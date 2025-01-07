Asus unveils RTX 50-series ROG Strix and Strix Scar gaming laptops

Are you ready for gaming laptops with power as incredible as an RTX 5090?

Asus has unveiled its newest lineup of ROG gaming laptops at CES 2025, giving us a first look at the latest entries in the ROG Strix and ROG Strix Scar series.

It's an important launch for Asus as it is the company's first line of gaming laptops to implement the latest Nvidia RTX laptop graphics cards, giving us a sense of what this new hardware is capable of. Yes, the RTX 50-series is finally here.

As far as we know, these gaming laptops are starting off with the RTX 5070 graphics card in the Asus ROG Strix G16, with a starting price point of $1,999. Prices are yet to be announced.

However, there's a difference in the AMD and Intel versions of the ROG Strix series. The ROG Strix G16 and G18 built with AMD can only go up to an RTX 5070Ti for its GPU, while the Intel version can feature up to an RTX 5080.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Asus ROG Strix and Scar G16/G18: Specs compared
SpecsAsus ROG Strix G16/G18 IntelAsus ROG Strix G16/G18 AMDAsus ROG Strix Scar G16/G18
CPUIntel Core Ultra 9 275HXUp to AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX30Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX
GPUUp to Nvidia RTX 5080Up to Nvidia RTX 5070TiUp to Nvidia RTX 5090
Display16/18-inch, up to 2,560 x 1,600p display at 240Hz16/18-inch, up to 2,560 x 1,600p display at 240Hz16/16-inch Mini-LED 240Hz, 2,560 x 1,600-pixel resolution
MemoryUp to 64GB DDR5 5600Up to 32GB DDR5 5600Up to 64GB DDR5 5600 RAM
StorageUp to 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSDUp to 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSDUp to 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage
Battery90Wh90Wh90Wh
Size16-inch: 13.94 x 10.55 x 0.90~1.21 inches18-inch: 15.71 x 11.73 x 0.93~1.26 inches16-inch: 13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89~1.20 inches18-inch: 15.71 x 11.57 x 0.91~1.21 inches16-inch: 13.94 x 10.55 x 0.90~1.21 inches18-inch: 15.71 x 11.73 x 0.93~1.26 inches
Weight16-inch: 6.02 pounds18-inch: 7.54 pounds16-inch: 5.51 pounds18-inch: 6.61 pounds16-inch: 6.28 pounds18-inch: 7.67 pounds
Ports2 Thunderbolt 5, 1 2.5G Lan Jack, 3 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1 HDMI 2.1, 1 audio jack 2 USB 4.0, 1 HDMI 2.1, 1 1G Lan Jack, 1 audio jack1 x 2.5G Lan Jack, 2 Thunderbolt 5, 3 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1 HDMI 2.1, 1 audio jack

The Intel model of the ROG Strix laptops will also feature two Thunderbolt 5 ports, whereas the AMD version doesn't. Beyond that, the Intel model can be built with 2TB of SSD storage and 64GB RAM, while the AMD version is capped at 1TB of SSD storage and 32GB of RAM. At the very least, AMD benefits from a thinner and lighter chassis.

The Asus ROG Strix Scar G16 and G18 are on the higher end when compared to the rest of the Strix series, as they can be built with up to an RTX 5090 GPU. These laptops can even boast up to 64GB RAM and 2TB of SSD storage, alongside featuring a Mini-LED display rather than just IPS. The series starts at $2,599 for its 16-inch model

ROG's newest gaming laptops are slated to launch throughout Q1 2025, with the first products releasing in February. Exact prices are still up in the air beyond us knowing the Asus ROG Strix Scar series will start at $2,599 and the Asus ROG Strix series will start at $1,999.

