Best Chromebook deals in April 2024

Springtime's best Chromebook deals are in full bloom. If you're bargain hunting for a new laptop, save on top-rated ChromeOS laptops from Acer, Asus, HP, and Lenovo. These Mac and Windows laptop alternatives are generally affordable, fast-booting, battery efficient, and easy-to-use.

Many of today's Chromebooks like the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 and 514 have the same powerful processors as their Windows-powered counterparts. These Chromebooks are more than adequate for day-to-day and editing tasks with Adobe Photoshop. Plus, Chromebooks offer excellent security and are less prone to viruses and malware than traditional laptops. Programmers and developers especially benefit from the native Linux and Android app support Chromebooks offer. Microsoft should be worried.

So if you want to refresh your daily driver for less, there are tons of Chromebook deals available. From budget Chromebooks under $200 to powerful ChromeOS laptops for cloud gamers, students and business pros, here are today's best Chromebook deals.

Best Chromebook deals under $200

Acer Chromebook 315 w/ Sleeve: $226 $149 @ Walmart

Save $30 on this Acer Chromebook 315 and laptop sleeve bundle. This is one of the best laptops to buy if you want a personal computer for basic tasks. It's ideal for creating docs, web browsing and streaming content. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 64GB of eMMC flash storage.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: $319 $189 @ Best Buy

Now $130 off, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is one of the best budget laptops around. It's easy to use, lasts up to 10 hours on a full charge, and makes a great computer for anyone looking for a basic laptop, Features: 14-inch 1080p display, MediaTek Kompanio 520 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 64GB of microSD-expandable eMMC storage. Price check: Target $229 | Lenovo $189

Asus Chromebook C424: $249 $189 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $100 off the Asus Chromebook C424 in this limited time deal. Great for students looking or anyone else looking for a basic laptop. Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core CPU, 4GB RAM , Intel UHD Graphics 600, 128GB of storage, ChromeOS

Best Chromebook deals under $300

HP Chromebook 14: $299 @ Best Buy

The HP Chromebook 14, one of the best budget Chromebooks to buy. Don't let the price fool you, this laptop is well-suited for school, work, and consuming content. Features: 14-inch (1966 x 768) display, stereo speakers tuned by B&O, Intel Celeron N4120 quad-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD 600 graphics, 64GB of eMMC storage

Asus Chromebook CX1700: $299 @ Best Buy

At list price, the Asus Chromebook CX1 (CX1700) is one of the best Chromebooks under $300. It's a budget-friendly option if you want a big screen 17-inch laptop for creating docs, web browsing and streaming content. Features: 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage, ChromeOS

Lenovo 3i Chromebook 15: $399 $299 @ Lenovo

Save $90 on the already modestly priced Lenovo Chromebook 3i — one of the best budget laptops for the money. Great for students and anyone else looking for a basic laptop. It's easy to use and offers peace of mind cybersecurity with verified boot and privacy shutter. Features: 15.6-inch (‎1920 x 1080) touch screen, Intel Celeron N6000 quad-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 128GB of eMMC of storage, HD webcam with dual array microphone, ChromeOS

Best Chromebook deals under $500

HP Chromebook Plus: $499 $399 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the Chromebook Plus. This is one of the best laptops to buy if you want a personal computer for basic tasks. It's ideal for creating docs, web browsing and streaming content. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, Intel Core i3-N305 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 128GB of storage, 1080p webcam, ChromeOS Price check: HP $419

Acer Chromebook Plus 515: $399 @ Best Buy

Priced at just under $400, Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is one of the best laptops to buy on a budget. In our Acer Chromebook 515 Plus review, we gave it 4 out of 5-stars for great performance, sturdy design and comfy keyboard. If you want a budget-friendly laptop for creative tasks, productivity and play, the Acer Plus 515 is a wise choice. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 128GB of storage, 1080p webcam.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5: $499 @ Best Buy

Pick up the versatile Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 2-in-1 detachable for just under $500. In our Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 review, we loved it so much that we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award. It wowed us with its vivid OLED display, long battery life, and practical 2-in-1 design. Features: 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400-nit touchscreen, 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 8-core CPU and 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Qualcomm Adreno graphics, 128GB of eMMC storage, ChromeOS

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus: $499 @ Best Buy

Lenovo and Google teamed up to release this new Plus Chromebook that packs AI-infused next-level performance into a fun 2-in-1 that’s super affordable. Powered by Google's Chrome OS with built-in virus protection and cloud backups, the IdeaPad Flex 5i is easy to use, secure, fast and versatile. Features: 360-degree flip-and-fold design. 14-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) matte touch screen, Intel Core i3-1315U 6-core CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, microSD card reader, HD webcam with microphone, ChromeOS

HP Chromebook x360 14c: $699 $499 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on the 2023 HP Chromebook x360 (14c-cd0053dx). Like all Chromebooks, the HP Chromebook x360 includes 15GB of Google Drive cloud storage and tons of Google Perks like 3 free months of Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 250-nit touch screen, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 256GB SSD, ChromeOS

Best Chromebook deals under $700

Asus Chromebook Flip CX5: $599 @ Best Buy

The Asus Chromebook Flip CX5 is one of the best 2-in-1 Chromebooks around. It's great for students, work professionals and anyone else who want a convertible laptop for everyday use. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics 630, 128GB SSD.

Asus Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip: $699 $549 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $150 on the versatile Asus Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip. First released in 2023, it's suitable for productivity and gaming, it includes 3 free months of Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming and Luna+ for free access to more than 1000 PC games. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz touch screen, Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 512GB SSD, ChromeOS

Acer Chromebook 516 GE: $649 @Best Buy

Priced at just under $650, the Acer Chromebook 516 GE is the brand's first cloud gaming laptop. Powered by Intel's powerful 12th Gen processor, it's optimized for Nvidia GeForce Now's top tier gameplay. Features: 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 120Hz display, Intel Core i5-1240P 12-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 256GB SSD.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714: $699 @ Best Buy

The Editor's Choice Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. This sleek, premium Chromebook's flexible hinges lets convert into a tablet or use it in tent mode to view movies and videos. In our Acer Chromebook Spin 714 review, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5-stars for its bright, colorful touch screen and fast performance. We were also impressed by its sturdy design and great keyboard and stylus combo. Features: 14-inch (1920 X 1200) touch screen, Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 256GB SSD, ChromeOS