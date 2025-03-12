Apple's M3 iPad Air just launched — it's already $50 off at Amazon

Save $50 on Apple's latest M3 iPad Air iOS tablet at Amazon

Apple's new M3 iPad Air just launched and it's already discounted. (Image credit: Laptop Mag, Apple)

Today is M3 iPad Air release day, and guess what, bargain hunters? I already found a sweet deal on Apple's new tablet.

Currently, the Apple 11-inch M3 iPad Air is on sale for $549 at Amazon via coupon. It usually costs $599, so that's $50 off and sets a new all-time low price for Apple's latest tablet. Seeing an outright discount on an Apple device at launch makes it one the best iPad deals of the day.

The money you save may be used toward iPad accessories like a protective case, Apple Magic Keyboard, Apple Pencil, or AirPods.

If you prefer a larger display, the 13-inch M3 iPad Air is down to $749 ($50 off).

Now, let's jump into what's new with the M3 iPad Air and why it's worth considering.

The integration of Apple's M3 chip into the iPad Air brings advanced graphics to the series. Gamers will particularly benefit from the M3 iPad Air's dynamic caching support, hardware-accelerated mesh shading, and ray tracing.

Additionally, compared to the M2 iPad Air, the M3 iPad Air's speedier Neural Engine lets you get the most out of Apple Intelligence. The brand's proprietary mobile processor has come a long way since it launched in 2020.

According to Apple's data, the M3 chip is up to 35 percent faster than the M1, and its 9-core GPU improves graphics speed by 40 percent.

We didn't get to review the M3 iPad Air, however, sister site Tom's Guide did and rated it 4 out of 5 stars. It earned their Editor's Choice Award for its M3 processing power, bright, colorful display, and nearly 10-hour battery life. They were also impressed by its nifty Apple Intelligence functions.

At $50 off, it's worth considering if you're looking for a versatile tablet that serves as a laptop replacement and drawing pad.

Today's best M3 iPad Air deals

Apple 11" M3 iPad Air
Lowest price
Apple 11" M3 iPad Air: was $599 now $549 at Amazon

Overview:

Amazon takes $50 off the 11-inch M3 iPad Air at checkout. This marks a new all-time low price on this just-launched M3 iPad Air.

Key specs: 11-inch (2360 x 1640) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, Hardware-accelerated ray tracing, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C.

Release date: March 12, 2025

Price check: Best Buy $549 w/ membership | B&H $559

Price history: This marks a new all-time low price for the M3 iPad Air.

Reviews: Although we didn't test it ourselves, the M3 iPad Air earned a solid 4 out of 5 star rating from sister site Tom's Guide. They named it Editor's Choice Award for its M3 processing power, vibrant display, near 10-hour battery life, and useful Apple Intelligence features.

Tom's Guide: ★★★★½

Buy it if: You want a versatile device with laptop and drawing tablet capabilities. The M3 iPad Air works with Apple Magic Keyboard, Apple Pencil Pro, and Apple Pencil USB-C (all sold separately).

Don't buy it if: You want a tablet solely for content consumption or internet browsing. If you don't plan on using it for productivity, the $349 A16 iPad 11 is a cheaper alternative.

