Our beloved 5-star rated MacBook Air M4 gets a sweet price cut in time for Father's Day
Save $162 on the 5-star Apple MacBook Air M4
If you want to surprise dad or refresh your personal computer, the latest Apple M4 MacBook Air should be on your radar. If you act now, you can snag the best laptop of 2025 for dollars off retail in time for Father's Day, June 15.
Currently, Amazon offers the Apple MacBook Air M4 for just $837. It normally costs $999, so that's $162 in savings and one of the best MacBook deals happening this week.
It's not the lowest price I've seen for the M4 MacBook Air, but it's still a nice savings. At $837, it's $25 shy of its record-low price of $812, which it briefly sold for in a flash deal.
As far as mobile computers go, the Apple MacBook Air M4 is the best laptop to buy. You'll see in our M4 MacBook Air review how we praise its excellent performance, bright Liquid Retina display, and long battery life, which lasted 15 hours and 30 minutes in one test.
We loved the MacBook Air M4 so much that we gave it a perfect 5-star rating and our hard-to-get Editor's Choice Award.
Now $162 off, the M4 MacBook is a wise choice if you want to treat yourself or dad to the best laptop there is.
Overview
Amazon is slashing $162 off the 13-inch MacBook Air M4 built for Apple Intelligence. We named the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air, the best overall laptop in 2025 for its excellent performance, 15+ hour battery life, and bright Liquid Retina Display.
Key specs: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 8-core GPU (up to 10-cores), 16GB RAM (up to 32GB), 16-core neural engine, 256GB SSD (up to 2TB), 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, 30W USB-C power adapter, macOS
Release date: March 12, 2025
Price check: Best Buy $949 w/ membership
Price history: This is one of the lowest prices I've seen for the M4 MacBook Air. At $837, it's $25 shy of its all-time low price, which it briefly dipped to in a flash deal on June 3.
Reviews: In our 13-inch M4 MacBook Air review, we praise its excellent performance, 15+ hour battery life, and bright Liquid Retina Display. We also liked its superior webcam and the new lower price than the M3 MacBook Air.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want a capable, slim, lightweight laptop with long battery life. The M4 MacBook Air is ideal for daily productivity, video editing, and gaming.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop solely for general use. Browse our best laptops in 2025 buying guide for more options.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
