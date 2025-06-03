Amazon Prime Day 2025: When it starts and what to expect

Amazon Prime Day 2025 returns in July, as confirmed by Amazon last month. Expect a follow-up announcement about the official dates of Prime Day 2025 later this month.

The first Prime Day took place in 2015 as a one-day sale, and since then has evolved into a multi-day deals extravaganza.

Last year, Amazon Prime Day deals offered the best summer discounts and back-to-school savings of up to 75% for 48 hours. The online retail juggernaut also slashed up to 70% on Amazon devices and offered the lowest prices of the season on our favorite laptops, tablets, smartphones, headphones, wearables, and more.

This year, expect more of the same. I've been covering Prime Day for nearly eight years, and I predict early deals will quietly begin popping after Father's Day, June 15.

Amazon Prime Day is one of the most anticipated events of the year for bargain shoppers worldwide. So if you plan to refresh your gadgets or prep for the new semester, Prime Day offers tons of discounts across every category.

To give you an idea of what kinds of deals to expect during Prime Day this year, check out my recap of last year's discounts after the Prime Day 2025 FAQs.

What is Amazon Prime Day 2025?

Amazon Prime Day 2025 is one of the biggest sales events of the year for bargain shoppers. It takes place in July, and while this month's discounts have been fairly decent, the best deals of the summer are expected to impress.

Amazon Prime Day was created on July 15, 2015, to celebrate Amazon's then-20th anniversary. For 24 hours, Amazon rolled out exclusive Prime member-only deals on a range of products from every category.

The first Prime Day proved to be so successful for Amazon that it made Prime Day an annual tradition. Over the course of the years, the once-a-year sale has turned into a 48-hour savings event.

When is Prime Day 2025?

Prime Day 2025 is scheduled to return in July, however, Amazon has been mum on the sale's run dates. Last year, Prime Day ran from July 16-17, and the year before that, July 11-12.

This year, expect Prime Day to fall around mid-July as Amazon is known to be sporadic with its run dates. I predict Amazon will reveal Prime Day 2025's dates after Father's Day, June 15.

Can anyone get Prime Day deals?

While anyone can browse Prime Day deals, Amazon reserves its best discounts for its loyal Prime members. That's why Amazon's annual summer sale is one of the best times of the year to save big on electronics and back-to-school essentials.

If you don't have a Prime membership, join now to shop Amazon's exclusive July Prime Day discounts and shop Prime Day deals before everyone else.

Amazon Prime costs $139 for a one-year membership and $14.99 for monthly subscribers. As a courtesy, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial so you can test the waters before you decide to fully commit.

Students can join Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 a year. That's half the cost of the standard Prime membership.

Prime Day 2024 recap

Top deals

$812.54 at Amazon Apple MacBook Air M2



The best laptop for most people, it's ideal for day-to-day computing and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming. As a bonus, the Magic Keyboard is a pleasure to type on. Features: 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS

$764.10 at Amazon 13.6" Apple MacBook Air M3



In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for outstanding battery life and powerful performance. If you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver you can't go wrong with the MacBook Air M3. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS

$424.64 at Amazon Apple AirPods Max:



Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones, and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

$599 at Amazon 11" Apple iPad Air 6 (2024):



The iPad Air 6 is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 5 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure, the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C, and Magic Keyboard

$399 at Amazon Apple Watch Series 9:



The Editor's Choice Award-winning Apple Watch Series 9 GPS smartwatch. In our Apple Watch Series 9 review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars for its gorgeous display and useful double-tap gesture. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display, and a new double tap gesture.

on sale was $399.99 now $370.66 at Amazon Acer Chromebook Vero 514 The Acer Chromebook Vero 514 is one of the best laptops to buy on a budget. Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i3-1215U CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 1080p webcam, Chrome OS

Alexa devices

$77.98 at Amazon Amazon Echo Dot w/ The Mandalorian Grogu Stand



Star Wars Echo Dot Stand with Echo Dot Bundle. This bundle includes Amazon's 5th-gen Echo Dot speaker in Sea Blue color scheme and a Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu (baby Yoda)-inspired stand.

$149.99 at Amazon Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) It enhances Amazon's smart home hub with room-filling spatial audio and features a centered, auto-framing camera for improved video calls. With the latest Echo Show 8 as the centerpiece of your living space, its built-in smart home hub makes seamless smart home integration. Powered by Amazon's Alexa voice assistant, you can get news, weather, traffic, or recipes using simple voice commands.

$69.99 at Amazon Luna Wireless Controller The Luna is a high-performance controller designed to provide an ideal playing experience on Luna, Amazon's new cloud gaming service. Luna Controller is the best connection between Luna gamers and their games.

$99 at Amazon Amazon Kindle (with ads): The Amazon Kindle is the best e-reader to buy; it features a 167 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight. It has an adjustable front light for comfortable reading in any environment. Plus, you can highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text size—without ever leaving the page.

$339.99 at Amazon Amazon Kindle Scribe Our sister site Tom's Guide rates it 3 out of 5 stars, whereas Kindle Scribe reviews on Amazon average 4 out of 5 stars. Happy owners love the Kindle Scribe's writing support, reading experience, and slim, comfortable-to-hold design. The Kindle Scribe's ambient light sensor and digital sticky notes function to annotate books are also welcome features. Features: 10.2-inch 300ppi Paperwhite display, adjustable front light, 16GB of storage, magnetic stylus pen, ambient light sensor, digital sticky notes

Laptops

$764.10 at Amazon 13.6" Apple MacBook Air M3 In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for outstanding battery life and powerful performance. If you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver you can't go wrong with the MacBook Air M3. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS

$975.28 at Amazon 15" Apple MacBook Air M3 Our 15-inch MacBook Air M3 review impressed us by its strong performance, thin, light form factor, and over 15-hour battery life. Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS

$1,400.23 at Amazon 14" Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro The MacBook Pro with M3 Pro delivers stronger performance and supports more unified memory. This laptop is perfect for creators who work with advanced Adobe Photoshop functions like panoramic images. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 Pro 1-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 Pro 14-core GPU, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD Price check: Best Buy $1,499

$1,790.74 at Amazon 16" Apple MacBook Pro 16 M3 Pro The MacBook Pro 16 with M3 Pro. Apple's M3 Pro processor is 35% faster than its first-generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during gameplay, from realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections. This is the best MacBook to buy if you want a personal computer for power-hungry productivity demands, video editing, and gaming while delivering long-lasting battery life. Features: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, Apple M3 Pro 12‑core CPU, 18‑core GPU, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD.

was $1,499.99 now $949.99 at Best Buy HP Envy 16 This Prime Day alternative from Best Buy takes a massive $600 off the well-specced HP Envy 16. This is the lowest price we've seen for the HP Envy 16, especially with an RTX 4060 GPU. Remarkably, I cannot find a reliable review of this particular unit of the HP Envy 16. However, what I can say about the Envy series is that we've given them high marks before due to their quality chassis, great performance, and strong displays. Of course, this is relying heavily on speculation from our previous experience. This deal is great, but you're taking a risk. Features: Display: 16-inch 2560 x 1600 16:10 CPU: Intel Core i7-13700H RAM: 16GB GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 8GB Storage: 1TB SSD

Gaming laptops

Gaming Laptops: $629 @ Amazon

Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals start from $629 for the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 which knocks $260 off. Save big on gaming laptops from today's top brands like Acer, Alienware, Asus, Gigabyte, Lenovo, MSI and Razer,

HP Victus 15 RTX 2050 (2024): $699 $599 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Now $100 off, the 2024 HP Victus 15 is at its best price yet. Don't let the modest cost fool you, it's configured to deliver a solid gaming experience without you having to spend a small fortune. Ideal for casual gamers and students who want a laptop that can handle light gaming, the HP Vicutus is a budget-friendly choice. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-12450H 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, RTX 2050 GPU w/ 4GB VRAM, 512GB SSD. Windows 11 Home Price check: Newegg $738

Acer Nitro V: $779 $659 @ Amazon

No, it's not the steepest discount from its original price. However, this is one of the cheapest gaming laptops around. Keep in mind, when I say cheap, I do mean cheap. You're not getting the top-of-the-line machine, but if you want a gaming laptop that can at least beat those integrated graphics you've been stuck with, then the Acer Nitro V is a good choice. Features: Display: 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 CPU: Intel Core i5-13420H RAM: 8GB GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 8GB Storage: 512GB SSD

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16: $1,149 $969 @ Amazon

We recently reviewed the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 and scored it 4 out of 5 stars thanks to its stellar performance, bright and colorful display, sturdy chassis, and wide array of ports. The only things we didn't like were the short battery life, harsh audio, and sluggish trackpad. Important note: we tested the model with higher CPU and storage. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 165Hz LED display, an Intel Core i7-13650HX CPU, 16GB RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, a 512GB SSD, DTS X: Ultra audio, a customizable four-zone RGB keyboard, Windows 11 Home, and a sweeping selection of ports.

Asus ROG Strix G16 RTX 4060: was $1,399 now $1,099 w/ Prime

Lowest price! Amazon knocks $300 off the 2024 Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop. Reviews agree that Asus ROG Strix laptops tend to focus more on substance over beauty, yet it's one powerful beast of a gaming rig with customizable RGB lighting and lengthy battery life. Features: 16-inch (1920 x 1200) 165Hz display with Dolby Vision, Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, Windows 11 Home

Mini PCs

Apple Mac mini M2: was $799 now $689

Lowest price! Now $110 off, the 512GB model Apple Mac mini M2 is just $20 shy of its all-time low price. In our Apple Mac mini M2 review, we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its great performance, sleek, compact design, and affordable price. It's the Editors' Choice mini PC. Features: Apple M2 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, MacOS Ports: 2 Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB-A. HDMI out, Ethernet, 3.5mm headphone jack

Geekom A7 Mini PC: was $799 now $679

Lowest price! Take $120 off the Geekom A7 Mini PC. Although we didn't test it, A7 Mini PC reviews average 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Satisfied owners say it's fast, delivers excellent performance, and runs quiet. This underscores sister brand TechRadar's review findings in which they rated it 4 out of 5 stars. Features: 2.8GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS 8-Core CPU, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, AMD Radeon 780M Graphics, Windows 11 Pro

Tablets

11" Apple iPad Air 6 (2024): was $599, now $559

Lowest price! Save $40 on the 11-inch iPad Air 6 at Amazon. The iPad Air 6 is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 5 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard

11" Apple iPad Pro M4: was $999, now $899

Lowest price! Amazon takes $100 off the latest iPad Pro M4. The 2024 iPad Pro starts from $999 with storage capacity options from 256GB up to 2TB. Apple's 2024 iPad Pro is the thinnest ever and, for the first time, features a state-of-the-art display called Tandem OLED, which delivers 1000 nits of full-screen brightness and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. Features: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage.

Apple iPad 10: was $349 now $324

Save $25 on the 10th-generation iPad which is $120 off its original launch price. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power-efficient than its predecessor. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

Apple iPad 9: was $479 now $379

Save $100 on the 256GB model 9th generation iPad and snap up Apple's cheapest tablet for even less. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 256GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: was $799 now $649

Lowest price! Save $150 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 for a limited time on Amazon. In our hands-on review of the larger, 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, we found its gorgeous display, powerful performance, and quad-speaker array impressive. We also liked its nifty Samsung DeX support for desktop multitasking via a monitor or TV. Expect the Tab S9 in this deal to be just as impressive. Features: 11-inch 2K (2560 x 1600) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz touch screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU with Ray Tracing, 128GB of storage, 8,400mAH battery, facial recognition, fingerprint reader, Android 14

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was $449 now $379

For a limited time, save $70 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE with S Pen. This fan edition version of the Galaxy Tab S9 packs everything we love about Samsung's flagship tablet into a more affordable device. Features: 10.9-inch (2304 x 1440) TFT 90Hz touchscreen display, Exynos 1380 8-core CPU, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, AKG tuned dual speakers, IP68 rated water resistance, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, SmartThings, Ring, Nest Price check: Samsung $379

OnePlus Pad: was $479, now $399

Lowest price! Save $80 on the OnePlus Pad, one the better iPad Pro alternatives out there. In our OnePlus Pad review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award stamp of approval. We were impressed by its fast, smooth performance during real-world use. The OnePlus Pad is a wise choice if you want an all-around tablet for creating in Google Docs, drawing, streaming hours of video content, and playing your favorite mobile games. Features: 11.61-inch (2800 x 2000) 144Hz touch screen, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos speakers, Android-based-OxygenOS

Amazon Kindle Scribe: $339 $234 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $105 on the Amazon Kindle Scribe. Although we didn't test it, sister site Tom's Guide rates it 3 out of 5-stars whereas Kindle Scribe reviews on Amazon average 4 out of 5-stars. Happy owners love the Kindle Scribe's writing support, reading experience, and slim, comfortable-to-hold design. The Kindle Scribe's ambient light sensor and digital sticky notes function to annotate books are also welcome features. Features: 10.2-inch 300ppi Paperwhite display, adjustable front light, 16GB of storage, magnetic stylus pen, ambient light sensor, digital sticky notes

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024): $399 $259 @ Amazon

Lowest price! For a limited time, save $140 on the 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. Samsung refreshed this series with an Exynos 8-core processor, Android 14, and One UI 6.1. It also ships with an S Pen, which makes it great for sketching, jotting down notes, and so much more. The 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is available in three colorways: Oxford Gray, Chiffon Pink, and Mint. Features: 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2000 x 1200) TFT display, Samsung Exynos 1280 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage (microSD-expandable up to 1TB), 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, AKG-tuned dual speakers, Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v 5.3, 7,040mAh battery, up to 14 hours of battery life, One UI 6.1, Android 14

Monitors

27" ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor: was $1,599, now $899

Prime Day Alternative! Save $700 on the Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor with SlimFit Camera. Features: This 27-inch 5K (5,120 x 2880) 600-nit matte display provides incredible detail and accurate color representation. With DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, it easily connects to Windows and Mac. When you're finished getting this done, browse your favorite movies and TV shows via Smart TV Apps and the included remote control.

32" Odyssey Neo G7 4K UHD Curved Gaming Monitor: was $1099, now $449 Prime Day Alternative! This deal takes one of Samsung's flagship gaming monitors down to just $449, a massive $650 discount! This 32-inch, curved 4K monitor will level up the immersion of your gaming setup without costing you a fortune. Features: Samsung's Odyssey Neo G7 offers a spacious 32-inch screen real estate rendered in sharp 4K Ultra HD with HDR 2000. It also has a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, making it one of the fastest, clearest gaming displays you can buy.

HP 27h 1080p Monitor: was $229 now $159

Save $70 on the HP 27h 27-inch FHD monitor. It has a 1920 x 1080-pixel 75Hz IPS panel, built-in dual 2W speakers and AMD FreeSync. This means you can count on smooth, fluid graphics in clear detail whether you're streaming content of gaming.

49" Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C Curved Gaming Monitor: was $1,299. now $899

Save $400 on the 2024 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It boasts a 49-inch QHD (5,120 x 1,440) 250-nit 1800R curvature panel with 240Hz refresh rate and ridiculously fast 1ms response time. The built-in Samsung Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant while the SmartThings app lets you monitor connected home devices.

49" Samsung Odyssey OLED G9: was $1,599, now $1,099

Now $500 off, the best-selling Samsung Odyssey OLED G93SC series gaming monitor just hit its lowest price of the year. It boasts a 49-inch (5,120 x 1,440) 240Hz 250-nit 1800R curvature panel with 240Hz refresh rate and ridiculously fast 0.3ms response time. FreeSync Pro eliminates tearing and other aberrations while gaming. It's outfitted with plenty of ports including HDMI 2.1, Display Port, and USB hub for connecting your laptop, console, and gaming accessories.

Apple Studio Display: was $1,599 now $1,299

Lowest price! Save $300 on the Apple Studio Display (Standard Glass). It runs on Apple's Bionic A13 chip and has a 27-inch (5120 x 2880) 5K Resolution Retina LCD panel, 600 nits of brightness, 1.07 billion colors, and a 60Hz refresh rate. The display's 12MP ultra-wide webcam with Center Stage, 6-speaker sound system, and, 3-mic array.

Headphones

Sony LinkBuds S: $199 $128 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the excellent Sony LinkBuds S with this back to school headphones deal. These wireless earbuds feature Sony signature sound, superb noise-cancelling and useful features for the price. In our Sony LinkBuds S review, we applaud these earbuds for their balanced, well-defined sound, great call quality and solid active noise-cancelling. They're also compact and quite comfortable to wear. The Sony LinkBuds S earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars from us and our esteemed Editor's Choice award. Price check: Best Buy $129