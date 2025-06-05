The Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1's dull display ruined it for me, here are 3 convertible laptops with great displays I'd buy instead

What makes a great 2-in-1 laptop? The most important spec is the only one where the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 16 let me down: the display.

If you're hunting for a new laptop and have your eye on a 2-in-1, chances are you're interested in using it in tablet mode for tasks like digital art or watching movies. All the core reasons to go for a 2-in-1 over a regular laptop hinge, quite literally, on a great display.

That's why, despite some great strengths, I have to recommend a few other laptops over the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 16. Here's a look at what you should expect from a great 2-in-1 laptop and a few top picks to get you started, whether you're a budget-conscious user or a creative professional.

The one spec you should never overlook in a 2-in-1 laptop

(Image credit: Stevie Bonifield, Future)

Your price range has a big impact on what you should look for in a 2-in-1 laptop, but one thing you absolutely shouldn't overlook is display quality.

All of the use cases that set 2-in-1 laptops apart, particularly when it comes to tasks like drawing or graphic design, rely on a high-quality display. So, if you compromise in this area, you're not getting your money's worth, and you're sacrificing what should be the top strength of any great 2-in-1.

The Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 16 is a perfect example, as it excels in several areas, with the key exception being its display. In our DCI-P3 color gamut test, it scored a mere 44%, which is barely half of the usual 80% threshold we look for, especially at this price point. It doesn't get very bright, either, averaging just 316 nits. For a 2-in-1, those scores are just too low to ignore.

Three 2-in-1 laptops with great displays

The Yoga's test scores translate into a dull, dim display that is noticeably less vivid side-by-side with other laptops. It's impossible to miss how washed out all the colors look.

If you're considering the Yoga 7i 2-in-1 16 for other reasons, like its impressive integrated graphics performance, and don't mind sacrificing display quality, or you can find it at a steep discount, it could still be a good option for some people.

However, if you're specifically looking for a 2-in-1, you'll have a better experience on a laptop with a higher-quality display. Luckily, you have a few great options to choose from.

1. Best overall: Asus Vivobook 16 Flip

The best overall alternative to the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 16 is the Asus Vivobook 16 Flip, which sports a stunning 3K OLED display. It's one of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy right now and costs just $100 more than the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 16.

The Vivobook scored well on our display tests, reproducing 84.4% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and 119.2% of the sRGB color gamut with an average brightness of 356 nits. As an added bonus, it has a bit more battery life than the Yoga at 13 hours and 47 minutes.

Whether you're a student, professional, or casual user, if you're looking for a great 2-in-1 in the same price range as the Yoga, you really can't go wrong with the Vivobook 16 Flip.

2. Budget option: Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714

At $799, the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 is a good budget-friendly alternative to the Yoga, particularly for students. It scored 78.7% on the DCI-P3 color gamut score, which is just shy of the 80% I ideally prefer, but considering the price, this is still a much better display than what you're getting on the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 16, which costs $100 to $400 more, depending on the configuration.

It's also worth considering the Chromebook if you prefer Google's Gemini AI assistant over Microsoft Copilot. There are some genuinely useful Gemini features baked into the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 that can really come in handy, like live captions or AI-assisted photo editing. I found it generally more consistent and reliable than Microsoft Copilot. It's easy to see why it's one of the best Chromebooks.

3. For creators: Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition

2-in-1 laptops are often ideal for creatives since they can double as a drawing tablet with the help of a Bluetooth stylus. If you're a creator, you don't want to miss out on the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition. Not only is it a better buy than the Yoga 7i 2-in-1, but it's also a fantastic overall laptop for creatives and one of our picks for the best touchscreen laptops.

The stunning 14-inch 3K OLED 120Hz display scored superbly well on our display tests. It reproduced a whopping 149.2% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and 210.6% of the sRGB color gamut and averaged 421 nits of brightness. While it doesn't come quite as cheap as the Yoga 7i, the top-tier display is worth it for creative professionals.