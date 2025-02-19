Lenovo's flash sale takes up to 55% off sitewide, here are 17 deals I recommend you grab fast

Make haste fellow bargain bandits! Lenovo's flash sale deals slash up to 55% off sitewide through Wednesday.

The PC maker is following up its epic Presidents' Day weekend sale with extended savings on select laptops, tablets, monitors, and PC accessories.

Looking for a reliable and portable business laptop with peace of mind security? If so, I highly recommend the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s for $1,643 ($1,069 off) via coupon, "THINKFEB3SALE".

In our Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5 star rating and our Editor's Choice Award. This AI-driven laptop packs an AMD Ryzen AI 7 PRO 360 processor to help you work smarter, not harder. It's outfitted with neural processing to boost efficiency so you can breeze through everyday productivity and leave no crumbs.

If you want a versatile laptop that converts like a Transformer into viewing, sharing, and tent mode, here's a deal you'll like.

Use coupon, "YOGAFLASH" to drop the Lenovo Yoga 9i's price to $1,219 ($360 off) in cart. Check out our Lenovo Yoga 9i review, and you'll see we gave it a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award for its stunning 2.8K OLED screen, top-tier performance, and crazy-fast SSD. We also liked its loud, impactful speakers and decent battery life.

Those are just two of my favorite deals from Lenovo's flash sale. Scroll on to see more featured discounts below.

Lenovo Flash Sale deals — Laptops

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11: was $3,299 now $1,453 Save 55% on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 via coupon, "THINKFEBSALE" at checkout. In our ThinkPad Carbon Gen 11 review, we rate it a solid 4 out of 5 stars for its shockingly lightweight feel, fast SSD and great battery life. Performance-wise, it's nearly on par with the MacBook Pro according to our lab's Geekbench benchmark tests. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit display, Intel Core i7-1365U vPro 10-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p RGB camera with privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i: was $829 now $489 Lenovo's flash sale takes $340 off the 2024 Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 2-in-1 laptop with coupon, "IDEAFLASH". Get things done from anywhere and enjoy seamless, smooth performance whether you're working on a college term paper, drafting up documents for work or consuming content on your downtime. Key specs: 14-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touchscreen, Intel Core 5 120U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Integrated Intel Graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p webcam with dual microphone and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Lenovo Digital Pen, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 2: was $1,669 now $959 This Lenovo flash deal takes $710 off the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 with coupon, "SAVEONESERIES" at checkout. Ideal for small and medium businesses, the ThinkPad E16 is big on power, reliable performance, and security. Key specs: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Integrated Intel Graohics, 512GB SSD, 1080p RGB camera with dual microphone and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro

Lenovo Flash Sale deals — Tablets

Lenovo Tab P12: was $349 now $260 Save $89 on the Lenovo Tab P12 with coupon, "TABLETSAVE10" at checkout. Powered by Android, it includes all of your favorite Google Suite productivity apps like Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drive. And when you want to take a break from work and dive into games, the Lenovo Tab P12 supports Xbox Cloud gaming thanks to a speedy 8-core processor and WiFi 6, low-latency connectivity. Features: 12.7-inch 3K (2944 x 1840) 400-nit touch screen, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 13MP front camera, 8MP auto-focus rear camera, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus, Android 13

Lenovo Tab M11: was $179 now $134 Save $45 on the Lenovo Tab M11 during Lenovo's holiday sale via coupon, "TABLETSAVE10". We haven't had any hands-on time with the Lenovo Tab M11, but reviews are generally positive. Thanks to its slim form factor, solid build quality, and great display, it's amassed an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Most customers praise it for being a great value. Features: 11-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit display, MediaTek Helio G88 8-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC storage, 8MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, Android 13

Lenovo Flash Sale deals — Monitors

Lenovo Legion R25i-30 25" Gaming Monitor: was $229 now $165 Lenovo flash sale coupon, "MONITORS10" takes $34 off the 25-inch Lenovo R25i-30 Gaming Monitor when applied at checkout. Experience smooth gameplay in superb clarity and have the edge on the competition with this 180Hz high refresh monitor with and ultrafast 0.5ms response time. Key specs: 24.5-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) panel with HDR 400, 180Hz refresh rate, 0.5ms response time, AMD FreeSynch Premium

Lenovo D24-40 23.8-inch Monitor : was $149 now $99 Save $50 on the Lenovo D24-40 23.8-inch Monitor. From Lenovo: The Lenovo D24-40 Monitor is designed to enhance your productivity and gaming fun. The monitor’s 23.8-inch VA panel with 3-sided slim bezels delivers you a virtually 3-side NearEdgeless visual experience. Features: 23.8 FHD (1920 x 1080) VA panel, 1 x VGA, 1 x HDMI 1.4, 1 x Audio Out (3.5mm), 178-degree viewing angle