I found the best 3 iPad deals from $299 for last-minute Mother's Day shoppers

It's early May, and I'm seeing the lowest prices of the season on our favorite tablets. If you want to surprise mom with a token of appreciation that'll make her life easier and bring her joy, you can't go wrong with an iPad.

As a reminder, Mother's Day is on Sunday, May 11, so you still have time to shop for the perfect gift for mom.

One Mother's Day gift idea to consider is the Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award-winning iPad 11 for $299 ($50 off) at Amazon. This is the lowest price ever for the 11th generation iPad which launched just two months ago.

I track sales for a living, and this is one of the best tablet deals I've seen so far this year.

The iPad 11 is a great companion for the iPhone and makes a great Mother's Day gift — I'll tell you why. The iPad 11 provides mom with a secondary, larger 11-inch touchscreen to consume content, play mobile games, read, browse the web, manage emails, or edit media files.

In our Apple Pad 11 review, we rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its strong graphics performance, 11-hour+ battery life, and ample storage capacity. Despite its lack of Apple Intelligence support, now just under $300, the iPad 11 is the most budget-friendly Apple tablet.

Amazon also offers the Apple Intelligence-supporting iPad mini 7 for $399 ($100 off) and the M3 iPad Air for $499 ($100 off). The 8.3-inch iPad mini 7 is a wise choice if you want to get mom something more portable. We didn't get a chance to test it, however, the iPad mini 7 earned a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars from our sister brand, Tom's Guide.

Meanwhile, the M3 iPad Air's fast Neural Engine brings out the most in Apple Intelligence and is powerful enough to do double duty as a laptop with an optional Keyboard. Tom's Guide also rated the M3 iPad Air 4.5 out of 5 stars for its powerful processor, useful Apple Intelligence AI features and nearly 10-hour battery life.

Now up to $100 off, Amazon's iPad deals ship to arrive in time for Mother's Day on Sunday, May 11. As with all Apple deals, these savings may not be available for long, so I recommend you act fast.

Today's best 3 iPad deals from $299

Apple iPad 11: was $349 now $299 at Amazon Now $50 off, Apple's new A16-powered iPad is at an all-time low price. Although we didn't test it, tech experts agree, the iPad 11 offers solid performance and battery life. Simply put, it's the best tablet for most people who want a cheaper alternative to the iPad Air and iPad Pro. Key specs: 11-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display, Apple A16 Bionic chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP Wide rear camera,, records up to 4K video, 12MP front Center Stage camera, supports Magic Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil USB-C, and Apple Pencil 1st gen (all sold separately), Touch ID, iPadOS 18

Apple iPad mini 7: was $499 now $399 at Amazon One of the best iPad deals today knocks $100 off the 2024 iPad mini 7. The A17 Pro chip and Apple Intelligence power Apple's new compact tablet to simplify and enhance everyday tasks. Features: 8.3-inch Liquid Retina (2266 x 1488) display with True Tone, P3 wide color, and anti-reflective coating, Apple A17 Pro chip, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Touch ID, Apple Pay, supports Apple Pencil USB-C