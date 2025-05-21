Shocking Memorial Day gaming laptop deal takes $725 off the Lenovo LOQ with RTX 4060 GPU
Lenovo's Memorial Day sale takes $725 off the Lenovo LOQ RTX 4060 gaming laptop.
Lenovo's Memorial Day sale is now live with massive discounts on gaming laptops. One standout deal slashes nearly 50% off the forthcoming RTX 5060, Lenovo LOQ's predecessor.
As part of the sale, the Lenovo LOQ 15 with RTX 4060 GPU is down $885. Previously priced at $1,585, that's a staggering $700 in savings and its biggest discount yet.
Even better, take an extra $25 off with coupon, "BUYMORELENOVO" at checkout to drop its price to $859. In total, that's $725 in savings and one of the best Memorial Day gaming laptop deals you don't have to wait to get.
By comparison, it's $560 cheaper than the forthcoming Lenovo LOQ with RTX 5060 (valued at $1,300).
If you're shopping around for a sub-$1,000 gaming laptop that doesn't skimp on performance, you can't go wrong with the Lenovo LOQ.
Although we didn't get a chance to test it, the LOQ 15 has an average customer rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars at Lenovo. Our sister sites TechRadar and T3 both gave the Lenovo LOQ 15 a solid 4 out of 5-star rating.
Featuring Nvidia's powerful GeForce RTX 4060 gaming performance and a fast 144Hz refresh rate for AAA gaming, the Lenovo LOQ is an excellent value. Especially at this tempting price.
Today's best Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop deal
Overview
Take $725 off the Lenovo LOQ 15IRX9 when you apply coupon code "BUYMORELENOVO" at checkout. To get you started, it includes 3 months of Xbox PC Game Pass for free.
Key specs: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 300-nit 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, white backlit, eclipse black keyboard, 720P HD with dual microphone and e-shutter, Windows 11 Home
Release date: April 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price I could find for this Lenovo LOQ configuration
Price check: Amazon $1,249 (via seller), B&H $799 (Intel Core i5) | Walmart $949 (AMD Ryzen 7/RTX 4070)
Reviews: Although we didn't get a chance to test it, the Lenovo LOQ earned a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars from our sister sites. Touting solid gaming performance and fast refresh rate for AAA games, it's an exceptional value for the price.
TechRadar: ★★★★ (AMD) | T3: ★★★★Buy it if: You want a fast, responsive laptop that runs cool and quiet. The LOQ is suitable for gaming, video editing, and day-to-day multitasking. Buy it if: You want a fast, responsive laptop that runs cool and quiet. The LOQ is suitable for gaming, video editing, and day-to-day multitasking.
Buy it if: You want a fast, responsive laptop that runs cool and quiet. The LOQ is suitable for gaming, video editing, and day-to-day multitasking.
Don't buy it if: You want a basic laptop solely for internet browsing, checking emails, and streaming content.
