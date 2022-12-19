CES
Laptop Mag CES 2023 Awards: How to submit your product
By Darragh Murphy published
Find out how to submit your products to the Laptop Mag CES 2023 Awards!
Alienware goes superthin with 14-inch gaming laptop
By Sherri L. Smith published
Alienware kicks off CES 2022 with the new Alienware x14, a 14-inch laptop that's incredibly thin with solid power
Dell's XPS 13 Plus is its most powerful flagship yet
By Sherri L. Smith published
The Dell XPS 13 Plus ushers a funky new design and promises of serious power
Alienware x17 R2 gets slimmer, gains Intel's 12th Gen CPUs
By Sherri L. Smith published
The new Alienware x17 R2 was just announced at CES 2022 and offers a slimmer profile and more powerful specs, including an Intel 12th Gen processor.
CES 2020: The biggest laptop announcements so far
By Sherri L. Smith, Michael Andronico published
AMD, 5G, foldables and more. Here's everything you need to know about CES 2020
Best of CES 2020: The laptops and PCs to watch
By LAPTOP Staff published
From 5G notebooks and OLED chromebooks to wild concepts, here are the best laptops of CES 2020.
Asus’ ROG Mothership Is the Weirdest and Wildest Gaming PC of the Year
By Sherri L. Smith last updated
