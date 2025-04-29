This laptop is like a portable OLED TV that you can take anywhere, and that's just one reason I love it

If anyone knows anything about me, I love my big, beautiful LG OLED TV — I have two in my house, and I am considering getting a third (no, I don’t have that kind of money, I just know deals). Because of that, I am super picky about my laptop displays, so when the Yoga 9i landed on my laptop, I started drooling.

I recently reviewed the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition, and there’s a lot to love there, but the display and audio experience completely blew me away, making this laptop a killer multimedia device.

Whether you travel often, like snuggling up in bed, or simply cannot afford a chunky LG OLED TV, here’s why you should consider the Yoga 9i.

The Yoga 9i is the peak multimedia device

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Rami Tabari)

The two key features of the Yoga 9i are its display and audio. However, its battery life and design lend themselves quite well to this purpose.

First things first, the Yoga 9i is rocking a 14-inch, 2880 x 1800, 120Hz OLED touchscreen display. It clocked in 421 nits of brightness and covered 210.6% of the sRGB and 149.2% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. For context, that offers nearly double the color coverage of the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M4 .

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

We don’t have the tools to measure audio quality, but no other laptop manufacturer has replicated the Yoga’s sound bar hinge. It delivers 360-degree sound with four speakers, which include two 2W tweeters (treble) and two 2W woofers (bass). It offers a loud, wide range that makes the lows, mids, and highs feel distinct. It’s easily equal to or better than your average TV speaker, maybe not in volume but in quality.

Of course, the Yoga 9i can’t replace 65 inches of big-screen goodness, but it certainly helps that it's remarkably cheaper. You can score the Yoga 9i for just $1,499 right now at Best Buy . That’ll get you the shiny 14-inch display alongside an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Technically, since it does sport the Intel Arc 140V iGPU, you can get in some light gaming as well. We ran Sid Meier's Civ VI: Gathering Storm (Medium, 1080p) at a solid 69 frames per second. You might be able to run some AAA games as well, albeit at low settings.

The core advantage that the Yoga 9i has over a TV is portability. The Yoga 9i weighs only 2.9 pounds and measures 12.44 x 8.66 x 0.65 inches. You could fit this thing into most laptop bags and even some purses. And this is so easy to snuggle up in bed with.

Battery life is another critical component for this stellar streaming superstar. You can’t binge The Last of Us on a laptop that dies during a critical moment. Thankfully, this rig will net you 12 hours and 47 minutes of battery life. Your time will vary since we set our display brightness to 150 nits, so the dimmer your screen, the more battery life you’ll eke out.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Rami Tabari)

If you are constantly on the go, the last thing you want to worry about is your shiny new laptop breaking apart during a single drop. Well, lucky for you, the Yoga 9i sports an aluminum chassis that’s been MIL-SPEC tested for drops, shocks, extreme temperatures, and more.

Overall, if you’re looking for a laptop to watch your favorite shows and listen to your favorite music, the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition is the perfect choice.