If you're searching for a budget-friendly Windows 11 laptop, you're in luck. Best Buy is having a sale on Copilot+ PCs right now that slashes some of the best AI laptops to less than $1,000.

There's something for everyone in this sale, including some of the best student laptops, best business laptops, and great laptops for creatives. For instance, you can snag the Acer Swift 14 AI for just $799, a whopping $400 discount off the regular price. At this price, the Swift 14 AI is a great pick for students thanks to its sleek, compact design and speedy Snapdragon X Elite processor.

Business users won't want to miss out on the Asus ExpertBook P5 for just $972, a $227 discount on an Editor's Choice pick. The Microsoft Surface Pro (11th Edition) is also at a huge discount, along with the Asus ProArt PZ13. Both are versatile 2-in-1s with detachable keyboards, making them perfect for anyone who frequently uses their laptop in tablet mode.

Top 7 Copilot+ PC deals from Best Buy this week

Asus ProArt PZ13: was $1,099 now $849 at Best Buy Save $250 on Asus's creator-focused 2-in-1! Specs: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus X1P-42-100, Qualcomm Adreno integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, 13.3-inch AMOLED touch display, detachable keyboard The ProArt PZ13 is a great alternative to the Microsoft Surface Pro if you're a creator or designer thanks to its vibrant AMOLED display!