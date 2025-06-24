Cheap laptops aren't always a great value — here are 3 budget laptops I love

Not every cheap laptop is a great value, something I was reminded of while reviewing the HP Omnibook 5 Laptop AI.

Looking for one of the best laptops that's also affordable can be a real challenge, especially with laptop prices on the rise. That's just another reason to be extra cautious that you're getting the best possible value for your money before buying a new laptop.

While the HP Omnibook 5 Laptop AI isn't a bad laptop, it's not a good deal due to a few critical flaws. It's a perfect example of the red flags to watch out for in budget laptops. Luckily, there are a few alternatives among the best laptops under $1,000 that offer significantly better value for your money.

The HP Omnibook 5 Laptop AI is a bargain on the surface, until you look closer

The HP Omnibook 5 Laptop AI isn't a bad laptop, and I can see how it might seem like a bargain at first glance. For less than $1,000, you get a roomy 16-inch display, a full-size keyboard, a polished aluminum chassis, and decent battery life (11 hours, 30 minutes).

Unfortunately, that's not the full story. The Omnibook's minor strengths aren't enough to overshadow its flaws, which collectively diminish the value you're getting for the price tag.

For starters, the 16-inch display, one of the Omnibook's biggest selling points, is visibly dull and washed out. Although it may be a large display, it's not of high quality. It scored unusually low in our tests, covering just 44% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and averaging just 306 nits of brightness. If you're buying this laptop for its display, you're likely to be disappointed by the lack of vibrant colors.

Additionally, the budget-friendly base configuration falls short in terms of performance. It couldn't match the competition in our overall performance tests and graphics tests.

It will handle typical tasks without a problem, but you can get better performance at this price.

Three laptops under $1,000 that are great value for your money

If you're looking for an affordable laptop that's worth your hard-earned cash, the HP Omnibook 5 Laptop AI probably isn't the right choice unless you can find it at a steep discount (ideally around $600 or less). There are a few alternatives under $1,000 that I'd recommend taking a look at first.

It's worth noting that if you're looking for a gaming device under $1,000, the Omnibook definitely isn't the way to go. At this price point, your best bet would be one of the best handheld gaming PCs, most of which are available for less than $1,000 or bumping your budget a bit to reach the best gaming laptops under $1,500.

If you're searching for a budget-friendly laptop for school, work, or casual use, one of these three alternatives could be the best choice.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED has a lot going for it, including fantastic battery life, a great display, high-quality audio, and solid overall performance. Depending on the configuration you want, you can find it for less than $100 more than the HP Omnibook 5 Laptop AI or potentially even less.

While the display could be a bit brighter, it was significantly more vibrant than the Omnibook's, with a score of 79.8% on the DCI-P3 color gamut test. It also scored significantly higher in overall performance, with a score of 12,707 on the Geekbench 6 test. Additionally, the ZenBook boasts an impressive 16 hours of battery life, more than enough to last a full day.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus

Chromebooks tend to be affordable laptops priced under $1,000, and the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus is no exception. It delivers some great bang for your buck at well under $800 and makes a great pick for students or casual users, especially if display quality is your top concern.

An AMOLED display is not a common feature on Chromebooks or budget laptops in general, meaning the Galaxy Chromebook Plus is a steal for budget-conscious users who want a great display. It scored 108.5% on the DCI-P3 color gamut test, which is fantastic, especially considering the price. It's also surprisingly lightweight for a 15.6-inch laptop at just 2.45 pounds.

MacBook Air M4 (13-inch)

A MacBook might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of "budget laptops," but they can be surprisingly affordable, especially if you keep your eye out for Prime Day MacBook deals and other big sales.

The MacBook Air M4 comes in barely under $1,000, but often goes on sale for hundreds $899 or less. It can be a fantastic value if you can find one on sale, even if you opt for a model with the base 256GB of storage, which is sufficient for most users. The M4 MacBook Air boasts phenomenal performance, top-tier battery life, a solid display, and a webcam that's drastically better than what most other laptops include.

It's even worth considering the M3 MacBook Air from last year, which can still be found for around $800 or less on sale.