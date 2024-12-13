Best Lenovo deals in December 2024: Up to 65% off laptops, tablets, monitors, PC accessories

Lenovo is rolling out its best end-of-year discounts this holiday season.

This weekend, Lenovo's sitewide sale knocks up to 65% off every Lenovo laptop series including ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Yoga 2-in-1 laptops, Chromebooks, Legion gaming laptops, and more.

During the sale, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 2-in-1 for $1,610 ($1,318 off). Apply Lenovo coupon, "DECTHINKSALE" at checkout to lock in this deal.

Although we didn't test this latest Intel-charged ThinkPad X13 yet, in our AMD ThinkPad X13 review , we found its durability, fantastic keyboard and wide selection of ports impressive.

If you're looking for a sub-$800 business laptop, consider the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 6 for $760 (56% off). We tested its the 7th generation ThinkBook 16 and liked its solid performance, high quality webcam, and 21-hour long battery life.

These are just two of my favorite deals from Lenovo's holiday sale. See my recommended discounts below.

Best Lenovo deals in December 2024

Best Lenovo deals — Laptops

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12: was $2,619 now $1,257 at Lenovo USA One of the best Lenovo deals today takes up to 51% off the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12. Prices start from $1,257. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 packs the latest Meteor Lake Intel Core Ultra CPU, Intel integrated GPU, alongside Intel's new NPU which works in tandem with AI to improve performance and battery life. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit display, Intel Core Ultra 5 125U 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Integrated Intel graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p IR camera with privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7: was $1,889 now $907 at Lenovo USA Take $928 off the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 via coupon, "SAVEBIGONTB". Engineered for business pros, it offers biometrics for extra protection. There's a fingerprint reader built into the power button, and the laptop's IR camera supports facial recognition software. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Integrated Intel graphics, 1TB SSD, 1080p IR Hybrid camera with privacy shutter and dual microphone, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro

Best Lenovo deals — Tablets

Lenovo Tab M9: was $149 now $99 at Lenovo USA Save $50 on the Lenovo Tab M9, an ideal tablet for on-the-go use. Stream your favorite TV series and movies on a superb 9-inch (1340 x 800) 400-nit touch-enabled display. Dolby Atmos-enhanced dual stereo speakers, deliver immersive sound. At just under $100 the Tab M9 is a budget-friendly choice if you're looking for an iPad alternative.

Lenovo Tab M11: was $179 now $144 at Lenovo USA Save $35 on the Lenovo Tab M11 during Lenovo's holiday sale via coupon, "SAVE10TABS". We haven't had any hands-on time with the Lenovo Tab M11, but reviews are generally positive. Thanks to its slim form factor, solid build quality, and great display, it's amassed an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Most customers praise it for being a great value. Features: 11-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit display, MediaTek Helio G88 8-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC storage, 8MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, Android 13

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5: was $499 now $369 at Lenovo USA Save $130 on the Lenovo' Chromebook Duet 5, it's one of the best Chromebooks to buy. If you're looking for a cheaper alternative to the Surface Pro 11, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 might be the device for you. It features the same 2-in-1 detachable design to easily convert from laptop to tablet mode. Features: 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400-nit touchscreen, 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Qualcomm Adreno, 128GB of eMMC storage

Lenovo Tab K11 LTE: was $249 now $197 at Lenovo USA Lenovo knocks $52 off the Lenovo Tab K11. Featuring 4G LTE support, the Tab K11 is built for on-the-go creativity, productivity, and entertainment. Enjoy smooth gaming, seamless multitasking, and fluid streaming from anywhere. Features: 11-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit touchscreen with 90Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Helio G88 octa-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of eMMC storage (expandable via microSD, quad-speakers with Dolby Atmos, 8MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, LTE support. Android 13 (upgrades up to Android 15)

Lenovo Tab P12: was $349 now $249 at Lenovo USA Save $100 on the Lenovo Tab P12 with coupon, "SAVE10TABS" at checkout. Powered by Android, it includes all of your favorite Google Suite productivity apps like Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drive. And when you want to take a break from work and dive into games, the Lenovo Tab P12 supports Xbox Cloud gaming thanks to a speedy 8-core processor and WiFi 6, low-latency connectivity. Features: 12.7-inch 3K (2944 x 1840) 400-nit touch screen, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 13MP front camera, 8MP auto-focus rear camera, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus, Android 13

Best Lenovo deals — Monitors

Lenovo T24i-30 23.8-inch Monitor : was $299 now $139 at Lenovo USA Save $160 on the Lenovo T24i-30 23.8-inch Monitor. From Lenovo: The ThinkVision T24i-30 Monitor’s IPS display provides visual enjoyment with an ultra-wide viewing angle that delivers high color accuracy and image quality. Its 3-side NearEdgeless bezel design lets you focus on your work with fewer distractions. Features: 23.8 FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit WLED panel, 178-degree viewing angle, 4x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB-B 3.2 Gen 1 port

Lenovo P27h-30 ThinkVision Monitor: was $549 now $309 at Lenovo USA Take $230 off the Lenovo ThinkVision P27h-30 Monitor via coupon, "FALLVISION". This 27-inch 2560 x 1440-pixel 350-nit WLED backlit panel has a 4-sided near-edgeless bezel and is factory-calibrated for color accuracy. Rounding out its specs are a 16:9 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, and 4ms response time. Features: 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 4-side Near-edgeless display, Eye-caring display with Natural Low Blue Light, 95% DCI-P3, 99% sRGB with factory calibrated accuracy, Daisy chain capability, Built-in RJ45, Ergonomic stand

Lenovo G34w-30 34" WQHD Curved Monitor: was $449 now $359 at Lenovo USA Save $90 on the Lenovo G34w-30 34" WQHD Curved Monitor and elevate your gameplay and productivity. Its gentle 1500R curvature accommodates your natural field of view so you see things even at the edges without shifting your focus. Featuring AMD FreeSync Premium, you'll enjoy smoother, faster gameplay without distortions like screen tearing, stuttering, and latency. Features: 34-inch WQHD (3440 x 1440) 350-nit WLED panel, 1500R curvature, 170Hz refresh rate, 0.5ms response time, 21:9 aspect ratio, AMD FreeSync

Lenovo ThinkVision M14d Portable Monitor: was $284 now $209 at Lenovo USA Take $75 off the Lenovo ThinkVision M14d Portable Monitor via coupon, "FALLVISION" We didn't get to test this exact model, however, we tested and reviewed the Lenovo M14t and gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating. We were impressed by the monitor's colorful, bright display, lightweight design, and sturdy kickstand. Expect this upgraded version to be on par, providing you with a portable second-screen experience. Features: 14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1400) display 16:10 aspect ratio, 104 PPI, 100% sRGB color gamut, 2 x Type-C ports, natural low blue light

Best Lenovo deals — Accessories

Lenovo Keyboard & Mouse Combo: was $59 now $37 at Lenovo USA Save $22 on the Lenovo Select Wireless Modern Combo and complete your workspace setup for less. Enjoy a comfortable typing experience with the keyboard's 2.5 zone layout, numeric keypad, and floating, responsive keys. What's more, the keyboard is rechargeable via USB-C, so you won't have to worry about running out of batteries. The included ambidextrous ergonomic mouse with 1600 DPI is powered by a single AA battery and lasts up to 12 months.

Lenovo Basic Wired Mouse: was $15 now $7 at Lenovo USA Save 53% on the Lenovo Basic Wired Mouse with coupon, "ACCSAVINGS". It's a slim grip full-size ambidextrous design mouse with a 1000 DPI optical sensor for smooth and responsive tracking. Features: Wired USB-A connection, 2-way scrolling, ambidextrous design, 1000 DPI resolution red optical sensor, works with Windows 11