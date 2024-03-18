Windows 11 March update may be a disaster for some devices — how to uninstall it

Windows updates are supposed to bring new features and bug fixes to your PC, but the latest Windows 11 March update is causing major issues (via Digital Trends). The KB5035853 update is causing multiple issues, which many users are reporting on a Reddit thread, from laggy systems and audio issues to the dreaded Blue Screen of Death (BSoD).

Interestingly, users getting the BSoD after updating are reporting different error codes. One user noted a 0xc0000225 error on the BSoD, while another saw a "Thread Stuck in Device Driver" reason.

According to Windows Latest, the KB5035853 update might also be causing issues with printers. Then, TechRadar mentions potential issues with gaming handhelds as well, like the Asus ROG Ally (Z1 Extreme).

Microsoft hasn't officially documented any of these known issues, and the soonest a fix will likely ship is the next Patch Tuesday in about two weeks. In the meantime, hold off on downloading and installing the latest Windows 11 update.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Beata Zawrzel)

Not everyone who's installed the latest Windows 11 update has experienced device-breaking issues. Some users have suggested that only Lenovo devices with AMD CPUs might be susceptible, while others think problem devices could be AMD-powered laptops in general.

If you've downloaded and installed the newest Windows 11 March update, and you're now experiencing a stuttery system, you can manually uninstall the update until Microsoft sends out a patch for these issues.

In your computer's Settings app and navigate to Windows Update in the left menu. Click Update History, scroll to the bottom of the page, and click Uninstall Updates. Find the KB5035853 update and click Uninstall next to it.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This isn't the first computer-crashing, BSoD-causing Windows update Microsoft has pushed out, and it probably won't be the last. If you don't want to worry about your PC automatically pushing through this March update (and future updates), you can temporarily stop Windows 11 updates for up to 35 days and resume after you know the update is problem-free.