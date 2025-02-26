The best gaming laptop deals in February 2025: From as low as $419

Spring is nearly here and the best gaming laptop deals right now are in bloom. Retailers are having inventory clearance sales to make room for the arrival of new gaming laptops launching in 2025.

For bargain-savvy shoppers, that translates into massive discounts on last year's heavy graphics handling notebooks for gamers and creators. Nowadays, gaming laptops are not solely for gamers. STEM majors and content creators also benefit from gaming laptops' immersive display and graphics handling.

Whether you're looking to save even more on one of the best gaming laptops under $1,500 , trying to find the best cheap gaming laptop , or wanting one of the best gaming laptops , there are plenty of deals to be had.

You'll find the best gaming laptop deals at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. Smaller retailers like B&H and Newegg also offer stellar discounts on gaming machines.

Many of the best gaming laptop deals can be found at the source through direct manufacturer discounts from Dell, HP, and Lenovo, just to name a few.

My hand-selected gaming laptop deals will save you money and precious time. Whether you're looking for an entry-level machine or a specced-out rig for competitive gaming, we've covered all the bases.

Here are today's best gaming laptop deals in February — now from as low as $419:

Laptop Mag's top 3 picks

Best gaming laptop deals under $500

Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE : was $649 now $419 at Best Buy Now $230 off, the 2024 Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE is a great for both gaming and productivity. It's one of the best best for college students, business pros, and anyone else looking for a capable PC. Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 120Hz display, Intel Core 5 120U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel graphics, 256GB SSD, ChromeOS.

Best gaming laptop deals under $700

MSI Thin 15 RTX 3050: was $899 now $599 at Walmart If you're on a smaller budget, consider the 2024 MSI Thin 15 with RTX 3050 graphics for just under $600. We didn't get our hands on this exact laptop for a review. However, we've tested several MSI laptops. We're fond of the MSI Raider GE78, GT77 HX Titan, and Katana 15 and find that MSI laptops generally deliver powerful graphics and overall performance. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-13420H 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU w/ 4GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, 720p HD webcam with microphone, 99-key keyboard with Anti-Ghost key and red-backlight, Windows 11 Home

MSI Thin 15 RTX 4050: was $899 now $699 at Best Buy Save $200 on the 2024 MSI Thin 15 with RTX 4050 graphics. Bases on our experience reviewing MSI laptops over the years, we find they generally deliver powerful graphics and overall performance. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-13420H 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU w 6GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, 720p HD webcam with microphone, 99-key keyboard with Anti-Ghost key and red-backlight, Windows 11 Home

Best gaming laptop deals under $1000

HP Victus 16 RTX 3050: was $1,099 now $649 at HP US Now $450 off, the 16-inch HP Victus is one the best value gaming laptops under $700. It affords you a solid gaming experience for a budget-friendly price. It's the perfect laptop for casual gamers, students and anyone else looking for a big screen laptop that tackles productivity and gaming. Features: 161-inch (1920 x 1080) 300-nit 144Hz anti-glare display, AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS 6-core CPU, 16GB RAM, RTX 3050 GPU w/ 6GB VRAM, 512GB SSD. Windows 11 Home

Lenovo LOQ RTX 4070: was $1,199 now $879 at Walmart Walmart now takes $320 off the Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop with RTX 4070. We didn't test it, but the Lenovo LOQ earned a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars from our sister sites TechRadar and T3. With solid gaming performance and a fast refresh rate for AAA games, it's an exceptional value for the price. It's a wise choice if you want a fast and responsive laptop that runs cool and quiet. Beyond gaming, it's perfect for video editing and day-to-day multitasking. Features: 15.6-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 350-nit 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7435HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 4070 GPU w/ 12GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Dell G16 RTX 4060: was $1,249 now $949 at Dell One of the best gaming laptop deals right now deals knocks $300 off the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop. This gamer laptop series is known for impressive gaming performance, sturdy build quality, and outstanding productivity potential. Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync, Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, 720p RGB camera with dual-array microphones, dual speakers, Windows 11 Home

Best gaming laptop deals under $1500

Gigabyte Aorus X16 RTX 4070: was $1,599 now $1,499 at Newegg For alimited time, save $100 on the Gigabyte Aorus X16 at Newegg. The laptop in this deal combines Intel's 14th Gen Intel processor with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 graphics. Additonally, you get a free full-game download of Assassin’s Creed Shadows and a 6-month subscription of UBISOFT+ Classics (valued at $60). Features: 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-14650HX CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Best gaming laptop deals under $2000

Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9 RTX 4070: was $2,359 now $1,745 at Lenovo USA Take $614 off the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9 with RTX 4070 via coupon, "GAMINGCLEAROUT" at checkout. In our Lenovo Legion 7i review, our expert praised its vibrant display, powerful performance, and graphics handling. While we wish we could have gotten more battery life out of it, rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its aforementioned attributes along with its cool thermals and bouncy keyboard. Outside of gaming, this laptop's processor and graphics card combo is ideal for video editing, photo editing, 3D rendering with CAD, and other graphics-demanding tasks. Key specs: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz 500-nit anti-glare display, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home

MSI Katana A15 AI: was $1,699 now $1,549 at Amazon For a limited time, you can save $150 on the MSI Katana A15 AI. MSI brings AI power to this updated mid-range gaming laptop, featuring an AMD Ryzen 9-8945HS processor and Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics. Features: 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display. AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS 8-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Asus ROG Strix G16 RTX 4070: was $2,299 now $1,999 at microcenter.com One of the best gaming laptop deals right now takes $300 off the Asus ROG Strix G17 with 32GB of RAM and RTX 4070 GPU graphics. In our Asus ROG Strix G17 review we rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its solid gaming and productivity performance. Although we wish we could squeeze more battery life out of it, the ROG Strix G17 is a wise choice if you want high tier performance for less. Features: 17.3-inch WQHD(2560 x 1440 ) 240Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Best gaming laptop deals under $2500

Alienware Alienware m16 R2 RTX 4060: was $2,395 now $2,095 at Dell Save $300 on the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop with RTX 4060 GPU in this limited time deal. It's the cheaper altenernative to the newly announced RTX 50-series laptops. We reviewed the Alienware m16 R2 praised its phenomenal gaming power and high productivity performance. Although the laptop's display and speakers could be better, it's a powerful beast of a machine. Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync +, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU, 64GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 6GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, AlienFX RGB backlit keyboard (per key), dual speakers, 1080p RGB+IR camera with dual-array microphones, Windows 11 Pro

Dell Alienware m16 R2 RTX 4080: was $2,799 now $2,239 at Best Buy Save a whopping $560 on the AMD Ryzen 9-charged Alienware m16 R2 with this epic gaming laptop deal. In our review of the Intel model Alienware m16 R2, we praised its phenomenal gaming performance and high productivity performance. Although we thought its battery life could be better, it's a portable powerhouse for gamers and creators. Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 300-nit 240Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU w/ 12GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, AlienFX RGB backlit keyboard (per key), dual speakers, 1080p RGB+IR camera with dual-array microphones, Windows 11 Home