I found 5 iPad deals that save you up to $200 on a new Apple tablet

Save up to $200 on a shiny new Apple iPad
It's grad season, Father's Day is weeks from now, and the unofficial start of summer is upon us. The temperature outside isn't the only thing heating up.
Retailers aren't holding back the savings and offering deals on Apple's family of tablets to the tune of $200 off. I love that for you, which is why I'm sharing my favorite iPad deals to help you save.
One deal I recommend is the 11th-generation iPad A16 for $299 ($50 off) at Amazon. That's just $21 shy of its all-time low price and one of the best Apple deals out there. Walmart and PC Richard offer this same deal in every color.
If we're talking about the best tablets to buy right now, the iPad is at the top of the list. We reviewed the A16-powered iPad 11 and liked its solid battery life, powerful graphics, and expanded storage options over the previous generation. Despite its lack of Apple Intelligence support, the iPad 11 is the best tablet for most folks.
As an alternative, you can get the iPad Air M3 for $529 ($70 off) from Amazon. This iPad supports Apple Intelligence features, as does the iPad Pro, which starts from $899 ($100 off) right now.
You'll save the most if you get the 13-inch M4 MacBook Pro with at least 512GB of storage — now on sale for $1,297 ($203 off) at Amazon. This is the iPad Pro to buy if you want a tablet with a screen size that's closer to that of a MacBook.
So if you've been wanting to buy a tablet but spent Memorial Day relaxing instead of shopping, here are the five best iPad deals to help you save:
- Apple 11" iPad A16: was $349 now $299 at Amazon
- Apple 13" M3 iPad Air: was $799 now $699 at Amazon
- Apple 11" iPad Air M3: was $599 now $529 at Amazon
- Apple 11" iPad Pro M4: was $999 now $899 at Amazon
- Apple 13" iPad Pro M4: was $1,499 now $1,297 at Amazon
Top 5 iPad deals from $299
One of the best iPad deals takes $50 off the latest Apple A16-powered iPad. Although we didn't test it, tech experts agree, the iPad 11 offers solid performance and battery life. Simply put, it's the best tablet for most people who want a cheaper alternative to the iPad Air and iPad Pro.
Features: 11-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display, Apple A16 Bionic chip, 126GB of storage, 12MP Wide rear camera,, records up to 4K video, 12MP front Center Stage camera, supports Magic Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil USB-C, and Apple Pencil 1st gen (all sold separately), Touch ID, iPadOS 18
Price check: PC Richard $299 | Walmart $299
Amazon knocks $70 off the 11-inch iPad Air M3. Although we didn't test it ourselves, the M3-powered iPad Air earned a solid 4 out of 5-star rating from sister site Tom's Guide. They named it Editor's Choice Award for its M3 processing power, vibrant display, nearly 10-hour battery life, and useful Apple Intelligence features.
Key specs: 11-inch (2360 x 1640) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, Hardware-accelerated ray tracing, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C, iPad OS
Price check: B&H $529 | Best Buy $569 w/ Plus membership
Save $100 on the 13-inch M3 iPad Air at PC Richard & Son. This is a great option if you prefer a larger display for split-screen multitasking, creating, gaming, and consuming content.
Key specs: 13-inch (2732 x 2048) 600-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, Hardware-accelerated ray tracing, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C
Price check: B&H $699
Save $100 on the 11-inch iPad Pro M4. Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever.
Key specs: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage
Price check: B&H $899 | Best Buy $949 w/ Plus membership
Save $203 on the 512GB model 13-inch M4 iPad Pro. Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever.
Key specs: 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 512GB of storage, iPad OS
Price check: B&H $1,499 | Best Buy $1,424 w/ Plus membership
