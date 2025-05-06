Refresh your reading experience with these top 3 Kindle deals: Up to $85 off Kindle Colorsoft, Kindle Scribe, and more
Snag a new Kindle for Mother's Day or summer reading with these top deals!
I love my e-reader, which is why I always like to keep an eye out for great e-reader deals to share so more people can give them a try (or upgrade if you already have one).
Right now, there are a few big discounts on Kindle ereaders that could be perfect for last-minute Mother's Day gifts or gearing up for summer reading.
The feature-packed Amazon Kindle Scribe is on sale for $365 right now at Amazon. It typically costs $450, so you're saving $85 with this deal and getting the Kindle Scribe for an all-time low price.
The Kindle Scribe makes a fantastic Mother's Day gift thanks to its large display and dual functionality as both an ereader and an e-ink notebook. While I love e-ink tablets like this since they're easy on the eyes, the Scribe is pretty expensive so this is a good time to pick one up at a more affordable price.
Meanwhile, with the school year winding down, now is also a great time to get your kids excited for summer reading. A cool new Kindle could be the key, and right now you can pick up the Kindle Kids for just $104 ($25 off), which includes a fun case and a free 6-month Kindle Kids+ subscription that's perfect for covering your summer reading list.
There's no telling how long these Kindle deals will last, so if you see an e-reader you like, I recommend you grab it while you can.
Today's best Kindle deals
If you've ever wished your Kindle Paperwhite had a color display, the new Kindle Colorsoft could be the perfect ereader for you. It features a 7-inch color e-ink display with up to 8 weeks of battery life per charge. It's even waterproof and supports wireless charging.
Ever wished you could blend your ereader and your iPad? The Kindle Scribe could be the solution, pairing a tablet form factor with an e-ink display for reading and note-taking that's easy on the eyes. It even includes a stylus, which allows you to annotate your ebooks and PDFs. Plus, it offers up to 12 weeks of battery life.
The Kindle Kids is one of the best deals on the ereader market, especially with this discount. For just over $100 you get a fully-fledged base Kindle with bonus features for young readers, including a kid-friendly case and a free 6-month subscription to Kindle Kids+, which gives you access to hundreds of kid-friendly books across different age ranges for no extra cost. It's a great deal and perfect for getting your kids into reading.
