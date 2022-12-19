CES

Laptop Mag CES 2023 Awards: How to submit your product

By Darragh Murphy published

Find out how to submit your products to the Laptop Mag CES 2023 Awards!

Alienware x14

Alienware goes superthin with 14-inch gaming laptop

By Sherri L. Smith published

Alienware kicks off CES 2022 with the new Alienware x14, a 14-inch laptop that's incredibly thin with solid power

Dell XPS 13 Plus

Dell's XPS 13 Plus is its most powerful flagship yet

By Sherri L. Smith published

The Dell XPS 13 Plus ushers a funky new design and promises of serious power

Alienware x17 R2

Alienware x17 R2 gets slimmer, gains Intel's 12th Gen CPUs

By Sherri L. Smith published

The new Alienware x17 R2 was just announced at CES 2022 and offers a slimmer profile and more powerful specs, including an Intel 12th Gen processor.

CES 2020: The biggest laptop announcements so far

By Sherri L. Smith, Michael Andronico published

AMD, 5G, foldables and more. Here's everything you need to know about CES 2020

Best of CES 2020: The laptops and PCs to watch

By LAPTOP Staff published

From 5G notebooks and OLED chromebooks to wild concepts, here are the best laptops of CES 2020.

Asus’ ROG Mothership Is the Weirdest and Wildest Gaming PC of the Year

By Sherri L. Smith last updated

OriginPC Laptop Rocks 16-inch Screen, Nvidia RTX GPU

By Sherri L. Smith last updated

Dell and Alienware Go All-In on OLED

By Sherri L. Smith last updated

MSI PS63 Modern Hands-On: Step Aside, XPS 15

By Phillip Tracy last updated

