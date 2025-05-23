9 outstanding gaming laptop deals in Best Buy's Memorial Day sale

Best Buy Memorial Day gaming laptop deals are live through May 26.

It's Memorial Day on Monday, and you know what that means - Best Buy's Memorial Day sale is back with a bunch of huge price drops on gaming laptops.

Between the cost of living being what it is, AI bros hoovering up all the GPUs, and the ongoing drama around tariffs, there is a lot of price uncertainty out there at the moment. Gaming tech is only going up in price, so grabbing a new gaming laptop now is a smart move, especially if you can save big during a sale like this.

We've rounded up the best deals we could find on gaming laptops in the Best Buy Memorial Day sale, with options to suit entry-level, mid-range, and premium budgets. All the big names are here too, with laptops from MSI, Acer, ASUS, and more.

If you pushed me for a top pick... well, I'd have to give it to the MSI Stealth 16 AI, which is down to $1599 — $400 off the MSRP. It's the cheapest option on our list if you want an RTX 4070 in your laptop, thanks to that hefty 20% discount.

If you're looking for something sub-$1000, I'm also a big fan of the Acer Nitro 15.6, which is down to $924. There are a lot of RTX 4060 laptops on our list, but this is the only model that's rocking the 16GB VRAM model, which will be a huge help to performance in modern games.

If neither of those two rev your chainsword (I've been playing Space Marine 2, can you tell?), then check out the rest of my Best Buy Memorial Day sale gaming laptop deal recommendations below.

Best Buy Memorial Day sale gaming laptop deals

HP Victus 15 RTX 3050: was $779 now $599 at Best Buy Best Buy knocks $180 off the HP Victus gaming laptop for Memorial Day. If you're looking for an entry-level gaming laptop that won't break the bank, the Victus is an easy recommendation. You're getting solid specs, including a dedicated GPU and a nice big display for gaming on, all for under $600. That's even cheaper than most game consoles once you account for the screen's cost. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 144 Hz refresh rate, Intel Core i5-13420H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory, Windows 11 Home.

Asus TUF Gaming A16 RX 7700S : was $1,099 now $799 at Best Buy Score a $300 discount on the Asus TUF Gaming A16 in this epic Memorial Day gaming laptop deal from Best Buy. If you're willing to spend a little more money, you can get a lot more performance as this TUF Gaming A16 demonstrates. It's rocking a Ryzen 7 CPU and AMD Radeon RX 7700S GPU, which means a significant performance increase over the budget 3050 model above. It's even better for productivity, too, thanks to that sweet, sweet 16:10 display. For under $800, this is a steal. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU, AMD Radeon RX 7700S GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512 GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

MSI Cyborg 14 RTX 4060: was $1,099 now $819 at Best Buy Best Buy chops $280 off the MSI Cyborg 14 in yet another great deal in the $800 price range. The Cyborg 14 is on the smaller side at just 14 inches, but it's packing a lot of power under the hood thanks to the 13th-gen i7 CPU and RTX 4060 GPU. If you favor portability over a big screen, this is the laptop we'd recommend. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) display, 144Hz refresh rate. Intel Core i7-13620H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of vRAM, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

ASUS ROG Strix G16 RTX 4070: was $2,299 now $1,999 at Best Buy The Asus ROG Strix G16 gets a $300 price cut among Best Buy's Memorial Day gaming laptop deals. If you want gaming power to rival a desktop, you're going to have to spend a hefty chunk of change. Thankfully, this massive discount helps take the sting out of this $2,000 investment. You're getting what you pay for, though, with a beastly 14th-gen i9 processor and an RTX 4070 for some serious gaming grunt. We reviewed the previous 13th-gen Intel version of the ROG Strix G16 and loved the performance and battery life that it offered. We didn't love the dim display, but that's been replaced in this higher-end model with a swanky 500 nits QHD screen that should do very nicely. Features: 16-inch QHD (2560 x 1600) display, 240Hz refresh rate, Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Dolby Vision, Nvidia G-Sync, Windows 11 Home

MSI Stealth 16 AI RTX 4070 : was $1,999 now $1,599 at Best Buy Save $400 on the MSI Stealth 16 AI with this outstanding Best Buy Memorial Day gaming laptop deal. Would you like AI with that? This gaming laptop comes with all the latest in AI gadgetry, including an NPU and Windows Copilot, offering "AI task handling, better multitasking, and increased efficiency." Even if you don't care about all that, though, this is a powerful gaming rig thanks to the modern CPU and RTX 4070 GPU. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display, 165Hz refresh rate, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, Intel AI Boost NPU, Windows 11 Home

Gigabyte Aorus 17 RTX 4070 : was $1,999 now $1,709 at Best Buy This Best Buy Memorial Day gaming laptop deal slashes $400 off the price of the Gigabyte Aorus 17. Sticking with 4070-powered laptops, this 17-inch monster is great for gamers who need a bigger screen. Sure, the portability takes a hit, but look at that display. The powerful specs mean this is one of the best laptops for AAA gaming at high refresh rates, and it's also great for video editing and other graphics-intensive tasks too. Features: 17.3-inch (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Dell G15 RTX 4060: was $1,149 now $999 at Best Buy Save $150: The Dell G15 is a capable mid-range gaming laptop that offers powerful gaming hardware in a sleek, understated design. We haven't tested this one ourselves, but our colleagues over at Tom's Hardware did, and they loved the vibrant display and strong performance. They did note it runs a bit warm and has a power brick the size of a Buick, but these are minor concerns in the grand scheme of things. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 360Hz display, Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB VRAM. 1TBGB SSD, Windows 11 Home