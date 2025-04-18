Save up to $65 on the latest M3-powered iPad Air series

Launched on March 12, 2025, the iPad Air M3 has everything you could ever want in a tablet. It's super portable, has a gorgeous display, a powerful processor, and long battery life.

Whether you want to buy a tablet for yourself or are considering Mother's Day gift ideas, here's a deal you might like.

Right now, the latest 11-inch iPad Air M3 is on sale for $549 at Walmart. That's $50 off its regular price of $599 and one of the lowest prices I've seen for this tablet since its release. This is one of the best iPad deals you can get today.

By comparison, it's $20 cheaper than Amazon's current price and $10 shy of its lowest price ever seen at Micro Center. In another standout deal, PC Richard & Son offers the laptop-sized, 13-inch iPad Air M3 for $734 ($65 off), Amazon's current price by $1.

The iPad Air M3 is one of the best tablets to buy if you want a versatile device with laptop and drawing tablet capabilities. It works with Apple Magic Keyboard, Apple Pencil Pro, and Apple Pencil USB-C (all sold separately). These add-on accessories let you use the iPad Air M3 like a laptop or drawing pad, respectively.

What are the key differences between the iPad Air M3 and the iPad Air M2?

Apple's M3 chip brings advanced graphics like dynamic caching support, hardware-accelerated mesh shading, and ray tracing. The iPad Air M3 is also faster than the iPad Air M3 with its speedier Neural Engine to help you get the most out of Apple Intelligence.

Although we didn't get our hands on the iPad Air M3 for testing, sister site Tom's Guide gave it 4 out of 5 stars in their review. They praise the iPad Air M3's bright, colorful display, processing power, and nearly 10-hour long battery life. Just about the only complain they had was the costly optional accessories. Overall, they loved the iPad Air M3 and its useful Apple Intelligence functions so much that they gave it their Editor's Choice Award.

Now up to $65 off, the iPad Air M3 is worth considering if you want to treat yourself or your mom to a versatile device.

Today's best iPad Air M3 deal