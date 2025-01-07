Nvidia RTX 50-series takes powerful laptop and desktop GPUs to the next generation

New year, new GPU.

Nvidia officially launched the GeForce RTX 5000 series graphics cards for both desktops and laptops at CES on Monday in Las Vegas.

Nvidia's "Blackwell" generation GPUs have been highly anticipated since Computex in Taipei back in June of 2024. And finally, they're here. So, without further ado, here's everything we know about the new Nvidia GPUs so far:

Laptop Mag at CES 2025 This article is part of a Laptop Mag special issue highlighting news, reviews, interviews, and analysis of the best in consumer tech showcased at CES 2025, direct from Las Vegas, Nevada. For more coverage, check out Laptop Mag's CES 2025 special issue.

Nvidia RTX 50-series "Blackwell" laptop GPUs announced

(Image credit: Nvidia)

"Blackwell" was the codename of the latest generation of Nvidia graphics cards. Named after mathematician David Harold Blackwell, these chips are capable of raytraced gaming but were engineered with generative AI in mind.

These massively powerful GPUs have been highly anticipated by gamers, content creators, and AI enthusiasts because of their raw graphics computing potential which can be used for next-gen gaming, video editing, and for AI workloads that hit the GPU.

As far as laptop GPUs go, these are the confirmed RTX 50-series graphics cards:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 CUDA Cores VRAM Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 10,496 24GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 7,680 16GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 5,888 12GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 4,608 8GB

When can we expect to see the RTX 50-series

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the RTX 50-series graphics cards, at least the 5090 to 5070, are now official, that doesn't mean you can take a laptop home with the new Nvidia GPUs just yet.

Gaming and content creator laptops with the new Nvidia GPUs are expected to launch later in March for systems with the RTX 5090, 5080, and 5070 TI. Laptops with the RTX 5070 will launch in April.

So you can have a new Nvidia RTX 5090 laptop by spring.

For folks looking for more budget-friendly GPUs like the RTX 5060 or 5050, those cards have not been confirmed for desktops or laptops. But, if Nvidia further expands the RTX 50-series GPU lineup, those GPUs would likely launch later this year.