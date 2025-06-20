7 best early Prime Day 2025 gaming laptop deals, save up to $400

The MSI Raider 18 HX is our top pick for best gaming laptop.

Amazon Prime Day generally offers epic discounts on gaming laptops that our expert reviewers have tested and rated. This year's Prime Day extravaganza is four days long, from July 8-11.

If your raggedy rig just isn't cutting it anymore, Prime Day is one of the best times of year to buy a gaming laptop. Amazon and its competitors will be slashing prices so low that it'll be like Black Friday in July.

During this year's first-ever 96-hour Prime Day sale, expect unprecedented markdowns on RTX 50 laptops made by Acer, Alienware, Asus, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, MSI, and Razer. I predict especially major price slashes on previous-gen RTX 40-series laptops as retailers will be purging the last bits of inventory on last year's systems.

Whether you're a budding, competitive, or casual gamer, if you want to buy a gaming-specific notebook, you'll want to see what July's Prime Day gaming laptop deals have to offer.

As a reminder, Prime Day gaming laptop deals are scheduled to go live on July 8. However, I scanned Amazon's deals today and found plenty of early Prime Day-worthy gaming deals available now. See my recommended discounts below to save up to $400 on a new gamer laptop.

Gigabyte G6X 16 RTX 4060: was $1,349 now $949 at Amazon Save $400 on the Gigabyte G6X 9KG 16 RTX 4060 gaming laptop ahead of Prime Day. In our 3 out of 5-star rated Gigabyte G6X 16 review, we called it a gaming beast for its strong performance and graphics. We found its bright display impressive, but deducted points for its short battery life and weak audio. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 165Hz display, Intel i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD

Acer Nitro V RTX 4060: was $1,129 now $1,019 at Amazon Save $110 on the Acer Nitro V with RTX 4060 graphics. Though we didn't test it, early reviews from happy customers rated the Nitro V 4.2 out of 5 stars. Owners praise the laptop's fantastic battery life, customizable audio settings specific to RPG, FPS games, and content streaming Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8 VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

MSI Katana 15 RTX 4070: was $1,399 now $1,289 at Amazon Amazon takes $110 off the excellent MSI Katana 15 with RTX 4070 graphics. We reviewed the MSI Katana 15 and rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its incredible performance, satisfying keyboard, and strong sound system. And while its display and battery life were flawed, this model at least has a better display. Features: 15.6-inch QHD, 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Lowest price Asus TUF Gaming A16: was $1,599 now $1,299 at Amazon Save $300 on the Asus TUF Gaming A16, a powerhouse machine with a Ryzen 9 AI HX 370 12-core processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. This configuration offers ample power and graphics handling for demanding gameplay, creative applications, and heavy workloads. Grab it now for its lowest price yet! Features: 16-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, AMD Ryzen 9 AI HX 370 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Gigabyte Aorus X16 RTX 4070: was $1,949 now $1,699 at Amazon For a limited time, save $250 on the Gigabyte Aorus X16 at Amazon. The laptop in this deal combines Intel's 14th Gen Intel processor with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 graphics. Features: 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-14650HX CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home