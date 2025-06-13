Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals 2025: What sales to expect, early discounts

Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals are bound to be epic this summer. Considering that the prices of Kindles range from $110-$550, this is good news for the budget-conscious.

If you want to invest in a dedicated e-reader for distraction-free reading, Prime Day is one the best times to buy a Kindle below retail.

Expect to see a discounts on every Amazon e-reader from the entry model Kindle to the best-selling Kindle Paperwhite to the latest Kindle Colorsoft.

If you don't want to wait, I found an early Prime Day-like Kindle deal you can get today. Amazon is jump starting its summer savings now by offering the newly released Kindle Scribe for just $299. That's $100 in savings as it normally would set you back $400.

This marks new all-time low price for the Kindle Scribe and one of the best early Prime Day Kindle deals I've seen so far.

Shop today's best early Prime Day Kindle deals below and browse my curated list of Prime Day-worthy deals in June for more discounts on must have summer tech.

Prime Day Kindle deals

Amazon Kindle: $109 at Amazon The classic Kindle has been updated again, offering a brighter screen, higher contrast ratio, and fast page turns. It's light and compact, so it's easy to take on the go and offers up to six weeks of battery life on a single charge. Features: 6-inch 300 ppi anti-glare display, 16 GB of storage, supports Audible via Bluetooth, optional free 3-month Kindle Unlimited subscription (valued at $30)

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: $159 at Amazon The Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best e-readers. It's Amazon's fastest Kindle yet, offering improved battery life and a slightly bigger display than its predecessor. Although we didn't test it, sister site Tom's Guide rates the 2024 Kindle Paperwhite 4.5 out of 5 stars. The e-reader's bright backlight, big display, and 12-week battery life are some attributes they like about it. Features: 7-inch matte 94-nit display, 300ppi, built-in light, 16GB of storage, USB-C connectivity, IPX8 waterproof, up to 12 weeks of battery life

Amazon Kindle Kids: $129 at Amazon This kid-friendly version of the classic Kindle comes packed with all the same features, but also offers parental controls and comes with a durable case to protect it from rambunctious youngsters. Features: 6-inch 300 ppi anti-glare display, 16 GB of storage, supports Audible via Bluetooth, a cover, a 6-month Amazon Kids+ subscription, and a 2-year warranty

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids : $179 at Amazon Look out for Prime Day deals on Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite Kids e-reader. It includes parental controls and a 6-month subscription to Amazon Kids+, which includes thousands of popular age-appropriate books. It's also IPX8 water-resistant and backed by Amazon's 2-year worry-free warranty. Features: 7-inch 300 ppi black and white matte display, 16GB of storage, up to 6 weeks of battery life on a full charge, adjustable warm light, parental controls, Audible support, IPX8 water-resistance