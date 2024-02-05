Lenovo Presidents Day sale preview: Save up to 68% sitewide

Lenovo Presidents Day sale sneak peek includes doorbuster deals that take up to 68% off sitewide. For a limited time, save on select Lenovo ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Yoga 2-in-1s, and Legion gaming notebooks. Plus save up to 41% off monitors and up to 68% off PC accessories for productivity and gaming.

One top deal offers the 16-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 for just $949 via coupon, "SNEAKPEEK". It normally costs $1,339, so that's $390 in savings and one of the best laptop deals going on right now. With four interchangeable modes — laptop, tablet, tent, and stand, the Yoga 7i is a versatile computer for college students, creatives, and business pros alike.

Lenovo's doorbuster deals also knocks $100 off the Chromebook Duet 3 detachable 2-in-1. The 11-inch Chromebook Duet 3 is the smaller version of the excellent 13-inch IdeaPad Chromebook Duet 5. Like its larger sibling, it boasts a sleek, versatile, portable design and ships with its own keyboard.

Those are just two examples of my favorite early Lenovo Presidents Day sale deals. See more of my recommended discounts below.

Lenovo Presidents Day sneak peek

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12: $3,379 $2,703 @ Lenovo

Price drop! For a limited time, save $675 on the latest Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 with coupon,"X1CARBONG12" at checkout. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 packs the latest Meteor Lake Intel Core Ultra CPU, Intel integrated Arc GPU, alongside Intel's new NPU which works in tandem with AI to improve performance and battery life. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 1TB SSD, 1080p IR camera with privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11: $3,229 $1,549 @ Lenovo

Save 52% on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 via coupon, "THINKPREZ1" at checkout. In our ThinkPad Carbon Gen 11 review, we rate it a solid 4 out of 5 stars for its shockingly lightweight feel, fast SSD and great battery life. Performance-wise, it's nearly on par with the MacBook Pro according to our lab's Geekbench benchmark tests. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit display, Intel Core i7-1365U vPro 10-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p RGB camera with privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1: $1,339 $949 @ Lenovo

Take $390 off the 16-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop via coupon, "SNEAKPEEK". Versatile, powerful, durable and secure, the Yoga 7i is more than capable for work, school and everything in between. Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 400-nit touch screen, Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Integrated Intel Xe graphics, 1TB SSD, Lenovo Digital Pen, 1080p IR/RGB camera with privacy shutter and dual mics, Windows 11 Pro

Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1: $859 $584 @ Lenovo

Save $275 on the 13-inch Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 with fabric top cover via coupon, "SNEAKPEEK". One of the best 2-in-1 laptops for homework and work from home, it's powerful, secure and durable. In our Lenovo Yoga 6 review, we gave it 4 out of 5-stars for its solid performance, cool denim fabric top cover and great battery life. Features: 13.3-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touch screen, AMD Ryzen 5 7530U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, fingerprint reader, Windows Home

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i: $929 $599 @ Lenovo

Save $300 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i via coupon, "SNEAKPEEK" at checkout. It's one of the best laptops for remote workers, college students and anyone else looking for a solid laptop. Portable, sleek and thin, it packs a large 16-inch 2.5K display for a color-rich vibrant viewing experience. Features: 16-inch 2.5K (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touchscreen, Intel Core i5-1355U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p camera with dual mic and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 RTX 4090: $3,599 $2,849 @ Lenovo

Save $750 on the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8. It's a

stellar gaming laptop with beastly performance and a premium aesthetic. Beyond gaming, this powerful hardware combo is great for video editing, photo editing, and other graphics intensive tasks. Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz 500-niit display, Intel Core i9-13900HX 24-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU with 16GB of dedicated memory, 1080p camera with dual mics and e-camera shutter, 2TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3: $379 $279 @ Lenovo

Lenovo takes $100 off the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3. We didn't test this 10.9-inch version, however, the 13 -inch Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 review earned a solid 4 out of 5-star rating from us. We gave it our Editor's Choice Award for its vivid display, long battery life, and practical 2-in-1 design. One of the best 2-in-1 detachable devices around, the Chromebook Duet series is a cheaper alternative to the Surface Pro 9 with Keyboard. Features: 10.9-inch 2.5K (2000 x 1200) 400-nit touch screen, Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 8-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno graphics, 128GB of storage, ChromeOS

Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2: $269 $199 @ Lenovo

Though it's sold out at Lenovo, the Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2 is also $70 cheaper at Best Buy. This versatile tablet doubles as a wireless touch monitor for your Windows computer via Lenovo Freestyle. Featuring Dolby Dolby Atmos quad-speakers and Xbox Game Pass support it's great for streaming content and gaming. Features: 11.5-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) touch screen, MediaTek Helio G99 8-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 128GB of microSD-expandable storage, facial recognition, works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Android 12L

Lenovo ThinkVision T27p-30 4K Monitor: $549 $359 @ Lenovo

Save $170 on the Lenovo T27p-30 ThinkVision 4K Monitor. It has a stunning 27-inch (3840 x 2160) 350 nit-panel with in-plane switching for impressive visual clarity. To prevent eye strain, it employs natural low blue light and TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort certification. Multiple ports including HDM I2.0 and DisplayPort1.4 make allow for hassle-free, plug-and-play connectivity.