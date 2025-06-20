7 best early Prime Day 2025 gaming laptop deals, save up to $400
Save up to $400 with these early Prime Day gaming laptop deals I found.
Amazon Prime Day generally offers epic discounts on gaming laptops that our expert reviewers have tested and rated. This year's Prime Day extravaganza is four days long, from July 8-11.
If your raggedy rig just isn't cutting it anymore, Prime Day is one of the best times of year to buy a gaming laptop. Amazon and its competitors will be slashing prices so low that it'll be like Black Friday in July.
Browse: Early Prime Day gaming laptop deals from $899
During this year's first-ever 96-hour Prime Day sale, expect unprecedented markdowns on RTX 50 laptops made by Acer, Alienware, Asus, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, MSI, and Razer. I predict especially major price slashes on previous-gen RTX 40-series laptops as retailers will be purging the last bits of inventory on last year's systems.
Whether you're a budding, competitive, or casual gamer, if you want to buy a gaming-specific notebook, you'll want to see what July's Prime Day gaming laptop deals have to offer.
As a reminder, Prime Day gaming laptop deals are scheduled to go live on July 8. However, I scanned Amazon's deals today and found plenty of early Prime Day-worthy gaming deals available now. See my recommended discounts below to save up to $400 on a new gamer laptop.
Best early Prime Day gaming laptop deals
Save $400 on the Gigabyte G6X 9KG 16 RTX 4060 gaming laptop ahead of Prime Day. In our 3 out of 5-star rated Gigabyte G6X 16 review, we called it a gaming beast for its strong performance and graphics. We found its bright display impressive, but deducted points for its short battery life and weak audio.
Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 165Hz display, Intel i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD
Save $110 on the Acer Nitro V with RTX 4060 graphics. Though we didn't test it, early reviews from happy customers rated the Nitro V 4.2 out of 5 stars. Owners praise the laptop's fantastic battery life, customizable audio settings specific to RPG, FPS games, and content streaming
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8 VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Amazon takes $110 off the excellent MSI Katana 15 with RTX 4070 graphics. We reviewed the MSI Katana 15 and rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its incredible performance, satisfying keyboard, and strong sound system. And while its display and battery life were flawed, this model at least has a better display.
Features: 15.6-inch QHD, 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Save $300 on the Asus TUF Gaming A16, a powerhouse machine with a Ryzen 9 AI HX 370 12-core processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. This configuration offers ample power and graphics handling for demanding gameplay, creative applications, and heavy workloads. Grab it now for its lowest price yet!
Features: 16-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, AMD Ryzen 9 AI HX 370 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
For a limited time, save $250 on the Gigabyte Aorus X16 at Amazon. The laptop in this deal combines Intel's 14th Gen Intel processor with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 graphics.
Features: 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-14650HX CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Amazon knocks $300 off the Asus ROG Strix G16 RTX 4070 gaming laptop. In our most recent AMD-powered Asus ROG Strix G16 review (RTX 50-series), we rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars, praising its powerful performance, bright, colorful display, and smooth NVIDIA RTX GeForce graphics. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par with its successor.
Features: 16-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display with Dolby Vision, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, Windows 11 Home
Save $200 on the Editor's Choice Award-winning MSI Raider 18 HX AI with RTX 5080 GPU at Amazon. In our MSI Raider 18 HX review, we rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its strong performance, smooth RTX 5080 graphics, bright, vivid mini-LED display, and hi-fi sound. This is the best overall gaming laptop to buy if you have room in your budget to splurge.
Features: 18-inch (3840 x 2400) 120Hz mini-LED display, Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX 24-core CPU, 64GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPU w/ 16GB VRAM, 4TB SSD. Thunderbolt 5, SteelSeries 24-zone RGB w/ Anti-Ghost Key (99 Key) backlit keyboard, IR FHD webcam with privacy shutter, Windows 11 Home
Price check: Newegg $3,999 + FREE Civilian VII game (valued at $160)
