Apple's M3 iPad Air just launched — it's already $50 off at Amazon

Apple's new M3 iPad Air just launched and it's already discounted.

Today is M3 iPad Air release day, and guess what, bargain hunters? I already found a sweet deal on Apple's new tablet.

Currently, the Apple 11-inch M3 iPad Air is on sale for $549 at Amazon via coupon. It usually costs $599, so that's $50 off and sets a new all-time low price for Apple's latest tablet. Seeing an outright discount on an Apple device at launch makes it one the best iPad deals of the day.

The money you save may be used toward iPad accessories like a protective case, Apple Magic Keyboard, Apple Pencil, or AirPods.

If you prefer a larger display, the 13-inch M3 iPad Air is down to $749 ($50 off).

Browse: Amazon's Apple Storefront

Now, let's jump into what's new with the M3 iPad Air and why it's worth considering.

The integration of Apple's M3 chip into the iPad Air brings advanced graphics to the series. Gamers will particularly benefit from the M3 iPad Air's dynamic caching support, hardware-accelerated mesh shading, and ray tracing.

Additionally, compared to the M2 iPad Air, the M3 iPad Air's speedier Neural Engine lets you get the most out of Apple Intelligence. The brand's proprietary mobile processor has come a long way since it launched in 2020.

According to Apple's data, the M3 chip is up to 35 percent faster than the M1, and its 9-core GPU improves graphics speed by 40 percent.

We didn't get to review the M3 iPad Air, however, sister site Tom's Guide did and rated it 4 out of 5 stars. It earned their Editor's Choice Award for its M3 processing power, bright, colorful display, and nearly 10-hour battery life. They were also impressed by its nifty Apple Intelligence functions.

At $50 off, it's worth considering if you're looking for a versatile tablet that serves as a laptop replacement and drawing pad.

Today's best M3 iPad Air deals