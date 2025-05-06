Refresh your reading experience with these top 3 Kindle deals: Up to $85 off Kindle Colorsoft, Kindle Scribe, and more

Snag a new Kindle for Mother's Day or summer reading with these top deals!

The Kindle Colorsoft ereader in front of an orange background beside a Laptop Mag deals icon
(Image credit: Amazon, Future)

I love my e-reader, which is why I always like to keep an eye out for great e-reader deals to share so more people can give them a try (or upgrade if you already have one).

Right now, there are a few big discounts on Kindle ereaders that could be perfect for last-minute Mother's Day gifts or gearing up for summer reading.

The feature-packed Amazon Kindle Scribe is on sale for $365 right now at Amazon. It typically costs $450, so you're saving $85 with this deal and getting the Kindle Scribe for an all-time low price.

The Kindle Scribe makes a fantastic Mother's Day gift thanks to its large display and dual functionality as both an ereader and an e-ink notebook. While I love e-ink tablets like this since they're easy on the eyes, the Scribe is pretty expensive so this is a good time to pick one up at a more affordable price.

Meanwhile, with the school year winding down, now is also a great time to get your kids excited for summer reading. A cool new Kindle could be the key, and right now you can pick up the Kindle Kids for just $104 ($25 off), which includes a fun case and a free 6-month Kindle Kids+ subscription that's perfect for covering your summer reading list.

There's no telling how long these Kindle deals will last, so if you see an e-reader you like, I recommend you grab it while you can.

Today's best Kindle deals

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft
Amazon Kindle Colorsoft: was $279 now $224 at Amazon

If you've ever wished your Kindle Paperwhite had a color display, the new Kindle Colorsoft could be the perfect ereader for you. It features a 7-inch color e-ink display with up to 8 weeks of battery life per charge. It's even waterproof and supports wireless charging.

Amazon Kindle Scribe
Amazon Kindle Scribe: was $449 now $364 at Amazon

Ever wished you could blend your ereader and your iPad? The Kindle Scribe could be the solution, pairing a tablet form factor with an e-ink display for reading and note-taking that's easy on the eyes. It even includes a stylus, which allows you to annotate your ebooks and PDFs. Plus, it offers up to 12 weeks of battery life.

Amazon Kindle Kids
Amazon Kindle Kids: was $129 now $104 at Amazon

The Kindle Kids is one of the best deals on the ereader market, especially with this discount. For just over $100 you get a fully-fledged base Kindle with bonus features for young readers, including a kid-friendly case and a free 6-month subscription to Kindle Kids+, which gives you access to hundreds of kid-friendly books across different age ranges for no extra cost. It's a great deal and perfect for getting your kids into reading.

