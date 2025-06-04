Our beloved 5-star rated MacBook Air M4 gets a sweet price cut in time for Father's Day

The Apple MacBook Air M4 is the best laptop of 2025.

If you want to surprise dad or refresh your personal computer, the latest Apple M4 MacBook Air should be on your radar. If you act now, you can snag the best laptop of 2025 for dollars off retail in time for Father's Day, June 15.

Currently, Amazon offers the Apple MacBook Air M4 for just $837. It normally costs $999, so that's $162 in savings and one of the best MacBook deals happening this week.

It's not the lowest price I've seen for the M4 MacBook Air, but it's still a nice savings. At $837, it's $25 shy of its record-low price of $812, which it briefly sold for in a flash deal.

Browse: Amazon's entire sale

As far as mobile computers go, the Apple MacBook Air M4 is the best laptop to buy. You'll see in our M4 MacBook Air review how we praise its excellent performance, bright Liquid Retina display, and long battery life, which lasted 15 hours and 30 minutes in one test.

We loved the MacBook Air M4 so much that we gave it a perfect 5-star rating and our hard-to-get Editor's Choice Award.

Now $162 off, the M4 MacBook is a wise choice if you want to treat yourself or dad to the best laptop there is.