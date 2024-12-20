Best end-of-year Apple deals in December 2024
Shop today's best Apple deals and refresh your tech for less
December's best end-of-year Apple deals are rolling out notable discounts on MacBooks,iPads, iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watch and must-have Apple accessories.
With the ushering in of a new year on the horizon, retailers are clearing out their inventory to make space for the next-gen devices of 2025. If you're browsing holiday deals looking for last-minute bargains, you'll find many Apple devices on discounts.
While Black Friday tends to offer rock-bottom pricing on Apple products, you can still snag the best end-of-year Apple deals are still available now. In fact, some of today's price match or beat the best discounts we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
You'll find the best Apple deals at the usual suspects — Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. B&H is also known to offer fantastic Apple deals, in some instances undercutting competitors.
Whether you're bargain shopping for a new MacBook, iPad, iPhone, AirPods, or Apple Watch we're here to help. We're tracking and comparing deals across Apple retailers and sharing the best prices here in one place.
From MacBooks to essential Apple accessories, browse the best end-of-year Apple deals below.
Best Apple deals — Quick links
- Apple M2 MacBook Air: was $999 now $799 at Amazon
- Apple M3 MacBook Air: was $1,099 now $899 at Amazon
- Apple M3 MacBook Air 15: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon
- Apple M3 MacBook Pro: was $1,599 now $1,349 at Amazon
- Apple M4 MacBook Pro: was $1,599 now $1,398 at Amazon
- Apple M3 MacBook Pro w/ 16GB RAM: was $1,799 now $1,349 at B&H
- Apple M4 MacBook Pro: was $1,999 now $1,749 at Amazon
- Apple M4 Pro MacBook Pro 16: was $2,499 now $2,249 at Amazon
- Apple iPad 10: was $349 now $279 at Amazon
- Apple iPad mini 7: was $499 now $449 at Amazon
- Apple iPad Pro M4: was $999 now $899 at Amazon
- Apple AirPods Max USB-C: was $549 now $499 at Amazon
- Apple HomePod mini: was $99 now $94 at B&H
- Amazon: see today's best Apple deals
- Best Buy: see today's best Apple deals
- B&H: see today's best Apple deals
- Target: see today's best Apple deals
- Walmart: see today's best Apple deals
Best Apple deals
MacBook Air
This MacBook deal knocks $100 off the 13-inch Apple M3 MacBook Air. This is the best laptop to buy if you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for its outstanding 15-hour battery life and powerful performance.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS
Price check: Amazon $899
Save $200 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 at B&H. Apple's latest M3-charged laptop raises the bar in terms of performance and battery life. In our 15-inch MacBook Air M3 review, we were impressed by its strong performance, thin, light form factor, and over 15-hour long battery life.
Base Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS
Price check: Amazon $1,099
Save $300 on the 512GB model 13.6" MacBook Air M2. The best laptop for most people, it's ideal for day-to-day computing and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming. As a bonus, the Magic Keyboard is a pleasure to type on.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS
Amazon takes $200 off the M2 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we were floored by the MacBook Air M2's elegant redesign, fantastic performance, and bright, colorful screen. Its battery life lasted 14 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test which is impressive.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD storage, MacOS
Price check: B&H $829
The 2020 M1 MacBook Air is $350 off and the cheapest MacBook you can buy. Succeeded by the previous-gen M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops out there. It packs blazing performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design.
Features:13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, Apple M1 7-core GPU, 256GB SSD, macOS
MacBook Pro
Save $400 on the 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 with 16GB of RAM. Apple’s M3 chip which delivers better overall and gaming performance than its predecessor with even longer battery life.
Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
Amazon takes $150 off the M4 MacBook Pro 14. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced Apple laptop series yet.
Features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 10-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage
B&H knocks $250 off the new M4 Pro MacBook Pro 14 with 24GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced Apple laptop series yet.
Features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 12-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 24GB of unified memory, 512GB SSD, HDMI port, 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, 3 x Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) port, MacOS
Price check: Amazon $1,749
Save $336 off the normally $4,000 M4 Max MacBook Pro 16 with 40-core GPU and 48GB of RAM at Amazon. Apple rates the top-tier M4 Max MacBook Pro as up to a whopping 3.5x faster than the M1 Max.
Features: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 Max 16-core processor, 40-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 48GB of unified memory, 1TB SSD
Save $426 on the MacBook Pro M3 Max for a limited time. The MacBook Pro with M3 Max is specifically designed with machine learning programmers, 3D artists, and video editors in mind.
Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 Pro 14-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 Pro 30-core GPU, 36GB RAM, 1TB SSD, macOS
Price check: Best Buy $2,899
Apple's wireless Magic Mouse pairs instantly via Bluetooth with your Mac and is designed to glide smoothly across surfaces. Its built-in rechargeable battery lasts a month or longer in between charges. It's compatible with Mac with OS X 10.11 or later, iPad with iPadOS 13.4, and later.
The Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad is now $20 off at Amazon. It pairs instantly with your device and works with Mac, iPad, and iPhone. On a full charge, the keyboard's internal battery lasts a month or more.
Apple iPad
Save $70 on the 10th generation Apple iPad with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than the iPad 9. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.
Save $100 on the 11-inch iPad Air 6 at Amazon. The iPad Air 6 is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 5 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil.
Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard
Price check: B&H $549 | PC Richard $548
Best Buy takes $100 off the 13-inch iPad Air 6. This is a great option if you prefer a larger display for split-screen multitasking, creating, gaming, and consuming content.
Features: 13-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard
Price check: Amazon $776 | B&H $729
Amazon takes $100 off the 11-inch iPad Pro M4 which drops it to an all-time low price. Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever.
Features: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage
Price check: B&H $899 | PC Richard $899
Save $200 on the iPad Pro M4 and nab it for its lowest-ever price! Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever.
Features: 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 512GB of storage
Price check: B&H $1,399
The newly released iPad mini 7 is $50 off. The A17 Pro chip and Apple Intelligence power Apple's new compact tablet to simplify and enhance everyday tasks.
Features: 8.3-inch Liquid Retina (2266 x 1488) display with True Tone, P3 wide color, and anti-reflective coating, Apple A17 Pro chip, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Touch ID, Apple Pay, supports Apple Pencil USB-C
Price check: B&H $459
Save $30 on the Apple Magic Keyboard for the 13-inch iPad Pro M4. the best typing experience on an iPad. Nothing beats a proper keyboard or comes close to the seamless integration of Apple’s Magic Keyboard.
Apple iPhone
You can now buy the 6.7-inch iPhone 16 Plus at Amazon for just a penny with activation with a Boost Mobile Unlimited plan required.
The new iPhone 16 features an A18 chip with 5-core GPU, 48MP Fusion camera, Apple Intelligence, and AAA gaming support. The iPhone 16 Plus is available in black, white, and three new colors including ultramarine, teal, and, pink.
You can now buy the 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro at Amazon for just a penny with activation with a Boost Mobile Unlimited plan required.
The new iPhone 16 Pro features an A18 Pro chip with 6-core GPU, 48MP Fusion camera, Apple Intelligence, and AAA gaming support. The iPhone 16 Pro is available in black titanium, desert titanium, natural titanium, and white titanium.
Up to $830 off @ AT&T w/ trade-in
iPhone 16 deals at AT&T knocks up to $830 off the iPhone 16 (priced at $830 at AT&T) when you trade in an eligible device. Your rebate will appear in the form of credits on your monthly billing statement throughout your 36-month agreement. To qualify, you'll have to activate your new iPhone 16 on an eligible AT&T Unlimited plan.
Up to $1,000 off @ AT&T w/ trade-in
AT&T's iPhone 16 Pro deals to slash up to $1,000 off the iPhone 16 Pro with eligible trade-in and activation on a qualifying AT&T unlimited plan.
Up to $1,000 off @ AT&T w/ trade-in
T-Mobile's iPhone 16 deals take up to $1,000 off the iPhone 16 Pro when you trade in an eligible device and activate the iPhone 16 Pro on T-Mobile's Go5G Next plan. The Titainum-strong iPhone 16 Pro is available in four finishes: Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium.
Apple Watch
Save $60 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.
Price check: Walmart $189
Buy the Apple Watch Series 10 from Amazon and save $60. Over the Apple Watch Series 9, the Apple Watch Series 10 sports a thinner, lighter design and offers a larger display option. Watch for an on-page coupon that drops the price to $329.
Features: Sleep apnea detection, fast charging support, up to 18-hour battery life.
Price check: Best Buy $349
Now $50 off, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the biggest and most rugged option of the Apple Watch lineup. Powered by an all-new S9 chip, it improves the first-generation Watch Ultra with enhanced performance and a brighter 3000-nit display.
Features: 49mm OLED touchscreen, GPS, cellular support, Apple S9 chip, bright 2000-nit display, new double tap gesture, IP6X dust resistant, waterproof to 100 meters, 64GB of storage, up to 18-hour battery life, watchOS. Tracking: ECG, steps, sleep, resting heart rate, target heart rate, skin temperature
Price check: Best Buy $759
Apple AirPods
Successor to the AirPods 3, the AirPods 4 features a new design and enhanced audio via Apple's H2 chip.
Features: Apple H2 chip, Voice cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, hands-free Siri, 1P54 dust, sweat, water-resistant
Price check: Apple $129| Target $129
For a better fit and enhanced sound, the AirPods 4 features an all-new design and Apple H2 chip. This upgraded model adds active-noise cancellation, similar to the AirPods Pro 2.
Features: Active noise-cancellation (ANC), Apple H2 chip, Voice cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, hands-free Siri, 1P54 dust, sweat, water-resistant
Price check: Apple $179 | Target $179
Save $60 on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, and personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry-free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.
Price check: Best Buy $249
Save $50 on the AirPods Max with USB-C connectivitity. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones, and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.
Price check: Apple $549 w/ free engraving | Best Buy $499
Save $150 on the AirPods Max, Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones, and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.
Price check: Best Buy $499
If you prefer wired earbuds, pick up the Apple EarPods with USB-C. Cheaply priced and sufficient for listening to Apple Music playlists on commutes, these wired buds pump out clean, pleasant sound that emphasizes treble and vocals. Inline controls let you easily adjust volume, control playback, and answer or end calls.
Price check: Best Buy $19
If you prefer wired earbuds and have an older iPhone, pick up the Apple EarPods with Lightning. Cheaply priced and sufficient for listening to Apple Music playlists on commutes, these wired buds pump out clean, pleasant sound that emphasizes treble and vocals. Inline controls let you easily adjust volume, control playback, and answer or end calls.
Price check: Best Buy $19
Apple Pencil
Walmart takes $30 off the Apple Pencil Pro for a limited time. This essential iPad accessory lets you easily take notes, draw, and design on your iPad. With pixel-perfect precision, tilt, pressure sensitivity, and low latency, the Pencil Pro makes you feel like you're using a regular pencil.
Works with: Apple Pencil Pro works with iPad Pro 13-inch (M4), iPad Pro 11-inch (M4), iPad Air 13-inch (M2), and iPad Air 11-inch (M2).
Lowest price! Save $10 on the Apple Pencil with USB-C connectivity lets you easily take notes, draw, and design on your iPad. Thanks to low latency, it feels just like using a pencil supports the Apple Pencil hover feature on the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation). When not in use, it magnetically attaches to your iPad for safekeeping.
Works with: iPad Air (4th & 5th generation), iPad mini (6th generation), iPad (10th generation), iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (3rd through 6th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st through 4th generation).
Apple AirTags
Save $30 on this 4-pack of Apple AirTag trackers. The Apple AirTag 4 Pack gives you more value for your dollar. This bundle includes four of Apple's tracking devices to ensure your items never get lost.