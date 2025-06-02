I found 7 Copilot+ PC deals under $1,000 at Best Buy: Save up to $400 on Windows 11 laptops!
Save on a new laptop from Acer, Asus, Lenovo, and more
If you're searching for a budget-friendly Windows 11 laptop, you're in luck. Best Buy is having a sale on Copilot+ PCs right now that slashes some of the best AI laptops to less than $1,000.
There's something for everyone in this sale, including some of the best student laptops, best business laptops, and great laptops for creatives. For instance, you can snag the Acer Swift 14 AI for just $799, a whopping $400 discount off the regular price. At this price, the Swift 14 AI is a great pick for students thanks to its sleek, compact design and speedy Snapdragon X Elite processor.
Business users won't want to miss out on the Asus ExpertBook P5 for just $972, a $227 discount on an Editor's Choice pick. The Microsoft Surface Pro (11th Edition) is also at a huge discount, along with the Asus ProArt PZ13. Both are versatile 2-in-1s with detachable keyboards, making them perfect for anyone who frequently uses their laptop in tablet mode.
Top 7 Copilot+ PC deals from Best Buy this week
Score $250 off on Dell's latest 16-inch 2-in-1!
Specs: Intel Core Ultra 5 226V, Intel Arc integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, 16-inch WUXGA display
Our review: ★★★½
Best Buy slashes $250 off the new Dell Plus 2-in-1
Specs: AMD Ryzen AI 7 350, AMD Radeon 840M integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, 14-inch FHD display
Our review (Intel version): ★★★½
Save $250 on the latest Yoga 2-in-1 laptop with a 2K 16-inch display!
Specs: Intel Core Ultra 5 226V, Intel Arc integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, 16-inch 2K WUXGA display
Save $400 on the Snapdragon X Elite version of the Acer Swift 14 AI!
Specs: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100, Qualcomm Adreno integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, 14.5-inch IPS display
Our review (Intel version): ★★★½
Save $250 on Asus's creator-focused 2-in-1!
Specs: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus X1P-42-100, Qualcomm Adreno integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, 13.3-inch AMOLED touch display, detachable keyboard
The ProArt PZ13 is a great alternative to the Microsoft Surface Pro if you're a creator or designer thanks to its vibrant AMOLED display!
Best Buy slashes $227 off the powerful Asus ExpertBook!
Specs: Intel Core Ultra 5 226V, Intel Arc integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, 14-inch 2.5K display
Our review: ★★★★½, Editor's Choice
Save $200 on the 11th Gen Microsoft Surface Pro!
Specs: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus, Qualcomm Adreno integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, 13-inch (2880x1920) touch display, detachable keyboard
Our review: ★★★½
