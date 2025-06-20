The M4 Pro MacBook just dropped $300 and it's Laptop Mag's Editor's Choice best high-performance laptop

Our favorite high-performance laptop just got a huge price slash ahead of Prime Day. Right now, you can get the M4 Pro MacBook Pro 16 for $2,198 at PC Richard online and in stores during the retailer's 4th of July sale.

Typically, this laptop would set you back $2499, so that's $301 in savings. By comparison, it undercuts Amazon's current price for this same configuration by $31. I shop sales for a living and this is one of the best MacBook deals I've seen all year.

If you have room to splurge, PC Richard offers the MacBook Pro with M4 Max for $3,483 ($516 off). Again, beating Amazon's deal price by $116.

In our MacBook Pro 16 with M4 Pro review, we rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars and gave it our coveted Editor's Choice Award.

During our tests, the M4 Pro-powered MacBook Pro surpassed our expectations in every way. For one, we were impressed by its unmatched performance, bright, breathtaking display, excellent webcam, and killer speakers. In our Laptop Mag Battery Test which entails ongoing surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness, the Pro Macbook endured roughly 21 hours.

Finally, the MacBook Pro's M4 Pro processor crushed performance tests and scoffed at everything we threw at it. It landed an astonishing score of 22,822 in Geekbench 6.3's overall system performance test. That's twice as much as the premium laptop average.

If you're looking for a laptop that can keep up with your workload, the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Pro is the best high-performance laptop you can get. With this companion, you'll breeze through demanding graphics tasks like video editing, touching up RAW images, graphics designing, 3D rendering, and more.

As with all Apple deals, this one likely won't last too long, so act now to lock in this stellar price.

Best M4 Pro MacBook Pro 16 deal