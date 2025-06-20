The M4 Pro MacBook just dropped $300 and it's Laptop Mag's Editor's Choice best high-performance laptop
Save $300 on the Editor's Choice Award-winning M4 Pro MacBook Pro 16
Our favorite high-performance laptop just got a huge price slash ahead of Prime Day. Right now, you can get the M4 Pro MacBook Pro 16 for $2,198 at PC Richard online and in stores during the retailer's 4th of July sale.
Typically, this laptop would set you back $2499, so that's $301 in savings. By comparison, it undercuts Amazon's current price for this same configuration by $31. I shop sales for a living and this is one of the best MacBook deals I've seen all year.
If you have room to splurge, PC Richard offers the MacBook Pro with M4 Max for $3,483 ($516 off). Again, beating Amazon's deal price by $116.
Browse: PC Richard's entire sale
In our MacBook Pro 16 with M4 Pro review, we rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars and gave it our coveted Editor's Choice Award.
During our tests, the M4 Pro-powered MacBook Pro surpassed our expectations in every way. For one, we were impressed by its unmatched performance, bright, breathtaking display, excellent webcam, and killer speakers. In our Laptop Mag Battery Test which entails ongoing surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness, the Pro Macbook endured roughly 21 hours.
Finally, the MacBook Pro's M4 Pro processor crushed performance tests and scoffed at everything we threw at it. It landed an astonishing score of 22,822 in Geekbench 6.3's overall system performance test. That's twice as much as the premium laptop average.
If you're looking for a laptop that can keep up with your workload, the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Pro is the best high-performance laptop you can get. With this companion, you'll breeze through demanding graphics tasks like video editing, touching up RAW images, graphics designing, 3D rendering, and more.
As with all Apple deals, this one likely won't last too long, so act now to lock in this stellar price.
Best M4 Pro MacBook Pro 16 deal
Amazon takes $270 off the Apple MacBook Pro 16 with M4 Pro chip for a limited time. We recommend this pro MacBook for its excellent overall performance, impressive battery life, and Apple Intelligence functionality.
Launch date: November 2024
Price history: At $2,198, this M4 Pro-powered MacBook Pro laptop is $98 shy of its lowest price ever.
Features: 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234), 1,000-nit, 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 Pro chipset (14-core CPU, 20-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine), 24GB of unified memory, 512GB SSD, macOS
Price check: Amazon $2,229 | Best Buy $2,249| B&H $2,229 | Apple $2,499
Reviews: In our M4 Pro MacBook Pro 16 review, we rated its 4.5 out 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice pro MacBook for its unmatched performance, bright, breathtaking display, excellent webcam, killer speakers, and nearly 21-hour battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½
Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | Tom's Hardware: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You prioritize powerful processing performance, graphics-intensive task handling, premium design, and a large display.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop solely for basic tasks like creating docs, web browsing, and If you just need a laptop that can carry out general productivity tasks, opt for Apple's lower-end M4 MacBook Pro or one of our best laptops in 2024 instead.
Sign up to receive The Snapshot, a free special dispatch from Laptop Mag, in your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.