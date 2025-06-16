Best Buy is selling this high-performance $1,580 HP Omen RTX 50 laptop for $1,279
Save $300 on the latest HP Omen 16 RTX 50-series gaming laptop.
Summer savings are popping up at retailers now, and it's a great time to buy a gaming laptop. If you've been holding off on upgrading to a newer RTX 50 series laptop due to cost, I have good news for you today.
Right now, you can get the HP Omen 16 with RTX 5060 GPU for $1,279.99 from Best Buy. When not on sale, this gaming-specific laptop costs $1,580, so that's a $300 markdown.
Browse: Best Buy's entire sale
Given that it's a first-time discount on the HP Omen 16, it marks a new all-time low price for this configuration. I've been tracking its price since it first launched last month, and it's one of the best gaming laptop deals I've seen all season.
Although we didn't test this exact laptop, we reviewed its powerhouse sibling, the HP Omen Max 16. Our expert praises its strong all-around performance, springy keyboard, and effective heat management.
Our review unit had an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU and RTX 5090 graphics, which is ideal for core gamers. I expect the HP Omen laptop in this deal to be on par and offer solid gaming performance for casual gamers.
At $300 off, the HP Omen 16 is one of the best sub-$1,300 RTX 50 gaming laptops available at the moment.
With Amazon Prime Day being just around the corner, Best Buy isn't the only retailer wasting no time rolling out early deals.
If you have room in your budget to splurge, you can get the RTX 5080 HP Omen Max with RTX 5080 for $2,599 ($700 off) directly from HP. This laptop runs on an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU alongside 32GB of RAM.
Today's best HP Omen 16 laptop deal
Best Buy is slashing $300 off the latest HP Omen 16 gaming laptop with RTX 5060 graphics for the first time.
Features: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 144Hz 300-nit anti-glare display, AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX 16-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Release date: May 2025
Price history: This is one of the biggest price drops we've seen for an HP Omen laptop.
Reviews: Although we didn't test this particular HP Omen gaming laptop, we reviewed its powerhouse sibling, the HP Omen Max 16. Our expert praises its strong all-around performance, springy keyboard, and effective heat management.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ (HP Omen Max)
Buy if: You want an elegant, durable gaming laptop with AMD-powered innards and a vibrant 16-inch display.
Don't buy if: You aren't a gamer or content creator. Visit our best laptops in 2025 buying guide to find a personal computer that's right for you.
Get The Snapshot, our free newsletter on the future of computing
Sign up to receive The Snapshot, a free special dispatch from Laptop Mag, in your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.