer)

A Razer laptop is always going to look like a Razer laptop. It has that slick, aluminum chassis that skirts around being too Apple-esque to be a gaming laptop, with the classic Razer logo on the top lid.

The Blade 14 (2025) is a bit thinner than previous Blade 14 models, measuring just 0.62~0.64 inches thick, and it weighs just 3.59 pounds.

With dimensions like that, the Blade 14 will fit into any backpack or laptop bag you own for maximum portability.

Razer Blade 14: Battery life

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer has packed a 72Wh battery in the Blade 14. While we don’t know exactly how much battery life the Blade 14 (2025) will get, we hope it’ll be around 8+ hours thanks to its efficient Nvidia RTX 5060-5070 GPU and AMD Ryzen AI CPU combo, even with an OLED display panel.

We have already seen the benefits of an AI PC chip powering a gaming laptop this year, thanks to the larger Razer Blade 16 (2025). As the Blade 14 features a similar set of specs, it could end up kicking the Asus TUF Gaming A14 off our list as the gaming laptop with the best battery life.

Razer Blade 14 (2025): Display

(Image credit: Future | Madeline Ricchiuto)

Razer has outfitted the Blade 14 with a 14-inch, 2880 x 1800, 120Hz OLED panel.

At the Nvidia press suite, I was able to take a look at the Blade 14, which was set up to demo FCB: Firebreak. From what I’ve seen, this display looks great with solid vibrancy and high contrast.

If Razer uses a similar OLED panel on the Blade 14 as the Blade 16, it's likely to be a great option for content creators and gamers who want an immersive experience.

Razer Blade 14 (2025): Performance and graphics

(Image credit: Future | Madeline Ricchiuto)

While I did get to play a bit of Firebreak on the Blade 14 at Computex last week, Nvidia had the game settings set to show off the RTX 50-series DLSS 4 technology, so I can’t speak too much to raw silicon power.

However, the AMD Ryzen AI series has benchmarked well for us overall, so we expect the Blade 14 to feature a similar amount of raw computing power.

That top-class CPU strength, combined with a discrete Nvidia RTX 50-series GPU, should give you impressive graphics power for a smooth gaming experience.

While we haven’t reviewed any RTX 5060 or 5070 laptops yet, based on our preview testing session with the Nvidia RTX 5070 laptop GPU on the MSI Crosshair 18, there's plenty of reason to expect solid performance from the GPU, especially with Nvidia's new DLSS 4 tech enabled.



While some gamers hate frame generation tech, it’s typically more worth using than not on a thin and light laptop, though some game types may be worse candidates than others.

Razer Blade 14 (2025): What's next

The Razer Blade 14 (2025) is available now. The RTX 5060 model starts at $2,299, while the RTX 5070 model starts at $2,699 and comes with an upgrade to the base memory to 32GB RAM.

Due to constantly shifting US foreign tariffs, these prices are subject to change. However, you can purchase a Blade 14 (2025) now.