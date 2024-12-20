Best end-of-year Apple deals in December 2024

December's best end-of-year Apple deals are rolling out notable discounts on MacBooks,iPads, iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watch and must-have Apple accessories.

With the ushering in of a new year on the horizon, retailers are clearing out their inventory to make space for the next-gen devices of 2025. If you're browsing holiday deals looking for last-minute bargains, you'll find many Apple devices on discounts.

While Black Friday tends to offer rock-bottom pricing on Apple products, you can still snag the best end-of-year Apple deals are still available now. In fact, some of today's price match or beat the best discounts we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

You'll find the best Apple deals at the usual suspects — Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. B&H is also known to offer fantastic Apple deals, in some instances undercutting competitors.

Whether you're bargain shopping for a new MacBook, iPad, iPhone, AirPods, or Apple Watch we're here to help. We're tracking and comparing deals across Apple retailers and sharing the best prices here in one place.

From MacBooks to essential Apple accessories, browse the best end-of-year Apple deals below.

Best Apple deals

MacBook Air

Apple MacBook Air M2: was $1,199 now $899 at Amazon Save $300 on the 512GB model 13.6" MacBook Air M2. The best laptop for most people, it's ideal for day-to-day computing and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming. As a bonus, the Magic Keyboard is a pleasure to type on. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $649 at Walmart The 2020 M1 MacBook Air is $350 off and the cheapest MacBook you can buy. Succeeded by the previous-gen M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops out there. It packs blazing performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design. Features:13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, Apple M1 7-core GPU, 256GB SSD, macOS

MacBook Pro

Apple M3 MacBook Pro: was $1,799 now $1,399 at BHPhoto Save $400 on the 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 with 16GB of RAM. Apple’s M3 chip which delivers better overall and gaming performance than its predecessor with even longer battery life. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Apple M4 MacBook Pro 14: was $1,599 now $1,449 at Amazon Amazon takes $150 off the M4 MacBook Pro 14. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced Apple laptop series yet. Features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 10-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage

Apple M4 Max MacBook Pro 16 : was $3,999 now $3,664 at Amazon Save $336 off the normally $4,000 M4 Max MacBook Pro 16 with 40-core GPU and 48GB of RAM at Amazon. Apple rates the top-tier M4 Max MacBook Pro as up to a whopping 3.5x faster than the M1 Max. Features: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 Max 16-core processor, 40-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 48GB of unified memory, 1TB SSD

Apple Magic Mouse: was $79 now $69 at Amazon Apple's wireless Magic Mouse pairs instantly via Bluetooth with your Mac and is designed to glide smoothly across surfaces. Its built-in rechargeable battery lasts a month or longer in between charges. It's compatible with Mac with OS X 10.11 or later, iPad with iPadOS 13.4, and later.

Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad: $129 at Amazon The Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad is now $20 off at Amazon. It pairs instantly with your device and works with Mac, iPad, and iPhone. On a full charge, the keyboard's internal battery lasts a month or more.

Apple iPad

Apple iPad 10: was $349 now $279 at Amazon Save $70 on the 10th generation Apple iPad with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than the iPad 9. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

Apple iPad Pro M4: was $999 now $899 at Amazon Amazon takes $100 off the 11-inch iPad Pro M4 which drops it to an all-time low price. Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever. Features: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage Price check: B&H $899 | PC Richard $899

Apple iPad mini 7: was $499 now $449 at Amazon The newly released iPad mini 7 is $50 off. The A17 Pro chip and Apple Intelligence power Apple's new compact tablet to simplify and enhance everyday tasks. Features: 8.3-inch Liquid Retina (2266 x 1488) display with True Tone, P3 wide color, and anti-reflective coating, Apple A17 Pro chip, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Touch ID, Apple Pay, supports Apple Pencil USB-C Price check: B&H $459

Apple iPhone

Apple iPhone 16 Plus: was $1,029 now $0.01 at Amazon You can now buy the 6.7-inch iPhone 16 Plus at Amazon for just a penny with activation with a Boost Mobile Unlimited plan required. The new iPhone 16 features an A18 chip with 5-core GPU, 48MP Fusion camera, Apple Intelligence, and AAA gaming support. The iPhone 16 Plus is available in black, white, and three new colors including ultramarine, teal, and, pink.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: was $999 now $0.01 at Amazon You can now buy the 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro at Amazon for just a penny with activation with a Boost Mobile Unlimited plan required. The new iPhone 16 Pro features an A18 Pro chip with 6-core GPU, 48MP Fusion camera, Apple Intelligence, and AAA gaming support. The iPhone 16 Pro is available in black titanium, desert titanium, natural titanium, and white titanium.

Apple Watch

Apple Watch SE 2: was $249 now $189 at Amazon Save $60 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app. Price check: Walmart $189

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $349 at Amazon Buy the Apple Watch Series 10 from Amazon and save $60. Over the Apple Watch Series 9, the Apple Watch Series 10 sports a thinner, lighter design and offers a larger display option. Watch for an on-page coupon that drops the price to $329. Features: Sleep apnea detection, fast charging support, up to 18-hour battery life. Price check: Best Buy $349

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $749 at Amazon Now $50 off, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the biggest and most rugged option of the Apple Watch lineup. Powered by an all-new S9 chip, it improves the first-generation Watch Ultra with enhanced performance and a brighter 3000-nit display. Features: 49mm OLED touchscreen, GPS, cellular support, Apple S9 chip, bright 2000-nit display, new double tap gesture, IP6X dust resistant, waterproof to 100 meters, 64GB of storage, up to 18-hour battery life, watchOS. Tracking: ECG, steps, sleep, resting heart rate, target heart rate, skin temperature Price check: Best Buy $759

Apple AirPods

Apple EarPods USB-C: $19 at Amazon If you prefer wired earbuds, pick up the Apple EarPods with USB-C. Cheaply priced and sufficient for listening to Apple Music playlists on commutes, these wired buds pump out clean, pleasant sound that emphasizes treble and vocals. Inline controls let you easily adjust volume, control playback, and answer or end calls. Price check: Best Buy $19

Apple EarPods Lightning: was $19 now $15 at Amazon If you prefer wired earbuds and have an older iPhone, pick up the Apple EarPods with Lightning. Cheaply priced and sufficient for listening to Apple Music playlists on commutes, these wired buds pump out clean, pleasant sound that emphasizes treble and vocals. Inline controls let you easily adjust volume, control playback, and answer or end calls. Price check: Best Buy $19

Apple Pencil

Apple Pencil Pro: was $129 now $99 at Walmart Walmart takes $30 off the Apple Pencil Pro for a limited time. This essential iPad accessory lets you easily take notes, draw, and design on your iPad. With pixel-perfect precision, tilt, pressure sensitivity, and low latency, the Pencil Pro makes you feel like you're using a regular pencil. Works with: Apple Pencil Pro works with iPad Pro 13-inch (M4), iPad Pro 11-inch (M4), iPad Air 13-inch (M2), and iPad Air 11-inch (M2).

Apple Pencil USB-C: was $79 now $69 at Amazon Lowest price! Save $10 on the Apple Pencil with USB-C connectivity lets you easily take notes, draw, and design on your iPad. Thanks to low latency, it feels just like using a pencil supports the Apple Pencil hover feature on the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation). When not in use, it magnetically attaches to your iPad for safekeeping. Works with: iPad Air (4th & 5th generation), iPad mini (6th generation), iPad (10th generation), iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (3rd through 6th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st through 4th generation).

Lowest price Apple AirTag 4-Pack: was $99 now $69 at Amazon Save $30 on this 4-pack of Apple AirTag trackers. The Apple AirTag 4 Pack gives you more value for your dollar. This bundle includes four of Apple's tracking devices to ensure your items never get lost.