The latest iPad Air M3 with Apple Intelligence is now $100 off at Amazon
Amazon takes $100 off the top-rated iPad Air M3.
Amazon's Apple storefront has iPads on sale starting at $299 today. If you were hoping for a price break on the new M3 iPad Air with Apple Intelligence support, I bring good news.
Currently, the 256GB model iPad Air M3 is on sale for $599 — its lowest price ever on Amazon. It normally costs $699, so you're saving $100 in one of the best iPad deals of the season.
B&H offers this same discount.
Browse: Amazon's entire sale
See also: Best Apple deals in May 2025
Launched March 12, 2025, the iPad Air M3 has been around for two months and one of the best tablets to release this year.
Featuring Apple's M3 chip, the new iPad Air boasts advanced graphics and a faster Neural Engine to bring the best out of Apple Intelligence.
Though we didn't test it, the iPad Air M3 has an average product rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars at Amazon. Satisfied customer praise its crisp display, fast, responsive performance and long lasting battery.
Overall, the iPad Air M3 is a worthy successor to the iPad Air M2. If you're long overdue for an upgrade or shopping for a graduation gift, the M3 iPad Air is a wise choice.
Today's best iPad Air M3 deal
Overview:
Amazon knocks $100 off the iPad Air M3 which drops it to an all-time low price.
Key specs: 11-inch (2360 x 1640) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, Hardware-accelerated ray tracing, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, iPadOS 18, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C, and Apple Intelligence
Release date: March 12, 2025
Price check: B&H $599 | Best Buy $699 | Apple $699
Price history: At $599, this is the lowest price ever on Amazon for this 256GB model M3 iPad Air in Space Gray.
Reviews: Although we didn't test it ourselves, the M3-powered iPad Air earned a solid 4 out of 5-star rating from sister site Tom's Guide. They named it Editor's Choice Award for its M3 processing power, vibrant display, nearly 10-hour battery life, and useful Apple Intelligence features.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want a versatile device with laptop and drawing tablet capabilities. The M3 iPad Air works with Apple Magic Keyboard, Apple Pencil Pro, and Apple Pencil USB-C (all sold separately).
Don't buy it if: You want a tablet solely for content consumption or internet browsing. If you don't plan on using it for productivity, the $329 A16 iPad 11 is a cheaper alternative.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
