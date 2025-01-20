I loved the Summit 13 AI Evo before, but a new add-on makes it a must-buy

The MSI Summit 13 AI Evo — with an MSI Pen 2 stylus magnetically attached on the left side! — sitting on a table at the MSI suite at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For me, one of the biggest selling points of a 2-in-1 laptop is if it comes with a stylus.

If a laptop does come bundled with a stylus, I’ll pick that one over the competition, but it can’t be just any stylus. I make a half-closed fist when I write, so if there are protruding buttons near the tip, I can’t assign actions to them unless I want to rewrite what I accidentally erase constantly.

That brings me to MSI’s gorgeous black, gold-trimmed 2-in-1 Summit laptop . When it debuted, it didn’t come with a stylus that made me say, “Here’s my credit card; now I own you.” But at CES this month, I noticed a stylus attached to the Summit, and it wasn’t just any stylus — it was the MSI Pen 2.

Two years ago, at CES, MSI introduced its Pen 2, a dual stylus and pencil with a graphite tip that can be used to write on a laptop screen. I write as much on my laptop as one might use Post-It notes, so as I tested it out, I couldn’t hide my enthusiasm — especially since the action buttons were flush with the pen’s surface. The only problem was that the Pen 2 only shipped with MSI’s Creator Z17 HX Studio and CreatorPro Z17 HX Studio laptops. It wasn’t available separately or with another MSI laptop.

The Summit 13 AI+ Evo A2VMTG-012US 13.3" FHD+; Copilot+ PC with the Pen 2 stylus. (Image credit: MSI)

Thankfully, the lack of the Pen 2 with the impressive MSI Summit laptop ended in September 2024. At IFA Berlin , the Tawain-based firm announced it would include its Pen 2 with the Summit 13 AI+ Evo, a 13" 2-in-1 laptop with an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V "Lunar Lake" processor.

Fast-forward to CES 2025: I’m standing before a slightly different Summit 13. This one has an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H "Arrow Lake" processor, but I'm really gawking at what's on the outside: An MSI Pen 2 that is magnetically attached to the left of the keyboard.

Anyone with a touchscreen laptop that supports MPP 2.6 (Microsoft Pen Protocol) should be able to use the Pen 2, regardless of whether they have an MSI laptop.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Summit 13 AI Evo Specs (provided to Laptop Mag by MSI) Processor Intel CoreM Ultra 7 processor 255H ("Arrow Lake") Row 0 - Cell 2 Operating system Windows 11 Home or Windows 11 Pro Row 1 - Cell 2 Display 13.3" FHD+ (1920x1200), 16:10, touchscreen, 100% sRGB (Typical), IPS- level panel, support MSI Pen 2 Row 2 - Cell 2 Stylus MSI Pen 2 with MPP2.6 support offering 4096 level pressure sensitivity and MSI exclusive precision Pen Touch. Row 3 - Cell 2 Webcam ﻿﻿3D Noise Reduction+ Camera (3DNR+) restrains signal noise and increases image quality under poor lighting conditions. Row 4 - Cell 2 Security Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 technology provides hardware-based, security-related functions. ﻿﻿Sign-in with your face or fingerprint through Windows Hello, andeasily authenticate to online services from FIDO 2. Audio Through MSI Al Noise Cancellation Pro, it can filter 360 degree noise for enhanced conference call experience. Row 6 - Cell 2

At $130, the MSI Pen 2 is not cheap, but the accessories a company bundles (or doesn’t bundle) with its 2-in-1 laptops can be the final factor in whether to purchase it.

The "Arrow Lake-powered MSI Summit Evo 13 is due out by March 31, 2025, but MSI tells Laptop Mag it has not settled on a price.