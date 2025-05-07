The 5-star rated M4 MacBook Pro dips to $1,373 at Amazon
Save $226 on the 5-star rated M4 MacBook Pro at Amazon, our favorite pro-laptop
Today's best M4 MacBook Pro deal
Launched November 8, 2024, Apple's M4 MacBook Pro just hit its 6-month anniversary. Our experts reviewed over 100 laptops last year, and the M4 MacBook Pro was one of the few to receive our 5-star Editor's Choice Award.
In a deal that aligns with its 180-day milestone, the M4 MacBook Pro dips significantly in price.
For a limited time, you can get the M4 MacBook Pro (Silver) for $1,373 from go-to Apple retailer, Amazon. That's $226 below the M4 MB Pro's $1,599 list price and just $1 shy of its all-time low.
As a deals expert, I have an eagle eye for MacBook deals and this is one of the best I've seen all year. I did quick price comparison and found that it undercuts B&H's price current price by $26.
If you're a power-user, content creator, or traveling professional in need of a new laptop, I highly recommend the M4 MacBook Pro. Built for Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro is one of favorite laptops from Apple — and for good reason.
As our expert details in our M4 MacBook Pro review, it delivers outstanding performance, has a brilliant display, and 18+ hour battery life. We loved it so much that we gave it a rare 5 out of 5 star rating and our Editor's Choice Award.
Preformance-wise, the M4 MacBook Pro showed no signs of stuttering or slowing down no matter what we threw at it. Even when we launced dozens of Chrome tabs while running productivity apps like Asana, and Slack in the background, the M4 MacBook Pro kept up with it all.
Like Emeril Lagasse, we kicked it up a notch and fired up Adobe Photoshop alongside Premiere Pr,o M4 MacBookProP, and here's what happened. The M4 MacBook Pro scoffed and seamlessly handled numerous media file edits.
Simply put, the M4 MacBook Pro is a sensible choice for college students, creative pros, and power users. MacBook deals this good tend to sell out quickly, so I recommend you act fast.
Today's best M4 MacBook deal
Now $226 off the Editor's Choice M4 MacBook Pro 14 is just $1 shy of its all-time low price.
Features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB of unified memory, 512GB SSD, HDMI port, 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, 3 x Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) port, MacOS
Price check: Apple $1,599 | Best Buy: $1,599 | B&H $1,399
Launch date: November 2024
Price history: This is the second price I've seen for this M4 MacBook Pro configuration. It's just $1 shy of its all-time low.
Reviews: In our M4 MacBook Pro review, we were so floored by its outstanding performance, brilliant display, and whopping 18+ hour battery life that we rated it 5 out of 5 stars. The only main gripe we have with Apple design engineers is the laptop's vent placement.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★★ | Tom's Guide ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want the latest 14-inch MacBook Pro workhorse that can handle processor-intensive tasks, including AI chores, video editing, and gaming, while delivering long-lasting battery life.
Don't buy it if: You need a laptop for general use like creating documents, browsing the web, or sending emails. Visit our recommended best laptops of 2024 buying guide for more options.
