Acer drops new Nitro gaming laptops that can run up to an Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti GPU

Acer's newest Nitro gaming laptops are here, with a couple of major upgrades to performance and size.

If you're a fan of the Nitro series, in the market for a new gaming laptop, and short on space to house a full-size gaming rig or a beefier laptop, here's everything you need to know.

Acer Nitro 18 AI and Nitro 16S AI gaming laptops

Acer's new gaming laptops, announced on Tuesday, come in two flavors: The Nitro 18 AI and the 16 AI and 16S AI. There's also an updated Nitro 20 desktop.

According to Acer, the Nitro 18 AI comes with an 18-inch WQXGA (Wide Quad Extended Graphics Array) panel with up to 2560 x 1600 resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

Both the Nitro 16 AI and slimmer Nitro 16S AI come with WQXGA displays, a faster 180Hz refresh rate, and 400 nits of peak brightness.

The Nitro 16S AI and Nitro V 16S AI come with what Acer is calling "a modern and slim design" that measures less than 19.9mm thin and comes with a metal chassis.

According to Acer, the new additions to the Acer Nitro AI series come with an 18-inch and a 16-inch option.

All of the new laptops are Copilot+ PCs and can be configured with up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 processors.

Notably, the new laptops are all equipped with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPUs.

Nitro AI devices come with up to 32GB of DDR5 dual memory and PCIe Gen 4 SSDs as big as 2 TB.

All Nitro AI laptops are Copilot+ PCs and come with an AMD RyzenAI 300 processor as well as Nvidia's GeForce RTX 50-series GPUs.

And there's the Acer Nitro 20 desktop

If gaming laptops aren't your thing, Acer also has a desktop incoming that is designed to be "budget-friendly."

According to Acer, the Nitro 20 desktop comes with up to an AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 processor, which is based on the new “Zen 5” architecture.

That should make it ideal for low power consumption and responsive gaming. It also includes an Intel Core i5-13420H desktop processor option.

The desktop is 15 liters and has a power button that's integrated with a fingerprint sensor.

It also comes with Wi-Fi 6E and LAN for speedy network connections and a generous offering of nine different USB Type-C and Type-A ports in the front and back.

The Nitro 20 will be available in Europe starting in July at a price of €899. There's no current U.S. pricing or availability.

If any of Acer's laptop upgrades appeal to you, Acer says they'll be available in the summer.

The Nitro 18 AI will be available in Europe starting in August, though there's no U.S. pricing yet. Acer says it will start at €1,499.

The Nitro 16 AI, on the other hand, will be available in North America starting in Q3. Likewise, there is no U.S. pricing or retailers yet, but European pricing starts at €1.399.

As for the Nitro 16S AI, Acer says it will be available in Europe this July and start at €1,399. Like the others, there is no U.S. availability and pricing yet.

Finally, the Nitro V 16S AI will be available in North America in Q3 and in Europe starting in August at a debut price of €1,299, with U.S. availability and pricing to be announced later.