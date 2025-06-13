Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals 2025: What sales to expect, early discounts
Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals are on the horizon. Here's what to expect.
Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals are bound to be epic this summer. Considering that the prices of Kindles range from $110-$550, this is good news for the budget-conscious.
If you want to invest in a dedicated e-reader for distraction-free reading, Prime Day is one the best times to buy a Kindle below retail.
Expect to see a discounts on every Amazon e-reader from the entry model Kindle to the best-selling Kindle Paperwhite to the latest Kindle Colorsoft.
If you don't want to wait, I found an early Prime Day-like Kindle deal you can get today. Amazon is jump starting its summer savings now by offering the newly released Kindle Scribe for just $299. That's $100 in savings as it normally would set you back $400.
This marks new all-time low price for the Kindle Scribe and one of the best early Prime Day Kindle deals I've seen so far.
Shop today's best early Prime Day Kindle deals below and browse my curated list of Prime Day-worthy deals in June for more discounts on must have summer tech.
Early Prime Day Kindle deals — Quick links
- Shop: Amazon Kindle deals
- Amazon Kindle Essentials Bundle: was $162 now $147 at Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle: was $217 now $197 at Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Scribe: was $399 now $299 at Amazon
- Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition Essentials Bundle: was $363 now $328 at Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2-Pack): was $360 now $340 at Amazon
- Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle: was $570, now $405
- Kindle Paperwhite Wireless Charging Dock: was $33 now $23 at Amazon
Prime Day Kindle deals
The classic Kindle has been updated again, offering a brighter screen, higher contrast ratio, and fast page turns. It's light and compact, so it's easy to take on the go and offers up to six weeks of battery life on a single charge.
Features: 6-inch 300 ppi anti-glare display, 16 GB of storage, supports Audible via Bluetooth, optional free 3-month Kindle Unlimited subscription (valued at $30)
The Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best e-readers. It's Amazon's fastest Kindle yet, offering improved battery life and a slightly bigger display than its predecessor.
Although we didn't test it, sister site Tom's Guide rates the 2024 Kindle Paperwhite 4.5 out of 5 stars. The e-reader's bright backlight, big display, and 12-week battery life are some attributes they like about it.
Features: 7-inch matte 94-nit display, 300ppi, built-in light, 16GB of storage, USB-C connectivity, IPX8 waterproof, up to 12 weeks of battery life
This kid-friendly version of the classic Kindle comes packed with all the same features, but also offers parental controls and comes with a durable case to protect it from rambunctious youngsters.
Features: 6-inch 300 ppi anti-glare display, 16 GB of storage, supports Audible via Bluetooth, a cover, a 6-month Amazon Kids+ subscription, and a 2-year warranty
Look out for Prime Day deals on Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite Kids e-reader. It includes parental controls and a 6-month subscription to Amazon Kids+, which includes thousands of popular age-appropriate books. It's also IPX8 water-resistant and backed by Amazon's 2-year worry-free warranty.
Features: 7-inch 300 ppi black and white matte display, 16GB of storage, up to 6 weeks of battery life on a full charge, adjustable warm light, parental controls, Audible support, IPX8 water-resistance
Look out for a discount on the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition e-reader during Prime Day. Launched in October 2024, the Kindle Colorsoft received Editor's Choice Awards from Tom's Guide and Techradar for its vibrant display, portability, and long battery life.
Features: 7-inch glare-free color display, 94-nit max brightness, 300ppi (black and white), 150 ppi (color), 32GB of storage, auto-adjusting front light, adjustable warm light, USB-C connectivity, IPX8 waterproof, battery life of up to 8 weeks
Price check: Best Buy $229
Amazon is taking $100 off the 2025 Amazon Kindle Scribe for the first time ever. It has a redesigned display, includes a Premium Pen, and supports direct writing on books and documents.
Features: 10.2-inch 300ppi Paperwhite display, adjustable front light, 64GB of storage, magnetic stylus pen, ambient light sensor, digital sticky notes
Get The Snapshot, our free newsletter on the future of computing
Sign up to receive The Snapshot, a free special dispatch from Laptop Mag, in your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.