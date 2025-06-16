Summer Prime Day Apple deals 2025: What to expect, 29 early discounts

Amazon Prime Day returns in July, and I expect this year's Prime Day Apple deals to be especially tempting. For bargain shoppers due for a summer tech upgrade or college students and parents seeking back-to-school savings on Apple gear, Prime Day is a can't-miss summer savings event.

I track retail trends and shop deals for a living, and here's what I've learned over the last seven years. Prime Day is one of the best times of year to snag deep discounts on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watch, and more.

Outside of Amazon's Prime Day sale, you'll also find alternative Prime Day Apple deals happening next month at Best Buy, B&H, and Walmart. In some instances, the best Prime Day Apple deals beat the Apple Education Store's all-year-round discounts.

So if your Apple gear is long overdue for a refresh, Prime Day is your golden ticket to scoring huge savings. Browse today's best early Prime Day Apple deals below and see our Prime Day deals hub for more savings.

Apple MacBook

Editor's Choice Apple M4 MacBook Air 13: was $999 now $849 at Amazon Amazon takes $150 off the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air for a limited time. It's not the lowest price ever for this configuration, but it's still a nice savings. In our M4 MacBook Air review, we liked its excellent performance, bright Liquid Retina display, and long battery life, which lasted 15 hours and 30 minutes in one test. We also praised its superior webcam and new lower price point, rating it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for most people Key specs: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 8-core GPU (up to 10-cores), 16GB RAM (up to 32GB), 16-core neural engine, 256GB SSD (up to 2TB), 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, 30W USB-C power adapter, macOS Price check: Best Buy $849

Apple iPad

Apple iPad mini 7: was $499 now $399 at Amazon One of the best iPad deals today knocks $100 off the 2024 iPad mini 7. The A17 Pro chip and Apple Intelligence power Apple's new compact tablet to simplify and enhance everyday tasks. Features: 8.3-inch Liquid Retina (2266 x 1488) display with True Tone, P3 wide color, and anti-reflective coating, Apple A17 Pro chip, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Touch ID, Apple Pay, supports Apple Pencil ,USB-C Price check: Best Buy $999

Apple 11" iPad Air M3: was $599 now $499 at Amazon Amazon knocks $100 off the 11-inch iPad Air M3. Although we didn't test it ourselves, the M3-powered iPad Air earned a solid 4 out of 5-star rating from sister site Tom's Guide. They named it Editor's Choice Award for its M3 processing power, vibrant display, nearly 10-hour battery life, and useful Apple Intelligence features. Key specs: 11-inch (2360 x 1640) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, Hardware-accelerated ray tracing, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C. Price check: B&H $499

Apple M4 iPad Pro: was $999 now $899 at Amazon Save $100 on the 11-inch iPad Pro M4. Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever. Features: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage Price check: B&H $949

Apple 13" M4 iPad Pro: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon Save $200 on the M4 iPad Pro M4 in this deal from Amazon. Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever. Features: 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage, iPad OS Price check: B&H $1,199

Apple Pencil Pro: was $129 now $99 at Amazon Amazon takes $30 off the Apple Pencil Pro for a limited time. This essential iPad accessory lets you easily take notes, draw, and design on your iPad. With pixel-perfect precision, tilt, pressure sensitivity, and low latency, the Pencil Pro makes you feel like you're using a regular pencil. Works with: Apple Pencil Pro works with iPad Pro 13-inch (M4), iPad Pro 11-inch (M4), iPad Air 13-inch (M2), and iPad Air 11-inch (M2).

Apple Pencil USB-C: was $79 now $69 at Amazon Save $10 on the Apple Pencil with USB-C connectivity lets you easily take notes, draw, and design on your iPad. Thanks to low latency, it feels just like using a pencil supports the Apple Pencil hover feature on the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation). When not in use, it magnetically attaches to your iPad for safekeeping. Works with: iPad Air (4th & 5th generation), iPad mini (6th generation), iPad (10th generation), iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (3rd through 6th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st through 4th generation).

Apple iPhone

Apple iPhone 15 : was $829 now $679 at Best Buy Save $150 on an unlocked 256GB Apple iPhone 15 at Best Buy with activation via AT&T or Verizon. Although it's been replaced by the latest iPhone 16, the 2023 iPhone 15 is still one of the best phones to buy in 2025. It's scheduled to receive security updates through September 2030, so it still has plenty of life left. Key specs: 6.1-inch (2556 x 1179) Super Retina XDR OLED 1000-nit display (up to 2000 nits), A16 Bionic 6-core processor, 16-core neural engine, 8-core GPU, 256GB of storage, 48MP wide/12MP ultrawide rear camera, 12MP front camera, WiFi 6, MagSafe wireless charging, Face ID, Apple Pay, 3349mAh battery, iOS 17 Price check: Apple $699

Apple Watch

Apple Watch SE 2: was $249 now $169 at Amazon Save $60 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app. Price check: Walmart $189

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $729 at Amazon Now $80 off, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the biggest and most rugged option of the Apple Watch lineup. Powered by an all-new S9 chip, it improves the first-generation Watch Ultra with enhanced performance and a brighter 3000-nit display. Features: 49mm OLED touchscreen, GPS, cellular support, Apple S9 chip, bright 2000-nit display, new double tap gesture, IP6X dust resistant, waterproof to 100 meters, 64GB of storage, up to 18-hour battery life, watchOS. Tracking: ECG, steps, sleep, resting heart rate, target heart rate, skin temperature Price check: Best Buy $759

Apple AirPods

Apple EarPods USB-C: $19 at Amazon If you prefer wired earbuds, pick up the Apple EarPods with USB-C. Cheaply priced and sufficient for listening to Apple Music playlists on commutes, these wired buds pump out clean, pleasant sound that emphasizes treble and vocals. Inline controls let you easily adjust volume, control playback, and answer or end calls. Price check: Best Buy $19

Apple cables & chargers

Apple Apple Cables and Chargers: $13 at Amazon Amazon often has select Apple cables and chargers on sale. Save on Lightning and Thunderbolt cables, power adapters, and charging pads.

Apple MagSafe Charger: was $39 now $36 at Best Buy Apple's MagSafe Charger is an iPhone accessory that makes wireless charging a snap. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.