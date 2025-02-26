The best gaming laptop deals in February 2025: From as low as $419
Shop the top gaming laptop deals right now for huge savings
Spring is nearly here and the best gaming laptop deals right now are in bloom. Retailers are having inventory clearance sales to make room for the arrival of new gaming laptops launching in 2025.
For bargain-savvy shoppers, that translates into massive discounts on last year's heavy graphics handling notebooks for gamers and creators. Nowadays, gaming laptops are not solely for gamers. STEM majors and content creators also benefit from gaming laptops' immersive display and graphics handling.
Whether you're looking to save even more on one of the best gaming laptops under $1,500, trying to find the best cheap gaming laptop, or wanting one of the best gaming laptops, there are plenty of deals to be had.
You'll find the best gaming laptop deals at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. Smaller retailers like B&H and Newegg also offer stellar discounts on gaming machines.
Many of the best gaming laptop deals can be found at the source through direct manufacturer discounts from Dell, HP, and Lenovo, just to name a few.
My hand-selected gaming laptop deals will save you money and precious time. Whether you're looking for an entry-level machine or a specced-out rig for competitive gaming, we've covered all the bases.
Here are today's best gaming laptop deals in February — now from as low as $419:
Best gaming laptop deals — Quick links
- HP Victus 15 RX 6550M: was $699 now $499 at Best Buy
- Asus TUF Gaming A15 RTX 3050: was $719 now $499 at Walmart
- Lenovo LOQ RTX 4070: was $1,199 now $879 at Walmart
- Acer Niro V RTX 4060: was $1,299 now $999 at Newegg
- Asus ROG Strix G17 RTX 4070: was $1,899 now $1,299 at B&H
- Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 RTX 4080: was $2,799 now $2,099 at B&H
- Acer Predator Helios 18 RTX 4060: was $1,649 now $1,249 at B&H
- MSI Stealth 18 Mercedes-AMG RTX 4080: was $2,299 now $1,939 at Newegg
- Razer Blade 16 w/ up to RTX 5090: Coming Soon at Razer
- Amazon: Gaming laptop deals from $799
- Best Buy: Gaming laptop deals from $499
- B&H: Gaming laptop deals from $749
- Dell: Gaming laptop deals from $699
- HP: Gaming laptop deals from $629
- Lenovo: Gaming laptop deals from $679
- Newegg: Gaming laptop deals from $869
- Walmart: Gaming laptop deals from $599
Laptop Mag's top 3 picks
Best overall
The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i balances intense RTX 4080 graphics performance and relative affordability. And with few flaws, it makes for the best gaming laptop.
Best budget
The Dell G16 (7630) is an absolute stunner. Its premium features, like a colorful display and mechanical keyboard, are priced at under $1,000. This is the best for the least.
Best battery life
The Asus TUF Gaming A14 rocks the gaming industry with the longest-lasting battery life we've tested in years. Thanks to its RTX 4060 GPU, all that battery life does not come at the expense of power.
Best gaming laptop deals under $500
Now $230 off, the 2024 Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE is a great for both gaming and productivity. It's one of the best best for college students, business pros, and anyone else looking for a capable PC.
Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 120Hz display, Intel Core 5 120U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel graphics, 256GB SSD, ChromeOS.
Walmart slashes $220 off the 2024 Asus TUF Gaming A15 with RTX 3050 graphics and AMD Ryzen 7 CPU. In our hands-on review of the 14-inch TUF Gaming A14 (Ryzen AI 9) we praised its solid, lightweight design and look forward to testing it further. You can expect the budget-friendly laptop in this deal to deliver decent gaming performance for the price.
Key specs: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, NVIDIA RTX 3050 w/ 4GB VRAM 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Price check: Newegg $739
At $300 off, the HP Victus 15 gaming laptop is now just under $500. It's configured to deliver a solid gaming experience without you having to spend a small fortune. Ideal for casual gamers and students who want a laptop that can handle light gaming, the HP Victus is a budget-friendly choice.
Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 300-nit 144Hz anti-glare display, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, AMD Radeon RX 6550M GPU w/ 4GB VRAM, 512GB SSD. Windows 11 Home
Best gaming laptop deals under $700
If you're on a smaller budget, consider the 2024 MSI Thin 15 with RTX 3050 graphics for just under $600. We didn't get our hands on this exact laptop for a review. However, we've tested several MSI laptops. We're fond of the MSI Raider GE78, GT77 HX Titan, and Katana 15 and find that MSI laptops generally deliver powerful graphics and overall performance.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-13420H 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU w/ 4GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, 720p HD webcam with microphone, 99-key keyboard with Anti-Ghost key and red-backlight, Windows 11 Home
Save $300 on the Acer Nitro V if you want outstanding gaming performance without paying a fortune. We didn't test this exact configuration, however, in our review of the Intel i7 RTX 4050 version, we liked its solid performance and decent battery life.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-13420H 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Nvdia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU w/ 6GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Save $200 on the 2024 MSI Thin 15 with RTX 4050 graphics. Bases on our experience reviewing MSI laptops over the years, we find they generally deliver powerful graphics and overall performance.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-13420H 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU w 6GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, 720p HD webcam with microphone, 99-key keyboard with Anti-Ghost key and red-backlight, Windows 11 Home
Save $200 on the Asus TUF Gaming A15 with RTX 4060 GPU at Micro Center. In our hands-on review of the A14, the 14-inch version of this device, we appreciated the design and look forward to testing it further. Our sister site TechRadar called it a brilliant affordable gaming laptop and gave it their Editor's Choice Award.
Key specs: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS 6-core CPU, 16GB RAM, NVIDIA RTX 4060 w/8GB VRAM 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Price check: Best Buy $899
Best gaming laptop deals under $1000
Now $450 off, the 16-inch HP Victus is one the best value gaming laptops under $700. It affords you a solid gaming experience for a budget-friendly price. It's the perfect laptop for casual gamers, students and anyone else looking for a big screen laptop that tackles productivity and gaming.
Features: 161-inch (1920 x 1080) 300-nit 144Hz anti-glare display, AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS 6-core CPU, 16GB RAM, RTX 3050 GPU w/ 6GB VRAM, 512GB SSD. Windows 11 Home
Walmart now takes $320 off the Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop with RTX 4070. We didn't test it, but the Lenovo LOQ earned a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars from our sister sites TechRadar and T3. With solid gaming performance and a fast refresh rate for AAA games, it's an exceptional value for the price. It's a wise choice if you want a fast and responsive laptop that runs cool and quiet. Beyond gaming, it's perfect for video editing and day-to-day multitasking.
Features: 15.6-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 350-nit 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7435HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 4070 GPU w/ 12GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
One of the best gaming laptop deals right now deals knocks $300 off the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop. This gamer laptop series is known for impressive gaming performance, sturdy build quality, and outstanding productivity potential.
Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync, Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, 720p RGB camera with dual-array microphones, dual speakers, Windows 11 Home
Best gaming laptop deals under $1500
This limited-time gaming laptop deal takes $400 off the Acer Predator Helios 18. We reviewed the Predator Helios 18 and rated it 4 out of 5 stars, praising its sturdy design, gorgeous display, and powerful performance.
Specs: 18-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display, 165Hz display, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
You can save $380 on the AMD Ryzen AI 9-charged Asus TUF Gaming A14 with 32GB of RAM at Walmart via Antonline. In our hands-on Asus TUF Gaming A14 (2024) review, we were shocked by how lightweight this thing is. Weighing in at just under 3 pounds and measuring 0.7 inches thick, it's nearly on par with an ultrabook. If you're searching for a super-portable yet powerful laptop for gaming, creating, and productivity, the Asus TUF Gaming A14 is a wise choice. Our sister site TechRadar calls it brilliant and awarded it Editor's Choice.
Features: 14-inch 2.5K WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 400-nit 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 12-core CPU, AMD xDNA NPU, Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
For alimited time, save $100 on the Gigabyte Aorus X16 at Newegg. The laptop in this deal combines Intel's 14th Gen Intel processor with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 graphics. Additonally, you get a free full-game download of Assassin’s Creed Shadows and a 6-month subscription of UBISOFT+ Classics (valued at $60).
Features: 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-14650HX CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Best gaming laptop deals under $2000
Take $614 off the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9 with RTX 4070 via coupon, "GAMINGCLEAROUT" at checkout. In our Lenovo Legion 7i review, our expert praised its vibrant display, powerful performance, and graphics handling. While we wish we could have gotten more battery life out of it, rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its aforementioned attributes along with its cool thermals and bouncy keyboard. Outside of gaming, this laptop's processor and graphics card combo is ideal for video editing, photo editing, 3D rendering with CAD, and other graphics-demanding tasks.
Key specs: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz 500-nit anti-glare display, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home
For a limited time, you can save $150 on the MSI Katana A15 AI. MSI brings AI power to this updated mid-range gaming laptop, featuring an AMD Ryzen 9-8945HS processor and Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics.
Features: 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display. AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS 8-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
At $510 off, the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i is a fantastic deal. This laptop earned an Editor's Choice award and a near-perfect score in our review, thanks to its longlasting battery life, excellent overall and gaming performance, and a gorgeous display.
Features: 16-inch 3.2K (3200 x 2000) mini-LED touch, 1200-nit, 165Hz display, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, 32GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, 1TB of SSD storage, 5-megapixel RGB+IR webcam, Windows 11 Pro
One of the best gaming laptop deals right now takes $300 off the Asus ROG Strix G17 with 32GB of RAM and RTX 4070 GPU graphics. In our Asus ROG Strix G17 review we rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its solid gaming and productivity performance. Although we wish we could squeeze more battery life out of it, the ROG Strix G17 is a wise choice if you want high tier performance for less.
Features: 17.3-inch WQHD(2560 x 1440 ) 240Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Best gaming laptop deals under $2500
Save $300 on the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop with RTX 4060 GPU in this limited time deal. It's the cheaper altenernative to the newly announced RTX 50-series laptops. We reviewed the Alienware m16 R2 praised its phenomenal gaming power and high productivity performance. Although the laptop's display and speakers could be better, it's a powerful beast of a machine.
Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync +, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU, 64GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 6GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, AlienFX RGB backlit keyboard (per key), dual speakers, 1080p RGB+IR camera with dual-array microphones, Windows 11 Pro
Save $700 on the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 RTX 4080 gaming laptop. In our Lenovo Legion Pro 7i review, we called it a stellar gaming laptop with beastly performance and a premium aesthetic. Outside of gaming, this laptop's processor and graphics card combo is ideal for video editing, photo editing, 3D rendering with CAD, and other graphics demanding tasks.
Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz 500-nit anti-glare display, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU w/ 12GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Save a whopping $560 on the AMD Ryzen 9-charged Alienware m16 R2 with this epic gaming laptop deal. In our review of the Intel model Alienware m16 R2, we praised its phenomenal gaming performance and high productivity performance. Although we thought its battery life could be better, it's a portable powerhouse for gamers and creators.
Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 300-nit 240Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU w/ 12GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, AlienFX RGB backlit keyboard (per key), dual speakers, 1080p RGB+IR camera with dual-array microphones, Windows 11 Home
Best gaming laptop deals under $3000
Now $520 off, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i with RTX 4090 is a beast of a gaming laptop with a premium aesthetic. Besides AAA gaming, the RTX 4080 GPU makes this laptop great for video editing, photo editing, and other graphics-intensive tasks. It's Laptop Mag's 4.5 out of 5 star rated Editor's Choice laptop for gaming, productivity, and everything in between.
Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz 500-nit anti-glare IPS display, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU w/ 16GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
