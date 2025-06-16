Summer Prime Day Apple deals 2025: What to expect, 29 early discounts
Browse early Prime Day Apple deals on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods and more
Amazon Prime Day returns in July, and I expect this year's Prime Day Apple deals to be especially tempting. For bargain shoppers due for a summer tech upgrade or college students and parents seeking back-to-school savings on Apple gear, Prime Day is a can't-miss summer savings event.
I track retail trends and shop deals for a living, and here's what I've learned over the last seven years. Prime Day is one of the best times of year to snag deep discounts on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watch, and more.
Outside of Amazon's Prime Day sale, you'll also find alternative Prime Day Apple deals happening next month at Best Buy, B&H, and Walmart. In some instances, the best Prime Day Apple deals beat the Apple Education Store's all-year-round discounts.
So if your Apple gear is long overdue for a refresh, Prime Day is your golden ticket to scoring huge savings. Browse today's best early Prime Day Apple deals below and see our Prime Day deals hub for more savings.
Best early Prime Day Apple deals — Quick links
- Apple Cables and Chargers: from $9 at Amazon
- Apple iPad 11: was $349 now $299 at Amazon
- Apple M3 MacBook Air 13: was $899 now $699 at Best Buy
- Apple M4 MacBook Air 13: was $999 now $849 at Amazon
- Apple 11" iPad Air M3: was $599 now $499 at Amazon
- Apple M4 iPad Pro: was $999 now $899 at Amazon
- AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon
- AirPods 4 with ANC: was $179 now $149 at Amazon
- AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 at Amazo
- AirPods Max USB-C: was $529 now $479 at Amazon
Apple MacBook
This MacBook deal from Best Buy takes $200 off the previous-gen M3 MacBook Air with 16GB or RAM and 256GB of storage. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for its outstanding 15-hour battery life and powerful performance.
Key specs: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, macOS
Price check: B&H $699
Amazon takes $150 off the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air for a limited time. It's not the lowest price ever for this configuration, but it's still a nice savings. In our M4 MacBook Air review, we liked its excellent performance, bright Liquid Retina display, and long battery life, which lasted 15 hours and 30 minutes in one test. We also praised its superior webcam and new lower price point, rating it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for most people
Key specs: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 8-core GPU (up to 10-cores), 16GB RAM (up to 32GB), 16-core neural engine, 256GB SSD (up to 2TB), 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, 30W USB-C power adapter, macOS
Price check: Best Buy $849
Among today's MacBook deals you'll find $150 in savings on the latest M4 MacBook Air 15 at Amazon. You'll see in our 15-inch MacBook Air M4 review, we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars, praising its strong performance, bright Liquid Retina display, and class-leading webcam. We also found its battery life impressive, it lasted 15 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery Test.
Key specs: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 16-core neural engine, 256GB SSD, macOS
Price check: Best Buy $1,049 | B&H $1,049
One of the best MacBook deals from B&H knocks $300 off last year's 15-inch MacBook Air M3. Apple's latest M3-charged laptop raises the bar in terms of performance and battery life. In our 15-inch MacBook Air M3 review, we were impressed by its strong performance, thin, light form factor, and over 15-hour battery life.
Key specs: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, macOS
Amazon takes $170 off the M4 MacBook Pro 14 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced Apple laptop series yet.
Key specs: 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 10-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage
Price check: B&H $1,429 | Best Buy $1,429
Apple iPad
One of the best iPad deals today knocks $100 off the 2024 iPad mini 7. The A17 Pro chip and Apple Intelligence power Apple's new compact tablet to simplify and enhance everyday tasks.
Features: 8.3-inch Liquid Retina (2266 x 1488) display with True Tone, P3 wide color, and anti-reflective coating, Apple A17 Pro chip, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Touch ID, Apple Pay, supports Apple Pencil ,USB-C
Price check: Best Buy $999
Amazon knocks $100 off the 11-inch iPad Air M3. Although we didn't test it ourselves, the M3-powered iPad Air earned a solid 4 out of 5-star rating from sister site Tom's Guide. They named it Editor's Choice Award for its M3 processing power, vibrant display, nearly 10-hour battery life, and useful Apple Intelligence features.
Key specs: 11-inch (2360 x 1640) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, Hardware-accelerated ray tracing, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C.
Price check: B&H $499
Save $100 on the 13-inch M3 iPad Air at PC Richard & Son. This is a great option if you prefer a larger display for split-screen multitasking, creating, gaming, and consuming content.
Key specs: 13-inch (2732 x 2048) 600-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, Hardware-accelerated ray tracing, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C.
Price check: B&H $699
Save $100 on the 11-inch iPad Pro M4. Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever.
Features: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage
Price check: B&H $949
Save $200 on the M4 iPad Pro M4 in this deal from Amazon. Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever.
Features: 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage, iPad OS
Price check: B&H $1,199
Now $50 off, Apple's new A16-powered iPad is at an all-time low price. Although we didn't test it, tech experts agree, the iPad 11 offers solid performance and battery life. Simply put, it's the best tablet for most people who want a cheaper alternative to the iPad Air and iPad Pro.
Features: 11-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display, Apple A16 Bionic chip, 126GB of storage, 12MP Wide rear camera,, records up to 4K video, 12MP front Center Stage camera, supports Magic Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil USB-C, and Apple Pencil 1st gen (all sold separately), Touch ID, iPadOS 18
Price check: Walmart $299
Amazon takes $30 off the Apple Pencil Pro for a limited time. This essential iPad accessory lets you easily take notes, draw, and design on your iPad. With pixel-perfect precision, tilt, pressure sensitivity, and low latency, the Pencil Pro makes you feel like you're using a regular pencil.
Works with: Apple Pencil Pro works with iPad Pro 13-inch (M4), iPad Pro 11-inch (M4), iPad Air 13-inch (M2), and iPad Air 11-inch (M2).
Save $10 on the Apple Pencil with USB-C connectivity lets you easily take notes, draw, and design on your iPad. Thanks to low latency, it feels just like using a pencil supports the Apple Pencil hover feature on the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation). When not in use, it magnetically attaches to your iPad for safekeeping.
Works with: iPad Air (4th & 5th generation), iPad mini (6th generation), iPad (10th generation), iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (3rd through 6th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st through 4th generation).
Apple iPhone
Save $150 on an unlocked 256GB Apple iPhone 15 at Best Buy with activation via AT&T or Verizon. Although it's been replaced by the latest iPhone 16, the 2023 iPhone 15 is still one of the best phones to buy in 2025. It's scheduled to receive security updates through September 2030, so it still has plenty of life left.
Key specs: 6.1-inch (2556 x 1179) Super Retina XDR OLED 1000-nit display (up to 2000 nits), A16 Bionic 6-core processor, 16-core neural engine, 8-core GPU, 256GB of storage, 48MP wide/12MP ultrawide rear camera, 12MP front camera, WiFi 6, MagSafe wireless charging, Face ID, Apple Pay, 3349mAh battery, iOS 17
Price check: Apple $699
Up to $830 off @ AT&T w/ trade-in
iPhone 16 deals at AT&T knocks up to $830 off the iPhone 16 (priced at $830 at AT&T) when you trade in an eligible device. Your rebate will appear in the form of credits on your monthly billing statement throughout your 36-month agreement. To qualify, you'll have to activate your new iPhone 16 on an eligible AT&T Unlimited plan.
Up to $1,000 off at AT&T w/ trade-in
AT&T's iPhone 16 Pro deals to slash up to $1,000 off the iPhone 16 Pro with eligible trade-in and activation on a qualifying AT&T unlimited plan.
Up to $1,200 off at Verizon w/ new line
New and existing Verizon customers save up to $1,200 on iPhone 16 Pro Max purchases with a new line on Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate plan. You don't even need to trade in your old phone.
Apple Watch
Save $60 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.
Price check: Walmart $189
Save $70 on the Apple Watch Series 10. Over the Apple Watch Series 9, the Apple Watch Series 10 sports a thinner, lighter design and offers a larger display option.
Features: Sleep apnea detection, fast charging support, up to 18-hour battery life.
Price check: Best Buy $399
Now $80 off, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the biggest and most rugged option of the Apple Watch lineup. Powered by an all-new S9 chip, it improves the first-generation Watch Ultra with enhanced performance and a brighter 3000-nit display.
Features: 49mm OLED touchscreen, GPS, cellular support, Apple S9 chip, bright 2000-nit display, new double tap gesture, IP6X dust resistant, waterproof to 100 meters, 64GB of storage, up to 18-hour battery life, watchOS. Tracking: ECG, steps, sleep, resting heart rate, target heart rate, skin temperature
Price check: Best Buy $759
Apple AirPods
Successor to the AirPods 3, the AirPods 4 features a new design and enhanced audio via Apple's H2 chip.
Features: Apple H2 chip, Voice cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, hands-free Siri, 1P54 dust, sweat, water-resistant
Price check: Apple $129
For a better fit and enhanced sound, the AirPods 4 features an all-new design and Apple H2 chip. This upgraded model adds active-noise cancellation, similar to the AirPods Pro 2.
Features: Active noise-cancellation (ANC), Apple H2 chip, Voice cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, hands-free Siri, 1P54 dust, sweat, water-resistant
Price check: Apple $179
Save $80 on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, and personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry-free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.
Price check: Best Buy $169
Save $70 on the AirPods Max with USB-C connectivity. These stylish headphones feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones, and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.
Price check: Apple $549 | Best Buy $479
If you prefer wired earbuds, pick up the Apple EarPods with USB-C. Cheaply priced and sufficient for listening to Apple Music playlists on commutes, these wired buds pump out clean, pleasant sound that emphasizes treble and vocals. Inline controls let you easily adjust volume, control playback, and answer or end calls.
Price check: Best Buy $19
Apple cables & chargers
Amazon takes $7 off this foldable 2-in-1 iPhone Magnetic battery. It has a massive capacity of 10,000mAh and and works with MagSafe-compatible iPhones.
Features: 20W USB-C connectivity, 10,000mAh capacity, wireless charging support, magnetic attachment
Amazon often has select Apple cables and chargers on sale. Save on Lightning and Thunderbolt cables, power adapters, and charging pads.
Apple's MagSafe Charger is an iPhone accessory that makes wireless charging a snap. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.
The OEM Apple USB-C to Lightning Adapter lets you connect your Lightning accessories to a USB-C-enabled iPhone or iPad to conveniently provide three key functions — charging, data, and audio — with a single adapter. This adapter has a braided cable for added durability.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
