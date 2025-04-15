I found 5 great picks under $500 in Lenovo's low-cost laptop deals

Want a new laptop without spending an entire paycheck? Lenovo's current sale on its IdeaPad laptops and Chromebooks is what you've been waiting for, with up to 26% savings on already affordable notebooks.

We picked five models under $500, some clear contenders for the best laptops under $500 at their current pricing. All can handle cloud tasks and typical daily tasks (e-mail, web browsing, writing documents) well enough.

The cheapest of the bunch is the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Gen 7 at $299. This model uses an AMD processor running on Windows 11 Home in S mode. That means you can only install apps from the Windows app store. As a bonus, it comes with one year of Microsoft 365 services ($70 value).

The most expensive of the bunch is the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Gen 9 at $499. This model has basic specs like an Intel Core 3 processor and 8GB of RAM, but it also has a full version of Windows 11.

Falling somewhere in between are a trio of Chromebooks, all relying on Google's cloud-based ChromeOS. The 15-inch Lenovo Chromebook 3i is now $329, while the 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Gen 8 is $429.

The standout among all of these: The Lenovo Chromebook Duet Gen 9 at $349. For that price, you get a laptop with a detachable keyboard, all in a thin-and-light design. It's one of our selections for the best Chromebooks of 2025.

If you've been considering a new system and need to keep costs low, or you've been needing a new Chromebook, act now on these IdeaPad and Chromebook deals from Lenovo.

If you're willing to spend more, you can take a look at our best laptop deals in April, which cover a wide range of prices.

Today's best Lenovo IdeaPad and Chromebook deals

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Gen 7: was $399 now $299 at Lenovo USA Save $100 on this Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Gen 7 laptop. It's a basic laptop with basics specs, but it also is enough for everyday tasks, including composing emails, browsing the web, and posting on social media. Note this laptop uses Windows 11 Home in S mode, which means you can only download apps from the Windows app store. Price includes one year of Microsoft 365 service. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) TN display with 220 nits brightness, AMD Athlon m Gold 7220U CPU, integrated AMD Radeon 610M GPU, 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD storage, 720p webcam with dual microphone and privacy shutter, Wi-Fi 6, Windows 11 Home in S mode 64

Lenovo 3i Chromebook : was $399 now $329 at Lenovo USA Get 17% off on the Lenovo 3i Chromebook. This low-cost model relies on Google ChromeOS, which is perfect if your computing tasks can all be done via browser or Android app. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS touchscreen display with 300 nits brightness, Intel Pentium Silver N6000 CPU, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, 4GB of RAM, 128 GB eMMC storage, 720p webcam, Wi-Fi 6, ChromeOS

Lenovo Chromebook Duet Gen 9: was $399 now $349 at Lenovo USA Save $50 on the already low-cost Lenovo lightweight Chromebook Duet Gen 9. If you don't need the power and functionality of a Windows PC, this lightweight model can serve you well, and it includes its detachable keyboard. Features: 11-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS touchscreen display with 400 nits brightness, MediaTek Kompanio 838 CPU with AI NPU, integrated ARM Mali-G57 MC3 GPU, 4GB of RAM, 128GB eMMC storage, 5MP webcam with privacy shutter (front), ChromeOS

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Gen 8: was $549 now $429 at Lenovo USA Save $120 on the 2024 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Gen 8. With better-than-average processor and memory on board, this Chromebook boots quickly and carries up to 11 hours of battery life (rated). Features: 14-inch FHD (‎1920 x 1080) IPS touchscreen display with 300 nits brightness, Intel Core i3-N305 CPU, integrated Intel UHD GPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of eMMC storage, 1080p FHD webcam with privacy shutter, ChromeOS