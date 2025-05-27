Lenovo 3-Day flash sale knocks up to 59% off ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Legion, Yoga laptops, tablets, and more
Lenovo 3-Day Flash Sale is on with epic discounts sitewide.
Lenovo is closing out May with a 3-day Flash Sale that offers up to 59% off select laptops, monitors, tablets, and PC accessories.
From now through Friday, save big on your next investment, graduation gift, or the perfect Father's Day gift for the techie dad.
Select Lenovo laptops are heavily discounted — and from every series, including ThinkPad, IdeaPad, ThinkBook, Yoga, Legion, and LOQ. This amounts to savings of up to $2,190 when you factor in Lenovo's coupon, "BUYMORELENOVO," which takes up to an extra $100 off.
One deal I'd grab is the Editor's Choice Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x for $949 ($340 off) via coupon, "YOGAFLASHSALE". The stackable coupon doesn't apply to this laptop, but it's still a hefty, massive savings on one of our favorite Copilot+ PCs.
As you'll find in our Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x review, we loved its powerful multi-core performance, 14-hour battery life, and sharp OLED display.
Our expert wished it were more gamer-friendly. However, the Yoga Slim 7x is a solid productivity pal.
If I wanted a powerful gaming tablet, I'd snap up the Legion Tab Gen 3 for $449 ($100 off). It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and has a 2.5K 165Hz display for realistic graphics and smooth, immersive gaming.
Those are just two examples of today's tempting deals from Lenovo's 3-Day Flash Sale. See more of my recommended discounts below.
Lenovo 3-Day flash sale deals I'd grab
Lenovo's 3-Day Flash sale knocks $300 off the 16-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 2-in-1 laptop. Apply coupon "BUYMORELENOVO" at checkout to drop its current deal price to $539. Get things done from anywhere and enjoy seamless performance, whether working on a college term paper, drafting documents for work, or consuming content in your downtime.
Key specs: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touchscreen, Intel Core 5 120U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Integrated Intel Graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p webcam with dual microphone and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Lenovo Digital Pen, Windows 11 Home
Save $334 on the Editor's Choice Award-winning Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Copilot+ PC. Portable, powerful, and reliable, it's a solid productivity laptop for school or remote work. Our Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x review calls it a great all-around laptop for students and professionals. It's a satisfying introduction to Copilot+ PCs.
Features: 14.5-inch 3K (2944 x 1840) 1000-nit 90Hz OLED display, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Lenovo coupon "IDEADLASHSALE" takes $516 off the 16-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i during Lenovo's 3-Day Flash Sale. Stack your savings with an extra $40 off at checkout when you apply the coupon "BUYMORELENOVO" and snag it for $975 ($556 off).
Featuring Intel's powerful Intel Ultra Core 7 CPU and Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics, the IdeaPad Pro 5i is an excellent machine for fast productivity and creator laptops with solid gaming performance.
Key specs: 16-inch 2K (2048 x 1280) 400-nit 120Hz touchscreen, Intel Core 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU w/ 6GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, 1080p RGB/IR hybrid camera with dual mic, Windows 11 Pro
Lenovo's 3-Day Flash sale takes 49% off the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 8 via coupon "SAVEONTHINKBOOK". Apply coupon "BUYMORELENOVO" at checkout to take an extra $25. This drops its price to $975 (1,020 off).
In our review of the previous-gen ThinkBook 16 Gen 7, we rate its solid performance, 21-hour battery life, and high-quality camera. We gave it an overall 3.5 out of 5-star rating, deducting points for its lackluster display and steep price, which is no longer a gripe thanks to this deal.
Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit anti-glare touchscreen, Intel Core 7 240H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Integrated Intel graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p FHD camera with dual microphone and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro
Lenovo's 3-Day Flash Sale takes $1,040 off the ThinkPad P14s Gen 5 Mobile Workstation. Even better, you can take an extra $40 off when you apply coupon "BUYMORELENOVO" at checkout. With these stacked savings, you'll walk away with a ThinkPad P14s for $1,239 ($1,080 off).
Key Specs: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit anti-glare display, AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 8840HS 8-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Integrated AMD Radeon 780M GPU, 1TB SSD, Fingerprint reader, 5MP RGB+IR with privacy shutter and dual microphone, Windows 11 Pro
Save $565 on the Lenovo Legion 5i Gaming Laptop with RTX 4060 graphics. Our Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 9 review gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars, and our Laptop Mag Editor's Choice award concurs. Take an extra $40 off with coupon "BUYMORELENOVO".
Key specs: 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 500-nit 240Hz matte display with G-Sync, Intel Core i7-14650HX 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, 1080p webcam with privacy shutter, Windows 11 Home
The Idea Tab Pro is Lenovo's newest 12-inch tablet PC, and it's now $100 off during Lenovo's 3-day sale. It's a sensible choice if you prioritize a large display and solid performance in a tablet PC.
Key specs: 12.7-inch 3K (2944 x 1840) 400-nit touchscreen, MediaTek Dimensity 8300 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos, 13MP AF rear camera, 8MP FF front camera, 10,200mAh battery, microSD slot, Android 14 (Upgradeable to Android 16)
Now $100 off during Lenovo's 3-Day Flash Sale, the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is one of the best tablets for gaming. It packs a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor featuring Elite Gaming tech with Ray Tracing and a 2.5K 165Hz refresh rate display. That means you can enjoy realistic graphics and smooth, lag-free gaming on an immersive display.
Key specs: 8.8-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 500-nit 165Hz touchscreen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno 750 GPU, 256GB of storage, 13MP AF camera with 2MP macro lens, 8MP FF front camera, Android 14 (Upgradable to Android 15)
During Lenovo's 3-Day Flash Sale, you can save $124 on the Lenovo Y27h-30 QHD Gaming Monitor. Featuring AMD FreeSync Premium, it offers smoother, faster gameplay without distortions like screen tearing, stuttering, and latency.
Features: 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 400-nit IPS panel, 180Hz refresh rate, 0.5ms response time, 16:9 aspect ratio, AMD FreeSync Premium
Hilda Scott
