Amazon Prime Day-worthy deals in June 2025, here are 35 discounts I recommend
Prime Day-worthy deals in June are popping up on Amazon earlier than I expected. This is good news for bargain hunters hoping for price breaks on today's most coveted tech. I'm talking about real savings and not measly discounts that you see on any given day.
Despite today's economic climate, Amazon currently offers significant markdowns on a range of electronics. The online retail giant has outdone itself, slashing prices on some of our favorite laptops, tablets, phones, gaming gear, TVs, and PC accessories.
In some cases, the price cuts I'm seeing right now are on par with Prime Day deals I typically see during Amazon's annual July sale.
As a shopping expert who combs through Amazon's deals each day and has been covering Prime Day for nearly eight years, here's what I've observed. During the weeks leading up to its big July sale, Amazon seemingly rolls out deals that I consider Prime Day-worthy.
While scrolling through Father's Day gift ideas on Amazon, I've come across many deals that beg the question, "Prime Day, is that you?". For example, you can get the 512GB SSD model Apple M4 MacBook Air for $1,049 ($150 off), which is its lowest price ever on Amazon. This is our top pick for the best laptop in 2025 and a 5-star Editor's Choice Award-winning notebook.
Looking for a more wallet-friendly everyday laptop? Another Prime Day-worthy deal to consider is the Intel Core i7-powered Acer Aspire 5 for just $599 ($100 off). At just $3 shy of its record low price, it's one of the best value laptops around.
I could go on and on about the excellent Prime Day-worthy deals, but I'll let you be the judge. See more of my recommended discounts below.
Best Prime Day deals in June — Quick links
- Anker 4-Port USB Hub: was $18 now $8 at Amazon
- UGREEN USB-C Hub 5 in 1: was $16 now $10 at Amazon
- Amazon Echo Buds: was $50 now $35 at Amazon
- No Man's Sky for Nintendo Switch: was $60 now $32 at Amazon
- Sony DualSense Wireless Controller: was $75 now $55 at Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus: was $120 now $65 at Amazon
- Apple iPad 11 A16: was $349 now $299 at Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE: was $499 now $449 at Amazon
- Apple M4 MacBook Air 13 (512GB): was $1,199 now $1,049 at Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: was $1,269 now $1,099 at Amazon + FREE $50 gift card
Amazon Prime: 30-day free trial @ Amazon
New subscribers get 30 days of Amazon Prime for free — no strings attached. If you cancel before your free trial ends, you won't be charged. If you decide to continue with your membership, you'll pay $14.99/mo. thereafter. Or pay $139 for a one-year membership — that's just $12 each month.
Laptops
Amazon takes $100 off the Acer Aspire 5 15 in this Prime Day-worthy deal. If you want a reliable laptop for school or work. The Acer Aspire 5 15 is suitable for college students, remote workers, and anyone else looking for a productivity laptop.
Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Lowest price! One of my favorite Prime Day-worthy deals takes $470 off the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro. Launched in February 2024, this Galaxy Book 4 Pro configuration has never been cheaper. We didn't get a chance to review the Galaxy Book 4 Pro at launch, but our sister site Tech Radar did and had plenty of good things to say about it. This snazzy Samsung laptop boasts a sturdy, sleek design, a stunning AMOLED display, and an exceptional battery life of almost 12 hours.
Features: 14-inch (up to 16-inch) 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM (32GB with 16-inch), Intel Arc graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p webcam, AKG Quad Dolby Atmos speakers, fingerprint reader with Secure Core PC Knox, Windows 11 Home
Save $150 on the 512GB model M4 MacBook Air 13 at Amazon. In our M4 MacBook Air review, we liked its excellent performance, bright Liquid Retina display, and long battery life, which lasted 15 hours and 30 minutes in one test. We also praised its superior webcam and new lower price point, rating it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for most people.
Cheaper alternative: M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $849 ($150 off)
Key specs: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 8-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 16-core neural engine, 512GB SSD, 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, 30W USB-C power adapter, macOS
For a limited time, save $250 on the Gigabyte Aorus X16 at Amazon. The laptop in this deal combines Intel's 14th Gen Intel processor with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 graphics.
Features: 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-14650HX CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Price check: Newegg $1,699
Save $300 on the Editor's Choice Award-winning MSI Raider 18 HX AI with RTX 5080 GPU at Amazon. In our MSI Raider 18 HX review, we rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its strong performance, smooth RTX 5080 graphics, bright, vivid mini-LED display, and hi-fi sound. This is the best overall gaming laptop to buy if you have room in your budget to splurge.
Features: 18-inch (3840 x 2400) 120Hz mini-LED display, Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX 24-core CPU, 64GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPU w/ 16GB VRAM, 4TB SSD. Thunderbolt 5, SteelSeries 24-zone RGB w/ Anti-Ghost Key (99 Key) backlit keyboard, IR FHD webcam with privacy shutter, Windows 11 Home
Price check: Newegg $3,999 + FREE Civilian VII game (valued at $160)
Tablets
One of the best iPad deals takes $50 off the Editor's Choice Award-winning Apple A16-powered iPad. In our iPad 11 review, we liked its powerful performance, strong graphics and solid battery life. Simply put, it's the best tablet for most people who want a cheaper alternative to the iPad Air and iPad Pro.
Features: 11-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display, Apple A16 Bionic chip, 126GB of storage, 12MP Wide rear camera,, records up to 4K video, 12MP front Center Stage camera, supports Magic Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil USB-C, and Apple Pencil 1st gen (all sold separately), Touch ID, iPadOS 18
Amazon knocks $100 off the 11-inch iPad Air M3 in this Prime Day worthy deal. Although we didn't test it ourselves, the M3-powered iPad Air earned a solid 4 out of 5-star rating from sister site Tom's Guide. They named it Editor's Choice Award for its M3 processing power, vibrant display, nearly 10-hour battery life, and useful Apple Intelligence features.
Feaatures: 11-inch (2360 x 1640) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, Hardware-accelerated ray tracing, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C.
For a limited time, Save $100 on the Editor's Choice Google Pixel Tablet. The Pixel Tablet scored high ratings and praises across our brands. It's Google's first tablet in almost five years and brings many new features like the company’s proprietary Tensor G2 processor and built-in Chromecast. I've owned my Pixel Tablet for eight months now and I agree that it offers a wonderful, true Android experience.
Features: 11-inch (2560 x 1600) touchscreen, 1080p video recording, Google's Tensor G2 processor, fingerprint reader, 128GB of storage
Save $150 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus at Amazon. Although we didn't test this tablet, in our hands-on review of its big sibling, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, we liked its quick, reactive performance, gorgeous display, and light, portable design. We're also fans of DeX support, which enables a desktop experience via monitor or TV.
Key specs: 12.4-inch WQXGA+ (2800 x 1752) Dynamic AMOLED 2X 650-nit 120Hz anti-glare touchscreen, S Pen, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage (microSD expandable via up to 1.5TB, quad speakers, IP68 dust and water resistance, fingerprint reader, 10,090mAH battery, 13MP+ 8MP ultrawide rear camera, 12MP ultrawide front camera, Android 15
Save $111 on the M4 iPad Pro in this deal from PC Richard & Son. Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever.
Features: 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage, iPad OS
Amazon devices
Save $20 on the Amazon Echo Spot, a nifty customizable smart alarm clock. Replace your dated Sony Dream Machine with this sleek, smart alarm clock with Alexa. Featuring big, vibrant sound, it'll help you wake up or wind down with your favorite music playlist or audiobook. Like all Amazon devices, it works with Alexa so you can set up a routine to gently wake you up to music and gradual light, glance at the time, check reminders, or get weather updates.
Features: Smart alarm clock, controls smart home compatible devices, vibrant sound output, Alexa-enabled
Save $55 on the Amazon HD 8 Plus. It has all the same specs as the Fire HD 8 except that it packs 3GB of RAM. You're getting the same vivid display, 2.0 GHz 6-core processor, support for all your favorite streaming apps, and all-day battery life.
Features: 8-inch HD (1280 x 800) display, hexa-core 2.0 GHz CPU, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, microSD card slot (expandable up to 1TB), 2MP front camera, 5MP rear camera, up to 13-hour battery life, Fire OS
Save $55 on the Amazon Fire Max 11 if you want a more sophisticated tablet. It's Amazon's most capable and competitive tablet yet, and one of the least expensive tablets that work with a stylus. The Fire Max 11 is great for productivity, streaming, reading, and gaming. This step-up version packs 128GB of RAM; save more by dropping to 64GB of RAM, now on sale for $189 ($55 off).
Features: 11-inch (2000 x 1200) display, octa-core 2.2 GHz processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB of storage, microSD card slot (expandable to 1TB), up to 14-hours of battery life, Fire OS
Amazon's smallest child-friendly tablet comes in a durable case with an integrated handle that serves as a stand. It is suitable for kids ages 3 to 7 and includes one year of Amazon Kids+ (new subscribers only) for age-appropriate and ad-free content. Plus, you get Amazon's 2-year "worry-free" warranty to replace the unit if it breaks.
Features: 7-inch SD (1024 x 600) display, quad-Core 2.0 GHz, 2 GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, microSD card slot (expandable up to 1TB), 2MP front and rear camera, up to 10 hours battery life, 2-year worry-free guarantee, Fire OS
This Prime Day-worthy deal saves you $55 on the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro. It offers the same specs as the regular Fire HD 10, but in a durable protective case. This version is ideal for older kids aged 6 to 12, so its case is less chunky, yet it retains comprehensive parental controls to make sure your youngsters stay on the good bits of the internet.
Features: 10-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display, octa-core 2.0 GHz CPU, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, microSD card slot (expandable up to 1TB), 5MP front and rear camera, up to 13-hours of battery life, Fire OS
Headphones
Save $10 on the AirPods 4 with ANC which pair seamlessly with MacBooks. For a better fit and enhanced sound, the AirPods 4 features an all-new design and Apple H2 chip. This upgraded model adds active-noise cancellation, similar to the AirPods Pro 2.
Key specs: Active noise-cancellation (ANC), Apple H2 chip, Voice cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, hands-free Siri, 1P54 dust, sweat, water-resistant
Price check: Best Buy $179 | Apple $179
Save $50 on the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, the brand's best wireless earbuds yet. It brings enhanced sound, improved active noise cancellation (ANC), and more durability to the series. The previous-gen Pixel Buds Pro won our Editor's Choice Award for their comfortable, lightweight design, great audio performance, and powerful ANC.
Features: Google Tensor A1 chip, active noise-cancelling (AMC), twist-to-adjust stabilizer, 11mm drivers, 6-core audio chip, hands-free Gamini AI, IPX4 water-and-sweat resistance, up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 30 with included charging case)
Save $50 on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for streaming content and video calls on your MacBook. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, and personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry-free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.
Price check: Walmart $199 | BJ's $199 | Best Buy $249 | Apple $249
Save $50 on the Apple AirPods Max with USB-C, These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones, and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.
Price check: Walmart $499 | Best Buy $529 | Apple $549
Smartwatches
Save $30 on the Editor's choice Fitbit Charge 6 at Amazon. In our Fitbit Charge 6 review, we rate it 4 out of 5 stars for its long battery life of up to 7 days and light, yet sturdy, comfortable feel. We also like its user-friendly interface and excellent fitness and health tracking functions.
Features: 1.04-inch AMOLED always-on display, stainless steel body, interchangeable straps, 164 ft of water resistance, Google app compatible, Bluetooth, GPS, syncs with popular gym equipment, side button for navigation, tons of health and fitness trackers that can track steps taken, duration of exercises, measure calorie loss, heart rate (ECG/PPG), Sp02, and more
Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 with this lowest price Prime Day-worthy deal. It's a cheaper alternative to the Galaxy Watch Ultra and helps maximize everyday wellness with personalized workouts, AI, and preventative health monitoring functions. Tom's Guide reviewed the Galaxy Watch 7 and rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice smartwatch for Galaxy device owners.
Key specs: Fitness and wellness tracking, heart-tracking with Galaxy AI, 40mm AMOLED screen, 32GB of storage, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, Android, Wear OS, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, SmartThings
Save $50 on the Google Pixel Watch 3 at Amazon. Tom's Guide reviewed the Google Pixel Watch and gave it a 4 out of 5-star rating backed by their Editor's Choice Award. They praise the Pixel Watch 3's two size options, as well as its helpful wellness monitor and tracking functions.
Features: 41mm AMOLED LTPO display with up to 2,000 nits of brightness, Qualcomm SW5100 chip with Cortex M33 co-processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of flash storage, 24-hour battery life, fast wireless charging, Wi-Fi, GPS, WEAR OS 5.0
The definite smartwatch is back, and it's better than ever. The Apple Watch Series 10 improves on its predecessor with a better OLED screen, lighter design, faster charging, and sleep apnea detection.
Features: 46mm aluminum case, Sleep apnea detection, fast charging support, up to 18-hour battery life.
Now $65 off, the multisport Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the biggest and most rugged option of the Apple Watch lineup. Powered by an all-new S9 chip, it improves the first-generation Watch Ultra with enhanced performance and a brighter 3000-nit display.
Key specs: 49mm OLED touchscreen, GPS, cellular support, Apple S9 chip, bright 2000-nit display, new double tap gesture, IP6X dust resistant, waterproof to 100 meters, 64GB of storage, up to 18-hour battery life, watchOS
Phones
Save $200 on the excellent Google Pixel 9 Pro XL with this excellent deal at Amazon. We didn't get to review it, however, sister site Tom's Guide rates it 4 out of 5 stars. They love everything I also love about the Pixel 9 Pro XL including its bright screen, new AI features, and long battery life. I've been daily driving with this phone for eight months now and I have zero complaints.
Features: 6.8-inch (1,344 x 2,992) 120Hz LTPO OLED up to 1,800-nit display (3,000-nits peak), Google Tensor G4 processor, Titan M2 co-processor, 16GB RAM, 128GB of storage, Pro triple camera array (50MP primary, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto camera), 42MP front camera with autofocus, 5,060 mAh battery, fast wireless charging, battery share, IP68 dust-and-water resistance, Android 15
Save $200 on the Pixel 9, Google's latest flagship phone. Powered by Google's latest Android 15 mobile OS and driven by advanced AI, it's the most advanced Pixel phone yet. Effortlessly search, browse, text, call, and schedule your daily routines smarter. The Pixel 9's dual rear camera array consists of a 50MP wide lens and 48MP ultrawide lens with Super Res Zoom up to 8x. For selfies and video calls, it equips you with a 10.5 MP front camera with autofocus. IP68 dust-and-water resistance, the Pixel 9 supports fast wireless charging and battery share.
Features: 6.3-inch (1080 x 2424) 120Hz OLED up to 1800-nit display (2700-nits peak), HDR support, Google Tensor G4 processor, Titan M2 co-processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 4 ,700 mAh battery, Andriod 15.
Price check: Best Buy $549
Buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge unlocked smartphone from Amazon and get a free storage upgrade (valued at $120) and a free $50 Amazon Gift Card.
Features: 6.7-inch QHD+ (3120x 1440) 2600-nit Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite 8-core processor, Adreno 830 graphics, 12GB RAM, 512GB of storage, dual rear (200MP, 12MP ultrawide) 12MP front camera, 3,900 mAh battery, One U1 7, Samsung DeX support, Android 15 OS
Save $253 on the 512GB model Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titanium Whitesilver.
Features: 6.8-inch (3120x 1440) 120Hz Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 8-core processor, Adreno 830 graphics, 12GB RAM (up to 16GB), 256GB of storage (up to 1TB), a quad rear AF camera (200MP wide, 50MP wide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 50MP tele 12MP ultrawide) 12MP front camera, 5000 mAh battery, Samsung One U1 7, Android 15 OS.
PC Accessories
I'm sure you know that backups are important, but if there's one thing that makes them a chore more than anything else, it's how long they take. Getting a portable SSD solves that part of the headache, and Samsung's high-performance drive is a great pick. It's durable and has a robust 2TB capacity, which should be plenty to store your most important files.
Key specs: 2TB storage capacity, read/write speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, respectively, password protection, AES 256-bit hardware encryption
Amazon knocks $10 off the Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub, dropping it to an all-time low price. This is a must-have laptop accessory for multitaskers who want to boost their productivity.
It connects to your laptop's USB-C port to instantly add up to seven extra ports to your laptop, set up two extra monitors, and move large files quickly with 10 Gbps data transfer rates.
Gaming
Save 50% on the 7-in-1 Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics for Nintendo Switch. This is a particularly excellent deal since you're getting seven games all in one. Jump into crossover action combat with heavy hitters like X-men VS. Street Fighter, and Marvel vs. Capcom 2 New Age of Heroes. You'll also get the mash buttons with a rare beat 'em up game, The Punisher.
Price check: Walmart $25| Best Buy $25
At just under $300, this Meta Quest 3S Batman: Arkham Shadow Bundle is an excellent value. In our Meta Quest 3S review, we gave it a 4 out of 5-star rating for its solid passthrough and hand tracking. It's the most affordable Editor's Choice virtual reality headset.
This bundle includes a Meta Quest 3S headset 128GB, 2 Meta Quest Touch Plus Controllers (with AA batteries included), 2 x Wrist Straps), Batman: Arkham Shadow, and a 3-month trial of Meta Quest (valued at $70 total).
Save $20 on the Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller in Midnight Black. This sleek colorway looks great with all setups and offers all of the DualSense features that make Sony's gamepad a top-tier choice.
It features dual analog sticks, a D-pad, and game buttons. There's also a built-in mono speaker, mic array, and six-axis motion sensor system incorporated into its design.
Haptic feedback gives you a more precise physical response for an immersive gaming experience.
TVs
Save $200 on the 75-inch model Roku Plus Series QLED 4K TV. Made by Roku, this TV makes streaming your favorite content easier. Preinstalled are 350+ live TV free channels, Roku originals, blockbuster movies, and kids' entertainment.
Features: 4K (3840 x 2160) 60Hz QLED display, Full array local dimming (FALD), AIPQ Engine Gen 3, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) 4 x HDMI ports, works with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant