If you're searching for a budget-friendly Windows 11 laptop, you're in luck. Best Buy is having a sale on Copilot+ PCs right now that slashes some of the best AI laptops to less than $1,000.

There's something for everyone in this sale, including some of the best student laptops, best business laptops, and great laptops for creatives. For instance, you can snag the Acer Swift 14 AI for just $799, a whopping $400 discount off the regular price. At this price, the Swift 14 AI is a great pick for students thanks to its sleek, compact design and speedy Snapdragon X Elite processor.

Business users won't want to miss out on the Asus ExpertBook P5 for just $972, a $227 discount on an Editor's Choice pick. The Microsoft Surface Pro (11th Edition) is also at a huge discount, along with the Asus ProArt PZ13. Both are versatile 2-in-1s with detachable keyboards, making them perfect for anyone who frequently uses their laptop in tablet mode.

Top 7 Copilot+ PC deals from Best Buy this week

Dell Plus 2-in-1 (16-inch)
Dell Plus 2-in-1 (16-inch): was $949 now $699 at Best Buy

Score $250 off on Dell's latest 16-inch 2-in-1!

Specs: Intel Core Ultra 5 226V, Intel Arc integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, 16-inch WUXGA display

Our review: ★★★½

View Deal
Dell Plus 2-in-1 (14-inch)
Dell Plus 2-in-1 (14-inch): was $999 now $749 at Best Buy

Best Buy slashes $250 off the new Dell Plus 2-in-1

Specs: AMD Ryzen AI 7 350, AMD Radeon 840M integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, 14-inch FHD display

Our review (Intel version): ★★★½

View Deal
Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (16-inch)
Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (16-inch): was $999 now $749 at Best Buy

Save $250 on the latest Yoga 2-in-1 laptop with a 2K 16-inch display!

Specs: Intel Core Ultra 5 226V, Intel Arc integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, 16-inch 2K WUXGA display

View Deal
Acer Swift 14 AI (Snapdragon X Elite)
Acer Swift 14 AI (Snapdragon X Elite): was $1,199 now $799 at Best Buy

Save $400 on the Snapdragon X Elite version of the Acer Swift 14 AI!

Specs: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100, Qualcomm Adreno integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, 14.5-inch IPS display

Our review (Intel version): ★★★½

View Deal
Asus ProArt PZ13
Asus ProArt PZ13: was $1,099 now $849 at Best Buy

Save $250 on Asus's creator-focused 2-in-1!

Specs: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus X1P-42-100, Qualcomm Adreno integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, 13.3-inch AMOLED touch display, detachable keyboard

The ProArt PZ13 is a great alternative to the Microsoft Surface Pro if you're a creator or designer thanks to its vibrant AMOLED display!

View Deal
Asus ExpertBook P5
Asus ExpertBook P5: was $1,199 now $972 at Best Buy

Best Buy slashes $227 off the powerful Asus ExpertBook!

Specs: Intel Core Ultra 5 226V, Intel Arc integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, 14-inch 2.5K display

Our review: ★★★★½, Editor's Choice

View Deal
Microsoft Surface Pro (11th Edition)
Microsoft Surface Pro (11th Edition): was $1,199 now $999 at Best Buy

Save $200 on the 11th Gen Microsoft Surface Pro!

Specs: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus, Qualcomm Adreno integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, 13-inch (2880x1920) touch display, detachable keyboard

Our review: ★★★½

View Deal

