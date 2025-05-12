Snag a new gaming rig under $1,000 with 3 deals on Acer and MSI gaming laptops

It's no secret that gaming laptops can be pretty pricey, making it tough for PC gamers on a budget to get good hardware. I've been there, which is why I like to keep an eye out for good deals on gaming laptops so all the other budget gamers out there can save some of their hard-earned cash.

For example, right now, Newegg is offering great discounts on gaming laptops, bringing a few models down to well under $1,000. These laptops have RTX 4050 and RTX 4060 GPUs, too, meaning you should be able to run just about any game you want on them.

The Acer Nitro V is a perfect example. Right now, it's down to just $849 for a configuration with an Intel Core i7-13620H, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 (6GB), 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage, all wrapped in a fairly minimalistic chassis with a 15.6-inch 144Hz IPS display.

Some of these deals are ending today, so don't wait if you want to save on your next gaming laptop!

See also: Best gaming laptop deals May 2025