Just like many Windows 10 users, some SSDs are snubbing Windows 11, too

For Windows users rocking Western Digital SSDs, we've got some good news and some bad news.

The bad news: Windows version 11 24H2 is still failing to install on systems with specific Western Digital SSDs. When users encounter this error, Microsoft does not advise a fix.

The good news is that a firmware patch will solve the issue.

Here's what you need to know.

What SSDs are impacted and what version of Windows is causing trouble?

(Image credit: Western Digital)

The SSDs affected all belong to Western Digital (now SanDisk). In particular, the issue seems to be cropping up with the popular SN770 model.

The troublesome update is Windows 11 24H2, which was released in October 2024.

If you happen to own a WD SN770 SSD and try to update to the 24H2 version of Windows 11, you'll get an obscure pop-up that reads:

Your PC has a hardware that isn't ready for this version of Windows. Windows Update will automatically offer you this version of Windows once the issue has been resolved.

This error code appears after Windows scans your computer's hardware and indicates a mismatch between your SSD and Windows 11 24H2's requirements.

But don't run back to Best Buy to pick up a new solid-state drive. You have options.

What should you do if your SSD isn't compatible with Windows 11 24H2?

(Image credit: Microsoft)

If you take the nuclear option, you can revert your SSD to a Windows 10 image and rock the better version of Microsoft's OS for a little longer.

Alternatively, you could go the grumpy route and switch to Linux.

But if you'd rather not nuke your entire SSD just for one measly Windows update, there's a simple firmware patch that should get you back on track with all the new features and security updates from Microsoft's latest annual update.

Windows aficionados on Reddit have already devised a quick fix for the issue with version 24H2. You can use the SanDisk Dashboard to update your WD SSD to the latest firmware.

The updated firmware should get your system safely through the Windows 11 hardware scan, and onto the download process for the October 2024 Windows feature update.

Is this finally the push Linux needs to win the OS wars?

(Image credit: Rael Hornby)

Okay, look: I did mention installing Linux on your hardware because that is one surefire way to avoid upgrading your computer when Windows 10 is finally kicked to the curb.

Since Linux is an open-source platform, you don't run into many hardware requirements for the various Linux distributions. So if it's more than just a WD Black SN770 holding you back from the latest Windows 11 update, it might be worth checking out Ubuntu before buying a new laptop or desktop.

But for all of Linux's benefits, there is a pretty high barrier to entry for many people. Some programs won't run on Linux, while others require work with translation layers to get them up and running as expected from a Windows machine.

So it may be similar to using one of these routes to hold on to Windows 10 for a while longer.

Or you can hold out hope for Windows 12.