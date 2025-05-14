The latest iPad Air M3 with Apple Intelligence is now $100 off at Amazon

Amazon's Apple storefront has iPads on sale starting at $299 today. If you were hoping for a price break on the new M3 iPad Air with Apple Intelligence support, I bring good news.

Currently, the 256GB model iPad Air M3 is on sale for $599 — its lowest price ever on Amazon. It normally costs $699, so you're saving $100 in one of the best iPad deals of the season.

B&H offers this same discount.

Launched March 12, 2025, the iPad Air M3 has been around for two months and one of the best tablets to release this year.

Featuring Apple's M3 chip, the new iPad Air boasts advanced graphics and a faster Neural Engine to bring the best out of Apple Intelligence.

Though we didn't test it, the iPad Air M3 has an average product rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars at Amazon. Satisfied customer praise its crisp display, fast, responsive performance and long lasting battery.

Overall, the iPad Air M3 is a worthy successor to the iPad Air M2. If you're long overdue for an upgrade or shopping for a graduation gift, the M3 iPad Air is a wise choice.

