Save $65 with this Galaxy Tab A9 Plus and Samsung microSD memory card bundle

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is one of the best Android tablets to buy.

Best Buy's 4th of July sale precedes this year's Best Buy Black Friday in July sale with deals on top-rated tech. For example, you can get the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for $169 ($50 off) and save $15 more when you add a Samsung 512GB Pro Ultimate microSD card (valued at $70) to your cart.

In total, that's $65 in savings and one of the best tablet deals of the summer.

Launched in January 2024, the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is one of the best-selling Android tablets at Best Buy for good reason. Satisfied customers praise the tablet's fast performance, long battery life, and thin, lightweight design.

We didn't test this exact tablet, but in our Galaxy Tab A7 review, we rated it 3.5 out of 5 stars, praising its colorful display, Dolby Atmos quad speakers, and impressive battery life of over 13 hours.

The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus has accumulated a 4.6 out of 5-star product rating at Best Buy, so I expect it not to disappoint. Since the base model tablet in this deal ships with 64GB of storage, the stackable discount on a Samsung memory card is welcome.

Best Buy's 4th of July sale ends Sunday, July 6, so don't hesitate too long.

