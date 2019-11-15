Whether you're shopping for a sub-$400 laptop, a lightweight laptop for work and play, a 2-in-1 laptop or a powerful gaming rig, the sheer number of choices can be overwhelming. To help you choose, we've picked the best laptops for 2019 in every major category, based on our extensive testing, research and comparisons.

To make our best laptop list, the system needs to score at least 4 out of 5 stars in our review and deliver on the things shoppers care about most. In our evaluations we focus on design and comfort, display quality, the keyboard and touchpad, performance, battery life and especially value.

Looking for something a bit more specific? We've got guides to the best gaming laptops, best college laptops and best business laptops as well as Chromebooks and 2-in-1s.

Here are the best laptops to buy right now.

Black Friday laptop deals: What you need to know

The holidays are almost here, but that doesn't mean that you have to wait for big discounts on some of your favorite laptop brands. There are plenty of Black Friday deals pouring in right now. We're expecting to see deals on some of our favorite notebooks including the Dell XPS 13, MacBook Pro (13-inch) and the Asus Chromebook Flip C434.

Our hands-on Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch) review is live. The new Magic Keyboard impresses.

We eagerly awaiting the HP Dragonfly Elite, the company's slim new business laptop set to launch this month.

Looking for an incredibly thin ultraportable? Check out our review of the Acer Swift 7 (2019).

Here are the best laptops of 2019

The best overall laptop you can buy

CPU: Intel Core i7-8565U | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 1TB PCIe SSD | Display: 13-inch, 4K | Size: 11.9 x 7.8 x 0.3~0.5 inches | Weight: 2.7 pounds

Slim, lightweight design

Strong performance

Gorgeous 4K display

InfinityEdge bezels with properly placed webcam

Below-average battery life

The best laptop just got even better. Not only did Dell outfit the 2019 XPS 13 with a new Intel Whiskey Lake processor, but it also fixed one of the most annoying flaws of its predecessor. No longer does its webcam point up your nose, as Dell's engineers found a way to fit its webcam in a still-small top bezel. While the 4K model we tested offered lower battery life than some may need, we expect longer endurance on the model with a 1080p display.

See our full Dell XPS 13 review.

An excellent choice for power users

CPU: Intel Core i9 | GPU: AMD Radeon Pro 5500M | RAM: 32GB | Storage: 512GB SSD | Display: 16-inch, 1920p | Size: 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 4.3 pounds

Radically improved Magic Keyboard

Immersive 16-inch display with slimmer bezels

Beastly performance

Powerful 6-speaker audio

Nearly 11 hours of battery life

Display not 4K

No full-size USB port or SD card slot

Pricey

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is just your type if you’ve been waiting for Apple to make a better keyboard. The Magic Keyboard on this premium laptop ditches the Butterfly mechanism in favor of scissor switches, and the result is a much more comfortable typing experience. You also get a bright and sharp 16-inch display with slimmer bezels, powerful performance from an available Core i9 CPU and robust AMD Radeon 5300M or 5500M graphics. You also get up to 64GB of RAM and 8TB of storage if you really want to splurge. The 11 hours of battery life is another plus on this laptop, dwarfing the runtimes of its competitors. The 16-inch MacBook Pro is pricey, and Apple still doesn’t include full-size USB ports, but overall this is a very formidable workstation for creative pros.

See our full MacBook (16-inch, 2019) review.

Good performance at a solid price

CPU: Intel Core i3-8145U | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 128GB SSD | Display: 15.6-inch, 1080p | Size: 14.3 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 3.8 pounds

Strong performance

Long battery life

Bright, 1080p display

Affordable

Middling graphics

Questionable build quality

The Aspire 5 is an excellent budget laptop. It features great performance for the price, a display that's brighter than most cheap laptops, and it'll survive longer than your average workday. Despite its sub-$500 price, the laptop still delivers a premium aluminum chassis, a comfortable keyboard and an entry-level discrete graphics chip for more intensive tasks. Despite the laptop's budget price, the Aspire 5 outperformed the category average in display brightness, performance, file transfer and battery average -- all in a slim, lightweight chassis.

See our full Acer Aspire 5 review.

Our favorite Apple laptop

CPU: Intel Core i5 | GPU: Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 128GB SSD | Display: 13-inch, 1600p | Size: 11.9 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 3 pounds

Great battery life

Very fast performance

Bright and colorful display

Powerful speakers

Touch ID is convenient

Keyboard has shallow travel

Just two Thunderbolt 3 ports

Thick bezels

The new MacBook Pro 13-inch packs a much faster 8th Gen Intel Core CPU and both Touch ID and the Touch Bar. And while the keyboard still isn't great, Apple has introduced minor enhancements that will (hopefully) make it more reliable. Add in more than 10 hours of battery life and you have the best Apple laptop for most people -- at least those who want a future-proof system. For the price, you get a much faster processor, brighter display and considerably longer battery life for your money.

See our full 13-inch MacBook Pro review.



The best Chromebook overall

CPU: Intel Core m3-8100Y | GPU: Intel UHD 615 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB eMMC | Display: 14-inch, 1080p | Size: 12.6 x 8 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 3.1 pounds

Sleek, premium design

Thin display bezels

Vivid, 14-inch touch screen

Long battery life

Finicky touchpad

A tad pricey

With a larger display, longer battery life and stronger performance, the new Asus Chromebook Flip C434 is one of the best Chromebooks we've ever tested. The 2-in-1 has a sleek, aluminum chassis and a panel that is both vivid and bright. Thanks to its Intel Core m3-8100Y processor, it's a reliable multitasker when combined with ChromeOS. And with over 9 hours and 58 minutes of battery life, this laptop can transition from work to play with ease.

See our full Asus Chromebook C434 review.

A great college laptop with long battery life

CPU: Intel Core i7-8550U | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 256GB PCIe m.2 SSD | Display: 13.3-inch, 1080p | Size: 12.9 x 8.9 x 0.5 inches | Weight: 2.9 pounds

Aluminum chassis

Very good graphics performance

Punchy keyboard

Long battery life

MacBook-look-alike design

Display could be brighter

Grainy webcam

The new HP Envy 13 isn't just one of the best laptops around; it's also a great deal. Starting at $799, the new 2019 model gets you an attractive, slim chassis, great performance and powerful speakers. New to the latest Envy are a fingerprint sensor and a webcam kill switch for those who value their privacy. The 1080p model of the Envy 13 also gets 11+ hours of battery life while both the FHD and 4K display options are bright and vivid. So unless you need a Thunderbolt 3 port (see Spectre x360), the Envy 13 should be at the top of your buying list.

See our full HP Envy 13 (2019) review

Meet the world's thinnest 14-inch laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7-7Y75 | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 615 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD | Display: 14-inch, 1080p | Size: 12.9 x 9.3 x 0.4 inches | Weight: 2.6 pounds

If you want a large display in a super-portable chassis, look no further than the Acer Swift 7. At just 0.4 inches thin, this 14-inch laptop can slip into a backpack or briefcase during your daily commute or on long trips. Combine that portability with a gorgeous display and long battery and the Swift 7 earns a place as one of the best Ultrabooks around.

See our full Acer Swift 7 review.

The best 2-in-1 laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7-8565U | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD | Display: 13.3-inch, 1080p | Size: 12.2 x 8.6 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.8 pounds

Luxurious design

Long battery life

Comfortable keyboard

Vivid 1080p display

Clear speakers

Display could be brighter

Bezels are a bit thick

Bloatware

With faceted edges and chamfered corners, the 2019 HP Spectre x360's elegant design is fit for a king. But this ultraportable 2-in-1's brilliance isn't just skin deep. With a vivid display, a comfortable keyboard and fast performance, there is very little we don't like about the 13-inch Spectre x360. But perhaps the best thing about this XPS 13-killer is its outstanding battery life of more than 12 hours.

See our full HP Spectre x360 (13-inch, 2019) review.





The ultimate gaming laptop is upgradable

CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080/Intel UHD Graphics 630 | RAM: 64GB | Storage: dual 1TB PCIe M.2 SSDs/1TB (+8GB SSHD) Hybrid Drive | Display: 17.3-inch, 1080p | Size: 16.1 x 15.9 x 1.2~1.7 inches | Weight: 8.5 pounds

Stunning space station aesthetic

Excellent graphics and overall performance

Lightning fast SSDs

All major components upgradable

Exorbitantly expensive

Sporting a new look and the first-ever design that enables upgradeable graphics Alienware is ready to take its place as the king of semi-mobile gaming. The Area-51m doesn't look like anything we've ever seen from the brand. Armed with a desktop Intel Core i9 processor and one of Nvidia's superpowered RTX GPUs, it absolutely demolished every test we put in front of it with graceful aplomb. It's Alienware's first true desktop replacement and the most powerful and upgradeable laptop we've reviewed to date.

See our full Alienware Area-51m review.





The best business laptop with a killer keyboard

CPU: Intel i5-8265U | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Opal 2 SSD | Display: 14-inch, 1080p | Size: 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.1 pounds

Attractive, lightweight chassis

Best-in-class keyboard

Long battery life (on 1080p model)

Bright, vivid display options

No microSD card slot

4K model has short battery life

Top configs get pricey

Lenovo made our favorite business laptop even better by improving its speakers, giving it a svelte carbon fiber texture and adding some useful security features, including a webcam shutter and IR camera. On top of that, you get fast performance, long battery life (on the 1080p model) and two gorgeous, 1080p and 4K display options, all in an impossibly lightweight chassis. But it's those classic ThinkPad X1 features --- a durable (military tested) chassis, best-in-class keyboard and stylish black/red aesthetics --- that carry the X1 Carbon to greatness.

Read our full Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon review.





A great laptop for kids

CPU: Intel Celeron N3060 | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB eMMC | Display: 11.6-inch, 768p | Size: 11.4 x 8 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 2.5 pounds

Bright, accurate screen

Superb battery life

Strong performance

Fun webcam

Muddy speakers

Awkward button layout

Bottom runs warm

The Samsung Chromebook 3 is a great little laptop for both school and entertainment, especially for younger kids and frequent travelers. This 11.6-inch notebook not only boasts a fantastic screen and nearly 10 hours of battery life but also comes with 4GB of RAM, so you can expect solid performance. And because its 32GB of storage isn't taken up by Windows 10, you'll find plenty of onboard storage for your personal files.

Read our full Samsung Chromebook 3 review.

A superior detachable 2-in-1 laptop

CPU: Intel Core i5-8250U | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB SSD | Display: 12.3-inch, 1824p | Size: 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.3 inches | Weight: 1.7 pounds

Fast quad-core performance

Excellent battery life

Bright and colorful display

Comfortable keyboard

Silky-smooth pen input

Still no USB-C/Thunderbolt ports

256GB option is pricey and a bit sluggish

The newer Surface Pro 7 is faster, but this is still the top 2-in-1 detachable in our book. Not only does the Surface Pro 6 last 1.5 hours longer than its successor, its 8th-gen quad-core processor is plenty fast. You also get an optional elegant matte black design with a bright and colorful 2736 x 1824 display with smooth Surface Pen functionality for drawing and taking notes. And the price is affordable, too.

See our full Surface Pro 6 review.

A powerful laptop for photo and video editing

CPU: Intel Core i9-9980HK | GPU: Radeon Pro Vega 20 | RAM: 32GB | Storage: 4TB SSD | Display: 15.4-inch, 1880p | Size: 13.8 x 9.5 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 4 pounds

Superior speed

Sharp, colorful display

Powerful sound

Lots of battery life

Price starts high and gets crazy expensive

Still uses 'Butterfly' keyboard

No USB Type-A ports

Apple updated its 15-inch MacBook Pro with faster 9th Gen Intel processors, making it the fastest MacBook ever. In addition you get all-day battery life, with loud, warm audio, and a bright, colorful and sharp display. Throw in some seriously fast SSDs and you’ve got a system just waiting to help you create your next masterpiece. It's blindingly fast and with its improved Butterfly-switches and over 10 hours of battery life, it's also a good system to get some work done.

Read our full Apple MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2019) review.

The best 15-inch laptop money can buy

CPU: Intel Core i9-9980HK | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650/Intel UHD Graphics 630 | RAM: 32GB | Storage: 1TB m.2 NVMe PCIe SSD | Display: 15.6-inch, 4K | Size: 14.1 x 9.3 x 0.5~0.7 inches | Weight: 4.5 pounds

Striking 4K OLED display

Great overall and graphics performance

Webcam in the right place

Slim, attractive design

Below-average battery life

This laptop's optional 4K display can reproduce an awesome 188 percent of the sRGB color gamut while registering a solid 282 nits of brightness. Its 45-watt Intel H series processor provides much stronger performance than the U series CPU in its smaller sibling while its Nvidia GTX 1050 graphics make it a legitimate content creation machine.

Read our full Dell XPS 15 review.

Why trust Laptop Mag

Laptop Mag has been testing and reviewing laptops for over two decades. We test over 200 different models per year, subjecting each system to a series of rigorous benchmarks that provides a complete picture of performance, battery life and usability.

Our expert reviewers also use each product to see how it looks and feels in everyday situations. Because we see so many different notebooks, we can compare each to its direct competitors and give you an idea of how it stacks up to the average laptop in its price band.

How we test laptops

When we bring a laptop into our laboratory, our goal is to see how it would work if you brought it into your home or office. While we use a number of industry standard benchmarks such as Geekbench and 3DMark, we focus heavily on real-world tests that we have developed in-house.

To test endurance, the Laptop Mag Battery test surfs the web at 150 nits of brightness until the system runs out of juice. To judge pure processing power, we use a giant spreadsheet macro that matches 65,000 names with their addresses, a video transcoder that converts a 4K video to 1080p and the Geekbench 4 synthetic test. We measure graphics prowess with both 3DMark Ice Storm / Fire Strike and a series of actual game titles.

We use a colorimeter to measure screen brightness and color gamut while other instruments help us determine a laptop's key travel and ambient heat. See this page on How We Test Laptops for more details on our benchmarking procedures.

How to find the right laptop

When shopping for a laptop, there's a lot to consider. To help you choose a system, we've put our up-to-date list of favorite notebooks above, along with five points to keep in mind when choosing a system.

Budget: What you get for the money.

You can find good cheap Windows laptops and high-quality Chromebooks for under $500. However, better mainstream laptops usually cost more than $700 and premium Ultrabooks can run over $1,000. The best gaming laptops can cost $2.000 and up, but you can play the latest titles at decent frame rates on gaming laptops under $1,000.

Screen Size: 12 to 14 inches for Portability

Knowing a laptop's screen size tells you a lot about its portability overall. If you want to use your computer on your lap or carry it around a lot, go for one with a 12, 13 or 14-inch display. If you want to use the computer on tables and desks and won't carry it around much, a 15-inch model may give you more value. Some gaming rigs, media machines and workstations even have 17 or 18-inch screens, but those are hardest to carry.

2-in-1 or Clamshell?

More and more of today's laptops are 2-in-1s with screens that either bend back 360 degrees or detach so you can use them as tablets. If you like the idea of using your laptop in slate mode for drawing, media consumption or just using it standing up, a 2-in-1 could be for you. However, you can often get better features or a lower price by going with a traditional clamshell-style laptop.

Battery Life: 8+ Hours for Portability

Unless you only plan to use your laptop on your desk, battery life matters. Even within the home or office, having plenty of juice enables you to work on the couch or at the conference table, without being chained to the nearest outlet. For the best portability, we recommend getting a laptop that lasted over 8 hours on the Laptop Mag Battery Test. The longest-lasting laptops endure for over 10 hours.

Specs: 1080p / Core i5 / 8GB Are Best Bets

You can spend a lot of time delving into specs, but here are the key components to think about. If you just want really good mainstream performance, go for a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 1080p screen.