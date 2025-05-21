Shocking Memorial Day gaming laptop deal takes $725 off the Lenovo LOQ with RTX 4060 GPU

The Lenovo LOQ is one of the best value gaming laptops money can buy.

Lenovo's Memorial Day sale is now live with massive discounts on gaming laptops. One standout deal slashes nearly 50% off the forthcoming RTX 5060, Lenovo LOQ's predecessor.

As part of the sale, the Lenovo LOQ 15 with RTX 4060 GPU is down $885. Previously priced at $1,585, that's a staggering $700 in savings and its biggest discount yet.

Even better, take an extra $25 off with coupon, "BUYMORELENOVO" at checkout to drop its price to $859. In total, that's $725 in savings and one of the best Memorial Day gaming laptop deals you don't have to wait to get.

By comparison, it's $560 cheaper than the forthcoming Lenovo LOQ with RTX 5060 (valued at $1,300).

If you're shopping around for a sub-$1,000 gaming laptop that doesn't skimp on performance, you can't go wrong with the Lenovo LOQ.

Although we didn't get a chance to test it, the LOQ 15 has an average customer rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars at Lenovo. Our sister sites TechRadar and T3 both gave the Lenovo LOQ 15 a solid 4 out of 5-star rating.

Featuring Nvidia's powerful GeForce RTX 4060 gaming performance and a fast 144Hz refresh rate for AAA gaming, the Lenovo LOQ is an excellent value. Especially at this tempting price.

Today's best Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop deal