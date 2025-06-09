Save $500 on the M3 Pro-powered MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM ahead of Prime Day
Save $500 on the MacBook Pro 14 with M3 Pro and 18GB of RAM.
Age aside, the 2023 MacBook Pro with M3 Pro with 18GB of RAM is still one of the best laptops worth buying in 2025. Seven months after being replaced by the M4 Pro-charged MacBook Pro, the M3 Pro MacBook Pro is now priced to move.
If you want more multitasking power, but don't want to spend $2,000 on the M4 Pro MacBook Pro with 24GB of RAM, here's a deal for you.
Currently, B&H offers the 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro with M3 Pro Chip for $1,499. That's a staggering $500 in savings and one of the lowest prices I've seen for this pro-tier Apple laptop. For context, it's $100 shy of its lowest price ever seen on Amazon back in March.
If we're talking about Prime Day-worthy MacBook deals, this is one of the best you can get now. It's also $300 cheaper than B&H's current price for the latest M4 Pro MacBook Pro with 24GB of RAM.
Over its predecessor, the M3 Pro-charged MacBook Pro delivers stronger performance and supports more unified memory. It's beneficial to power users and creators who work with advanced Adobe Photoshop functions like panoramic images.
At $500 off, the MacBook Pro with M3 Pro with 18GB of RAM is massively discounted for a limited time. It's a solid option if you want a less costly alternative to the M4 Pro MacBook Pro with 24GB of RAM.
As with all Apple deals, I have a feeling this one won't last too long, so I recommend you act fast.
Today's best MacBook Pro with M3 Pro deal
Overview
This MacBook closeout deal knocks a whopping $500 off the fantastic Apple MacBook Pro 14 with M3 Pro Chip.
Launch date: October 2023
Price history: At $1,499, the MacBook Pro with M3 Pro is $100 shy of its all-time low price of $1,399 on Amazon, which it landed on earlier this year.
Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 Pro 12-core CPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 18GB of RAM, Apple M3 Pro 14-core GPU, 512GB SSD, Thunderbolt 5, macOS
Price check: Amazon $1,769 | Best Buy $1,699
Reviews: We didn't get to test the exact laptop, however, its successor earned a 5-star rating from us. In our M4 MacBook Pro review, we were so floored by its outstanding performance, brilliant display, and whopping 18+ hour battery life that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award. Expect the laptop in this deal to be just as impressive. Only cheaper.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★★ (M4 Pro)
Buy it if: You want a laptop that can handle power-hungry productivity demands, video editing, and gaming while delivering long-lasting battery life.
Don't buy it if: You want a personal computer primarily for creating documents, sending emails, and watching YouTube videos. See our laptop buying guide to find a machine that fits your use case.
