Save $65 with this Galaxy Tab A9 Plus and Samsung microSD memory card bundle
Save $65 on the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus with Samsung Pro Ultimate microSD memory card.
Best Buy's 4th of July sale precedes this year's Best Buy Black Friday in July sale with deals on top-rated tech. For example, you can get the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for $169 ($50 off) and save $15 more when you add a Samsung 512GB Pro Ultimate microSD card (valued at $70) to your cart.
In total, that's $65 in savings and one of the best tablet deals of the summer.
Launched in January 2024, the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is one of the best-selling Android tablets at Best Buy for good reason. Satisfied customers praise the tablet's fast performance, long battery life, and thin, lightweight design.
We didn't test this exact tablet, but in our Galaxy Tab A7 review, we rated it 3.5 out of 5 stars, praising its colorful display, Dolby Atmos quad speakers, and impressive battery life of over 13 hours.
The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus has accumulated a 4.6 out of 5-star product rating at Best Buy, so I expect it not to disappoint. Since the base model tablet in this deal ships with 64GB of storage, the stackable discount on a Samsung memory card is welcome.
Best Buy's 4th of July sale ends Sunday, July 6, so don't hesitate too long.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus
Save $50 off the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus and take an extra $15 off the Samsung Pro Ultimate Memory Card (valued at $70) with your purchase.
Key specs: 11-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 90Hz LCD touchscreen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 8-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage, Samsung Dex support, Android 13
Release date: January 2024
Price history: At $169, the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is now $30 shy of its all-time low price, which it hit on December 22, 2024.
Price check: Amazon $169 | Walmart $169
Reviews consensus: Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9 Plus tablet has a 4.6 out of 5-star customer rating at Best Buy. Satisfied patrons praise the tablet's fast performance, long battery life, and thin, lightweight design.
We didn't test this exact tablet but in our Galaxy Tab A7 review, we rated it 3.5 out of 5 stars, praising its colorful display, Dolby Atmos quad speakers, and impressive battery life of over 13 hours.
Buy it if: You want a cheaper iPad alternative, a family tablet, or a PC-level multitasking tablet. Or if you want a mid-range Android tablet for streaming movies, video calls, browsing your socials, and the internet.
Don't buy it if: You prefer Apple over Android. If so, I recommend the Editor's Choice iPad 11 for $299 ($50 off).
