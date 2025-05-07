The 5-star rated M4 MacBook Pro dips to $1,373 at Amazon

Today's best M4 MacBook Pro deal

Launched November 8, 2024, Apple's M4 MacBook Pro just hit its 6-month anniversary. Our experts reviewed over 100 laptops last year, and the M4 MacBook Pro was one of the few to receive our 5-star Editor's Choice Award.

In a deal that aligns with its 180-day milestone, the M4 MacBook Pro dips significantly in price.

For a limited time, you can get the M4 MacBook Pro (Silver) for $1,373 from go-to Apple retailer, Amazon. That's $226 below the M4 MB Pro's $1,599 list price and just $1 shy of its all-time low.

As a deals expert, I have an eagle eye for MacBook deals and this is one of the best I've seen all year. I did quick price comparison and found that it undercuts B&H's price current price by $26.

If you're a power-user, content creator, or traveling professional in need of a new laptop, I highly recommend the M4 MacBook Pro. Built for Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro is one of favorite laptops from Apple — and for good reason.

As our expert details in our M4 MacBook Pro review, it delivers outstanding performance, has a brilliant display, and 18+ hour battery life. We loved it so much that we gave it a rare 5 out of 5 star rating and our Editor's Choice Award.

Preformance-wise, the M4 MacBook Pro showed no signs of stuttering or slowing down no matter what we threw at it. Even when we launced dozens of Chrome tabs while running productivity apps like Asana, and Slack in the background, the M4 MacBook Pro kept up with it all.

Like Emeril Lagasse, we kicked it up a notch and fired up Adobe Photoshop alongside Premiere Pr,o M4 MacBookProP, and here's what happened. The M4 MacBook Pro scoffed and seamlessly handled numerous media file edits.

Simply put, the M4 MacBook Pro is a sensible choice for college students, creative pros, and power users. MacBook deals this good tend to sell out quickly, so I recommend you act fast.

