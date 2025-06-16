Best Buy is selling this high-performance $1,580 HP Omen RTX 50 laptop for $1,279

Summer savings are popping up at retailers now, and it's a great time to buy a gaming laptop. If you've been holding off on upgrading to a newer RTX 50 series laptop due to cost, I have good news for you today.

Right now, you can get the HP Omen 16 with RTX 5060 GPU for $1,279.99 from Best Buy. When not on sale, this gaming-specific laptop costs $1,580, so that's a $300 markdown.

Given that it's a first-time discount on the HP Omen 16, it marks a new all-time low price for this configuration. I've been tracking its price since it first launched last month, and it's one of the best gaming laptop deals I've seen all season.

Although we didn't test this exact laptop, we reviewed its powerhouse sibling, the HP Omen Max 16. Our expert praises its strong all-around performance, springy keyboard, and effective heat management.

Our review unit had an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU and RTX 5090 graphics, which is ideal for core gamers. I expect the HP Omen laptop in this deal to be on par and offer solid gaming performance for casual gamers.

At $300 off, the HP Omen 16 is one of the best sub-$1,300 RTX 50 gaming laptops available at the moment.

With Amazon Prime Day being just around the corner, Best Buy isn't the only retailer wasting no time rolling out early deals.

If you have room in your budget to splurge, you can get the RTX 5080 HP Omen Max with RTX 5080 for $2,599 ($700 off) directly from HP. This laptop runs on an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU alongside 32GB of RAM.

