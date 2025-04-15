The MacBook Air M3 with 512GB SSD gets massive $400 price cut at B&H — hits lowest price ever
B&H takes $400 off the MacBook Air M3 with 512GB SSD.
Last year's MacBook Air M3 is one of the best laptops to buy in 2025, especially if you're on a budget. Despite being replaced by the new MacBook Air M4, Apple's previous-gen portable powerhorse just hit its lowest price ever.
I found the 512GB model 13-inch MacBook Air M3 on sale for just $899 at B&H. It normally costs $1,299, that's a whopping $400 in savings. It beats its former all-time low price of $999 spotted on Amazon back in December.
By comparison, it's $100 cheaper the Best Buy's current price for the same laptop. It's $50 cheaper than this M4 MacBook Air's limited-time deal.
Browse: B&H's entire MacBook sale
As a shopping guru who tracks sales for a living, this is one of the best MacBook deals I've seen outside of major end-of-year sales.
Our resident laptop experts reviewed the MacBook Air M3 when it first launched in early March last year. Although it's passed the baton to the M4 MacBook Air, it remains one of the best laptops for most people.
In our MacBook Air M3 review, we rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars and gave it our esteemed Editor's Choice Award. Our expert praised its outstanding battery life, strong performance, bright Liquid Retina display, and comfortable keyboard.
The M3 MacBook Air scored an impressive 12,087 in our lab's Geekbench 6's overall performance tests. This surpasses the mainstream laptop average of 9,595 by far.
As for battery life, the MacBook Air M3 lasted 15 hours and 13 minutes in our Laptop Mag Battery Test. This endurance trial entails continuous web surfing over WiFi at a 150-nit display brightness.
"The fact that I can get this kind of performance from a laptop in a chassis this small is mind-bending.", said our reviewer.
If you prioritize powerful performance, long battery life, and a satisfying typing experience, the MacBook Air M3 might be right for you.
Especially now with this tempting $400 discount.
Today's best Apple MacBook Air M3 deal
Lowest price! Save $400 on last year's Apple MacBook Air M3 with 512GB SSD.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS
Release date: March 2024
Price check: Best Buy $999
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this configuration MacBook Air M3. It beats the former all-time low price of $999, which it hit back in December at Amazon.
Reviews: We here at Laptop Mag gave the MacBook Air M3 high praises across the board.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½| TechRadar: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want a portable laptop that's fast and has a long battery life. The 13.6-inch MacBook Air M3 is ideal for daily productivity, video editing, and light gaming.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for basic tasks or a gaming-specific machine for competitive gameplay. See our best laptop deals, Chromebook deals, and gaming laptop deals hubs for more options.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
