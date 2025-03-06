Where to preorder the M3 iPad Air and the best deals so far

Preorder the M3 iPad Air and see the best early discounts.

11-inch and 13-inch M3 iPad Air against blue gradient background
The M3 iPad Air features advanced graphics and Apple Intelligence support. (Image credit: Laptop Mag, Apple)
Surprise, surprise! As announced Tuesday, the 11-inch M3 iPad Air is now available for preorder starting from $599 at Apple and go-to retailers Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H.

Not only am I sharing where to buy Apple's latest tablet, but also the best M3 iPad Air deals ahead of its March 12, 2025 release date.

For example, you can get the 13-inch M3 iPad Air for $749 at Amazon. That's $50 off its $799 launch price and marks the 13-inch M3 iPad Air's lowest price ever. You don't often see an outright preorder discount on an Apple product. It joins the ranks of the best iPad deals this month.

What's new with the M3 iPad Air besides the incremental processor upgrade?

Well, Apple's M3 chip brings advanced graphics to the series for the first time. If you like to game on your tablet, you'll be happy to know the M3 iPad Air supports dynamic caching, hardware-accelerated mesh shading, and ray tracing.

And what's more, the M3's speedier Neural Engine lets you get the most out of Apple Intelligence. According to Apple in a news release Tuesday, the M3 chip is up to 35 percent faster than the M1, and its 9-core GPU provides up to 40 percent faster graphics.

Like last year’s iPad Air release, the 7th generation Pad Air is available in two sizes, 11-inches and 13-inches. Storage options range from 128GB to 1TB.

The new M3 iPad Air replaces the M2 iPad Air and brings a host of enhancements to Apple's mid-range tablet series.

If you want to be among the first to own the M3 iPad Air, see where to preorder and score early savings below.

Preorders ship to arrive by the M3 iPad Air's March 12, 2025 release date.

Preorder the M3 iPad Air — Quick links

Preorder the M3 iPad Air — Amazon

Apple 11" M3 iPad Air 7
Apple 11" M3 iPad Air 7: $599 at Amazon

Preorder the M3 iPad Air 7 starting from $599 at Amazon. According to Apple, this new iPad Air is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 6 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

Key specs: 11-inch (2360 x 1640) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, Hardware-accelerated ray tracing, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C

M3 iPad Air preorders ship to arrive by March 12, 2025.

View Deal
Apple 13" M3 iPad Air 7
Lowest price
Apple 13" M3 iPad Air 7: was $799 now $749 at Amazon

Save $50 when you preorder the 13-inch M3 iPad Air 7 from Amazon. This is a great option if you prefer a larger display for split-screen multitasking, creating, gaming, and consuming content.

Key specs: 13-inch (2732 x 2048) 600-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, Hardware-accelerated ray tracing, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C

M3 iPad Air preorders ship to arrive by March 12, 2025.

View Deal

Preorder the M3 iPad Air — Apple

Apple 11" M3 iPad Air
Apple 11" M3 iPad Air : $599 at Apple

Preorder the 11-inch M3 iPad Air 7 for $599 directly from Apple. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure, the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

Key specs: 11-inch (2360 x 1640) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, Hardware-accelerated ray tracing, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C

M3 iPad Air preorders ship to arrive by March 12, 2025.

View Deal
Apple 13" M3 iPad Air
Apple 13" M3 iPad Air: $799 at Apple

Preorder the 13-inch M3 iPad Air 7 for $799 directly from Apple. This is a great option if you prefer a larger display for split-screen multitasking, creating, gaming, and consuming content.

Key specs: 13-inch (2732 x 2048) 600-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, Hardware-accelerated ray tracing, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C

M3 iPad Air preorders ship to arrive by March 12, 2025.

View Deal

Preorder the M3 iPad Air  — Best Buy

Apple 11" M3 iPad Air
Apple 11" M3 iPad Air: $599 at Best Buy

Save $50 when you preorder the 11-inch M3 iPad Air starting from $599 with My Best Buy Total. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure, the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

Key specs: 11-inch (2360 x 1640) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, Hardware-accelerated ray tracing, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C

M3 iPad Air preorders ship to arrive by March 12, 2025.

View Deal
Apple 13" M3 iPad Air
Apple 13" M3 iPad Air: $799 at Best Buy

Preorder the 13-inch M3 iPad Air 7 starting from $799 at Best Buy. Total members save $50 at checkout. This is a great option if you prefer a larger display for split-screen multitasking, creating, gaming, and consuming content.

Key specs: 13-inch (2732 x 2048) 600-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, Hardware-accelerated ray tracing, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C

M3 iPad Air preorders ship to arrive by March 12, 2025.

View Deal

Preorder the M3 iPad Air — B&H

Apple 11" M3 iPad Air
Apple 11" M3 iPad Air: $599 at BHPhoto

Preorder the 11-inch M3 iPad Air 7 starting from $599 at B&H. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure, the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

Key specs: 11-inch (2360 x 1640) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, Hardware-accelerated ray tracing, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C

M3 iPad Air preorders ship to arrive by March 12, 2025.

View Deal
Apple 13" M3 iPad Air 7
Apple 13" M3 iPad Air 7: $799 at BHPhoto

Preorder the 13-inch M3 iPad Air starting from $799 at B&H. This is a great option if you prefer a larger display for split-screen multitasking, creating, gaming, and consuming content.

Key specs: 13-inch (2732 x 2048) 600-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, Hardware-accelerated ray tracing, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C

M3 iPad Air preorders ship to arrive by March 12, 2025.

View Deal
Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.

