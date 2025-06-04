Amazon Prime Day-worthy deals in June 2025, here are 35 discounts I recommend

Prime Day-worthy deals in June are popping up on Amazon earlier than I expected. This is good news for bargain hunters hoping for price breaks on today's most coveted tech. I'm talking about real savings and not measly discounts that you see on any given day.

Despite today's economic climate, Amazon currently offers significant markdowns on a range of electronics. The online retail giant has outdone itself, slashing prices on some of our favorite laptops, tablets, phones, gaming gear, TVs, and PC accessories.

In some cases, the price cuts I'm seeing right now are on par with Prime Day deals I typically see during Amazon's annual July sale.

As a shopping expert who combs through Amazon's deals each day and has been covering Prime Day for nearly eight years, here's what I've observed. During the weeks leading up to its big July sale, Amazon seemingly rolls out deals that I consider Prime Day-worthy.

While scrolling through Father's Day gift ideas on Amazon, I've come across many deals that beg the question, "Prime Day, is that you?". For example, you can get the 512GB SSD model Apple M4 MacBook Air for $1,049 ($150 off), which is its lowest price ever on Amazon. This is our top pick for the best laptop in 2025 and a 5-star Editor's Choice Award-winning notebook.

Looking for a more wallet-friendly everyday laptop? Another Prime Day-worthy deal to consider is the Intel Core i7-powered Acer Aspire 5 for just $599 ($100 off). At just $3 shy of its record low price, it's one of the best value laptops around.

I could go on and on about the excellent Prime Day-worthy deals, but I'll let you be the judge. See more of my recommended discounts below.

Laptops

Acer Aspire 5 15: was $699 now $599 at Amazon Amazon takes $100 off the Acer Aspire 5 15 in this Prime Day-worthy deal. If you want a reliable laptop for school or work. The Acer Aspire 5 15 is suitable for college students, remote workers, and anyone else looking for a productivity laptop. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro: was $1,449 now $979 at Amazon Lowest price! One of my favorite Prime Day-worthy deals takes $470 off the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro. Launched in February 2024, this Galaxy Book 4 Pro configuration has never been cheaper. We didn't get a chance to review the Galaxy Book 4 Pro at launch, but our sister site Tech Radar did and had plenty of good things to say about it. This snazzy Samsung laptop boasts a sturdy, sleek design, a stunning AMOLED display, and an exceptional battery life of almost 12 hours. Features: 14-inch (up to 16-inch) 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM (32GB with 16-inch), Intel Arc graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p webcam, AKG Quad Dolby Atmos speakers, fingerprint reader with Secure Core PC Knox, Windows 11 Home

Editor's Choice Apple M4 MacBook Air 13 (512GB): was $1,199 now $1,049 at Amazon Save $150 on the 512GB model M4 MacBook Air 13 at Amazon. In our M4 MacBook Air review, we liked its excellent performance, bright Liquid Retina display, and long battery life, which lasted 15 hours and 30 minutes in one test. We also praised its superior webcam and new lower price point, rating it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for most people. Cheaper alternative: M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $849 ($150 off) Key specs: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 8-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 16-core neural engine, 512GB SSD, 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, 30W USB-C power adapter, macOS

Tablets

Apple 11" iPad Air M3: was $599 now $499 at Amazon Amazon knocks $100 off the 11-inch iPad Air M3 in this Prime Day worthy deal. Although we didn't test it ourselves, the M3-powered iPad Air earned a solid 4 out of 5-star rating from sister site Tom's Guide. They named it Editor's Choice Award for its M3 processing power, vibrant display, nearly 10-hour battery life, and useful Apple Intelligence features. Feaatures: 11-inch (2360 x 1640) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, Hardware-accelerated ray tracing, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C.

Google Pixel Tablet: was $399 now $299 at Amazon For a limited time, Save $100 on the Editor's Choice Google Pixel Tablet. The Pixel Tablet scored high ratings and praises across our brands. It's Google's first tablet in almost five years and brings many new features like the company’s proprietary Tensor G2 processor and built-in Chromecast. I've owned my Pixel Tablet for eight months now and I agree that it offers a wonderful, true Android experience. Features: 11-inch (2560 x 1600) touchscreen, 1080p video recording, Google's Tensor G2 processor, fingerprint reader, 128GB of storage

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus : was $999 now $849 at Amazon Save $150 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus at Amazon. Although we didn't test this tablet, in our hands-on review of its big sibling, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, we liked its quick, reactive performance, gorgeous display, and light, portable design. We're also fans of DeX support, which enables a desktop experience via monitor or TV. Key specs: 12.4-inch WQXGA+ (2800 x 1752) Dynamic AMOLED 2X 650-nit 120Hz anti-glare touchscreen, S Pen, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage (microSD expandable via up to 1.5TB, quad speakers, IP68 dust and water resistance, fingerprint reader, 10,090mAH battery, 13MP+ 8MP ultrawide rear camera, 12MP ultrawide front camera, Android 15

Apple 13" M4 iPad Pro: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon Save $111 on the M4 iPad Pro in this deal from PC Richard & Son. Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever. Features: 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage, iPad OS

Amazon devices

Amazon Echo Spot : was $60 now $30 at Amazon Save $20 on the Amazon Echo Spot, a nifty customizable smart alarm clock. Replace your dated Sony Dream Machine with this sleek, smart alarm clock with Alexa. Featuring big, vibrant sound, it'll help you wake up or wind down with your favorite music playlist or audiobook. Like all Amazon devices, it works with Alexa so you can set up a routine to gently wake you up to music and gradual light, glance at the time, check reminders, or get weather updates. Features: Smart alarm clock, controls smart home compatible devices, vibrant sound output, Alexa-enabled

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus: was $120 now $65 at Amazon Save $55 on the Amazon HD 8 Plus. It has all the same specs as the Fire HD 8 except that it packs 3GB of RAM. You're getting the same vivid display, 2.0 GHz 6-core processor, support for all your favorite streaming apps, and all-day battery life. Features: 8-inch HD (1280 x 800) display, hexa-core 2.0 GHz CPU, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, microSD card slot (expandable up to 1TB), 2MP front camera, 5MP rear camera, up to 13-hour battery life, Fire OS

Amazon Fire 7 Kids: was $110 now $65 at Amazon Amazon's smallest child-friendly tablet comes in a durable case with an integrated handle that serves as a stand. It is suitable for kids ages 3 to 7 and includes one year of Amazon Kids+ (new subscribers only) for age-appropriate and ad-free content. Plus, you get Amazon's 2-year "worry-free" warranty to replace the unit if it breaks. Features: 7-inch SD (1024 x 600) display, quad-Core 2.0 GHz, 2 GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, microSD card slot (expandable up to 1TB), 2MP front and rear camera, up to 10 hours battery life, 2-year worry-free guarantee, Fire OS

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro: was $190 now $135 at Amazon This Prime Day-worthy deal saves you $55 on the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro. It offers the same specs as the regular Fire HD 10, but in a durable protective case. This version is ideal for older kids aged 6 to 12, so its case is less chunky, yet it retains comprehensive parental controls to make sure your youngsters stay on the good bits of the internet. Features: 10-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display, octa-core 2.0 GHz CPU, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, microSD card slot (expandable up to 1TB), 5MP front and rear camera, up to 13-hours of battery life, Fire OS

Headphones

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 : was $229 now $179 at Amazon Save $50 on the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, the brand's best wireless earbuds yet. It brings enhanced sound, improved active noise cancellation (ANC), and more durability to the series. The previous-gen Pixel Buds Pro won our Editor's Choice Award for their comfortable, lightweight design, great audio performance, and powerful ANC. Features: Google Tensor A1 chip, active noise-cancelling (AMC), twist-to-adjust stabilizer, 11mm drivers, 6-core audio chip, hands-free Gamini AI, IPX4 water-and-sweat resistance, up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 30 with included charging case)

Smartwatches

Fitbit Charge 6: was $149 now $119 at Amazon Save $30 on the Editor's choice Fitbit Charge 6 at Amazon. In our Fitbit Charge 6 review, we rate it 4 out of 5 stars for its long battery life of up to 7 days and light, yet sturdy, comfortable feel. We also like its user-friendly interface and excellent fitness and health tracking functions. Features: 1.04-inch AMOLED always-on display, stainless steel body, interchangeable straps, 164 ft of water resistance, Google app compatible, Bluetooth, GPS, syncs with popular gym equipment, side button for navigation, tons of health and fitness trackers that can track steps taken, duration of exercises, measure calorie loss, heart rate (ECG/PPG), Sp02, and more

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299 now $199 at Amazon Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 with this lowest price Prime Day-worthy deal. It's a cheaper alternative to the Galaxy Watch Ultra and helps maximize everyday wellness with personalized workouts, AI, and preventative health monitoring functions. Tom's Guide reviewed the Galaxy Watch 7 and rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice smartwatch for Galaxy device owners. Key specs: Fitness and wellness tracking, heart-tracking with Galaxy AI, 40mm AMOLED screen, 32GB of storage, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, Android, Wear OS, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, SmartThings

Google Pixel Watch 3: was $349 now $299 at Amazon Save $50 on the Google Pixel Watch 3 at Amazon. Tom's Guide reviewed the Google Pixel Watch and gave it a 4 out of 5-star rating backed by their Editor's Choice Award. They praise the Pixel Watch 3's two size options, as well as its helpful wellness monitor and tracking functions. Features: 41mm AMOLED LTPO display with up to 2,000 nits of brightness, Qualcomm SW5100 chip with Cortex M33 co-processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of flash storage, 24-hour battery life, fast wireless charging, Wi-Fi, GPS, WEAR OS 5.0

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 at Amazon The definite smartwatch is back, and it's better than ever. The Apple Watch Series 10 improves on its predecessor with a better OLED screen, lighter design, faster charging, and sleep apnea detection. Features: 46mm aluminum case, Sleep apnea detection, fast charging support, up to 18-hour battery life.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $734 at Amazon Now $65 off, the multisport Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the biggest and most rugged option of the Apple Watch lineup. Powered by an all-new S9 chip, it improves the first-generation Watch Ultra with enhanced performance and a brighter 3000-nit display. Key specs: 49mm OLED touchscreen, GPS, cellular support, Apple S9 chip, bright 2000-nit display, new double tap gesture, IP6X dust resistant, waterproof to 100 meters, 64GB of storage, up to 18-hour battery life, watchOS

Phones

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: was $1,099 now $889 at Amazon Save $200 on the excellent Google Pixel 9 Pro XL with this excellent deal at Amazon. We didn't get to review it, however, sister site Tom's Guide rates it 4 out of 5 stars. They love everything I also love about the Pixel 9 Pro XL including its bright screen, new AI features, and long battery life. I've been daily driving with this phone for eight months now and I have zero complaints. Features: 6.8-inch (1,344 x 2,992) 120Hz LTPO OLED up to 1,800-nit display (3,000-nits peak), Google Tensor G4 processor, Titan M2 co-processor, 16GB RAM, 128GB of storage, Pro triple camera array (50MP primary, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto camera), 42MP front camera with autofocus, 5,060 mAh battery, fast wireless charging, battery share, IP68 dust-and-water resistance, Android 15

Google Pixel 9: was $899 now $699 at Amazon Save $200 on the Pixel 9, Google's latest flagship phone. Powered by Google's latest Android 15 mobile OS and driven by advanced AI, it's the most advanced Pixel phone yet. Effortlessly search, browse, text, call, and schedule your daily routines smarter. The Pixel 9's dual rear camera array consists of a 50MP wide lens and 48MP ultrawide lens with Super Res Zoom up to 8x. For selfies and video calls, it equips you with a 10.5 MP front camera with autofocus. IP68 dust-and-water resistance, the Pixel 9 supports fast wireless charging and battery share. Features: 6.3-inch (1080 x 2424) 120Hz OLED up to 1800-nit display (2700-nits peak), HDR support, Google Tensor G4 processor, Titan M2 co-processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 4 ,700 mAh battery, Andriod 15. Price check: Best Buy $549

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Unlocked : was $1,219 now $1,099 at Amazon Buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge unlocked smartphone from Amazon and get a free storage upgrade (valued at $120) and a free $50 Amazon Gift Card. Features: 6.7-inch QHD+ (3120x 1440) 2600-nit Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite 8-core processor, Adreno 830 graphics, 12GB RAM, 512GB of storage, dual rear (200MP, 12MP ultrawide) 12MP front camera, 3,900 mAh battery, One U1 7, Samsung DeX support, Android 15 OS

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (512GB): was $1,419 now $1,166 at Amazon Save $253 on the 512GB model Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titanium Whitesilver. Features: 6.8-inch (3120x 1440) 120Hz Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 8-core processor, Adreno 830 graphics, 12GB RAM (up to 16GB), 256GB of storage (up to 1TB), a quad rear AF camera (200MP wide, 50MP wide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 50MP tele 12MP ultrawide) 12MP front camera, 5000 mAh battery, Samsung One U1 7, Android 15 OS.

PC Accessories

Samsung T7 Shield USB 3.2 Portable SSD 2TB: was $229 now $159 at Amazon I'm sure you know that backups are important, but if there's one thing that makes them a chore more than anything else, it's how long they take. Getting a portable SSD solves that part of the headache, and Samsung's high-performance drive is a great pick. It's durable and has a robust 2TB capacity, which should be plenty to store your most important files. Key specs: 2TB storage capacity, read/write speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, respectively, password protection, AES 256-bit hardware encryption

Lowest price Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub: was $35 now $25 at Amazon Amazon knocks $10 off the Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub, dropping it to an all-time low price. This is a must-have laptop accessory for multitaskers who want to boost their productivity. It connects to your laptop's USB-C port to instantly add up to seven extra ports to your laptop, set up two extra monitors, and move large files quickly with 10 Gbps data transfer rates.

Gaming

Meta Quest 3S : was $370 now $299 at Amazon At just under $300, this Meta Quest 3S Batman: Arkham Shadow Bundle is an excellent value. In our Meta Quest 3S review, we gave it a 4 out of 5-star rating for its solid passthrough and hand tracking. It's the most affordable Editor's Choice virtual reality headset. This bundle includes a Meta Quest 3S headset 128GB, 2 Meta Quest Touch Plus Controllers (with AA batteries included), 2 x Wrist Straps), Batman: Arkham Shadow, and a 3-month trial of Meta Quest (valued at $70 total).

Sony PS5 DualSense Controller (Midnight Black): was $74 now $54 at Amazon Save $20 on the Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller in Midnight Black. This sleek colorway looks great with all setups and offers all of the DualSense features that make Sony's gamepad a top-tier choice. It features dual analog sticks, a D-pad, and game buttons. There's also a built-in mono speaker, mic array, and six-axis motion sensor system incorporated into its design. Haptic feedback gives you a more precise physical response for an immersive gaming experience.

