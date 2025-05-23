Lenovo's Memorial Day weekend sale takes up to 62% off sitewide, here are 25 deals I'd buy

Lenovo's Memorial Day sale is on through Monday, May 26, save up to 62% on laptops, tablets, and peripherals.

Lenovo's Memorial Day sale is chock-full of deals on Lenovo laptops, tablets, monitors, and PC accessories. Save up to 62% sitewide and score extra savings up to $100 on select products $500+ with coupon, "BUYMORELENOVO".

So, before you fire up that grill or escape to your long weekend getaway, take a look at Lenovo's Memorial Day discounts.

The PC maker is currently slashing up to 62% off its top-rated Lenovo laptops, including IdeaPad, ThinkPad, Yoga 2-in-1, and ThinkPad P series Workstations. If a price break on a new gaming laptop is what you're after, save up to 52% on Lenovo Legion series machines. Prices start from $1,315 for the RTX 4060 Legion Slim 5 Gen 9 with coupon, "BUYMORELENOVO" at checkout.

Prefer the portable flexibility of a tablet PC? Lenovo's Memorial Day sale knocks up to 50% off the Lenovo Yoga Tab, Yoga Tab, and IdeaTab Pro. Easy on the wallet, prices start at just $79 for the Lenovo Tab M9.

Lenovo's Memorial sale isn't all about just laptops and tablets. Rack up on essential PC and gaming external devices with discounts of up to 46% on Lenovo ThinkVision, Legion, and L series monitors and up to 62% on webcams, keyboards, mice, and headsets and work-from-home bundles.

Keep scrolling to browse 25 deals I'd buy from Lenovo's Memorial Day sale this weekend.

Lenovo Memorial Day sale — Laptops

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 8: was $1,777 now $859 at Lenovo USA Lenovo's Memorial Day sale takes 51% off the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 8 via coupon, "SAVEONTHINKBOOK". Take an extra $25 off at checkout with coupon, "SAVEONTHINKBOOK". Built for business, it boasts top notch security including a fingerprint reader and webcam with privacy shutter. Integrated into its design is an intelligent cooling system that auto adjusts fan speed, thermal capacity, and battery life based on performance. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit matte touch display, Intel Core 5 210H 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Integrated Intel graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p camera with dual microphone and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 2-in-1: was $755 now $449 at Lenovo USA Lenovo's Memorial Day sale knocks $306 off the 2024 Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 2-in-1 laptop with coupon "IDEA3SAVINGS". Get things done from anywhere and enjoy seamless performance whether you're working on a college term paper, drafting documents for work, or consuming content in your downtime. Key specs: 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 300-nit touchscreen, Intel Core 5 120U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Integrated Intel Graphics, 512GB SSD, 720p webcam with dual microphone and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Lenovo Digital Pen, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 8: was $1,995 now $969 at Lenovo USA Take a staggering $1,026 off the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 8 with coupon "SAVEONTHINKBOOK". Take an extra $25 off via coupon, "BUYMORELENOVO" to drop its price to $945 at checkout. Engineered for business pros, it offers biometrics for extra protection. There's a fingerprint reader built into the power button, and the laptop's IR camera supports facial recognition software. Key specs: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit anti-glare touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 240H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Integrated Intel graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p FHD camera with dual microphones and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro

Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 2: was $1,399 now $815 at Lenovo USA One of the best Lenovo Memorial Day deals takes $584 off the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 with coupon, "SAVEONESERIES" at checkout. Take an extra $25 off via coupon, "BUYMORELENOVO. Ideal for small and medium businesses, the Lenovo ThinkPad E16 is big on power, reliable performance, and security. Key specs: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit display, AMD Ryzen 5 7535U 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Integrated Intel Graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p RGB camera with dual microphone and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 : was $3,379 now $1,791 at Lenovo USA Save a whopping $1,408 on the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 with this Memorial Day deal via coupon, THINKMAYSALE". Take an extra $45 when you apply coupon, "BUYMORELENOVO" at checkout. As detailed in our Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 review, it's a solid business laptop with an excellent webcam and impressive sound. We rated it 3 out of 5 stars for its short battery life, which may not be an issue for you if you keep it plugged in most of the time. Key specs: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit, matte touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 165U vPro CPU, 32GB RAM, Integrated Intel Graphics, 5MP RGB+IR with privacy shutter and dual microphone, fingerprint reader, 1 TB SSD, and Windows 11 Pro

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12: was $3,099 now $1,704 at Lenovo USA Lenovo is offering $1,395 off the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 with coupon "THINKMAYSALE" at checkout. Take an extra $40 off with coupon, "BUYMORELENOVO". The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 packs the latest Meteor Lake Intel Core Ultra CPU and integrated Arc GPU alongside Intel's new NPU, which works in tandem with AI to improve performance and battery life. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 12-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Integrated Intel graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p IR+ RGB camera with privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro

Lenovo Memorial Day sale — Gaming laptops

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 9 RTX 4060: was $1,835 now $1,355 at Lenovo USA Lenovo takes $480 off the Legion Slim 5 Gen 9 for Memorial Day. However, you can take an extra $40 off at checkout via coupon, "BUYMORELENOVO," to drop its price to $1,315 ($520 off). Although we didn't test this exact laptop, we gave the Lenovo Legion Slim 5i Pro a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award. We found its sleek, stylish chassis, gorgeous display, and performance impressive. We expect Legion Slim 5 in this deal to be on par. Key specs: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 350-nit 165Hz ant-glare display, AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, 1080p webcam with e-privacy shutter and dual microphones, Nvidia G-Sync Windows 11 Home

Editor's Choice Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9 w/ RTX 4060: was $2,159 now $1,899 at Lenovo USA Lenovo is slashing $260 off the Editor's Choice Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9 with RTX 4060 GPU. Plus, take an extra $40 off with coupon, "BUYMORELENOVO. It's a great gaming laptop with powerful performance. In our Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9 review, we praise its powerful performance and graphics, vibrant display, and cool thermals. Although we wish its battery life was a bit longer, it's a mean gaming machine. Features: 16-inch 3.2K (3200 x 2000) 430-nit 165Hz display, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, 1080P FHD camera with dual microphones and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo Memorial Day sale — Chromebooks

Lenovo 3i Chromebook: was $399 now $299 at Lenovo USA The Lenovo Chromebook 3i just dropped $100, and it's one of the best budget laptops you can get. Great for students and anyone else looking for a basic laptop. It's easy to use and offers peace of mind cybersecurity with a verified boot and privacy shutter. Features: 15.6-inch (‎1920 x 1080) touchscreen, Intel Celeron N6000 quad-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 128GB of eMMC storage, HD webcam with dual array microphone, ChromeOS

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 Gen 9: $379 at Lenovo USA Priced at $349, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11 Gen 9 is one of our favorite 2-in-1 detachables. From pre-school to College and even the workplace, this budget-friendly Chromebook is a great buy for kids of all ages. It has a slick touch and stylus controls, solid performance, and incredible portability. Features: 10.95-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) 400-nit touchscreen, MediaTek Kompanio 838 8-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Integrated ARM Mali-G57 MC3 GPU, 128GB eMMC storage, ChromeOS, keyboard folio case included

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus: was $549 now $429 at Lenovo USA One of the best Chromebook deals from Lenovo's Memorial Day sale takes $120 off the 2024 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus. Great for students and anyone else looking for a capable laptop for multitasking and casual gaming. It boots up fast, is easy to use, and lasts up to 11 hours in between full charges (rated). Key specs: 14-inch FHD (‎1920 x 1080) 300-nit matte touchscreen, Intel Core i3-N305 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 128GB of eMMC storage, 1080p FHD webcam with privacy shutter, ChromeOS Price check: Walmart $429 | Amazon $489

Lenovo Memorial Day sale — Tablets

Lenovo Tab M9: was $159 now $79 at Lenovo USA Save $80 on one of Lenovo's most popular Android tablets. Although we didn't test it, Lenovo customers rated the Tab M9 4.5 out of 5 stars. The 9-inch tablet's lightweight design, superb touchscreen, and long-lasting battery are welcome features. Dolby Atmos dual speakers make it perfect for watching YouTube, TV shows, and movies on your favorite streaming service. Key specs: 9-inch (1340 x 800) 400-nit touch screen, dual Dolby Atmos speakers, MediaTek Helio G80 8-core processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB of storage (expandable via built-in microSD), 8MP rear camera with auto-focus, 2MP front camera, 5,100 mAh battery, Android 12 (upgradable to Android 15)

Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3: was $549 now $449 at Lenovo USA Now $100 off, the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is one of the best tablets for gaming. It packs a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor featuring Elite Gaming tech with Ray Tracing and a 2.5K 165Hz refresh rate display. That means you can enjoy realistic graphics and smooth, lag-free gaming on an immersive display. Key specs: 8.8-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 500-nit 165Hz touchscreen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno 750 GPU, 256GB of storage, 13MP AF camera with 2MP macro lens, 8MP FF front camera, Android 14 (Upgradable to Android 15)

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro: was $389 now $289 at Lenovo USA Lenovo is offering $100 off the Idea Tab Pro, its newest 12-inch tablet. It's a sensible choice if you prioritize a large display and solid performance in a tablet PC. Key specs: 12.7-inch 3K (2944 x 1840) 400-nit touchscreen, MediaTek Dimensity 8300 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos, 13MP AF rear camera, 8MP FF front camera, 10,200mAh battery, microSD slot, Android 14 (Upgradeable to Android 16) Price check: Newegg $289

Lenovo Tab Plus: was $349 now $219 at Lenovo USA During Lenovo's Memorial Day sale, save $130 on the Lenovo Tab Plus. In our hands-on Lenovo Tab Plus review, we note that this tablet's full-range sound is impressive. While streaming Top Gun: Maverick, our reviewer observed that the tablet's bass felt on the verge of rumbling. This is thanks to its eight built-in speakers — four tweeters and four woofers, to be exact. Features: 11.5-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) 400-nit 90Hz touchscreen, MediaTek G99 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage, 8 x JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos, 8MP front and rear cameras, 8,600mAh battery (up to 12 hours of battery life), 45W fast charging USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD slot, IP52 water and dust resistant, Android 14

Lenovo Memorial Day sale — Monitors

Lenovo Lenovo R27qc-30 Gaming Monitor: was $285 now $188 at Lenovo USA Save $97 on the Lenovo R27qc-30 QHD Curved Gaming Monitor and elevate your gameplay and productivity. Its gentle 1500R curvature accommodates your natural field of view so you see things even at the edges without shifting your focus. Featuring AMD FreeSync Premium, you'll enjoy smoother, faster gameplay without distortions like screen tearing, stuttering, and latency. Features: 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 350-nit WLED panel, 1500R curvature, 180Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 16:9 aspect ratio, AMD FreeSync

Lenovo L15 15.6-inch Portable Monitor: was $240 now $165 at Lenovo USA Save $75 on the Lenovo L15 15.6-inch portable monitor during Lenovo's Memorial Day Early Access sale. This handy second screen gives you flexibility whether you're prepping lectures or simply binge-watching your favorite content. It easily connects to laptops of any screen size via a USB Type-C cable, and power pass-through support lets you charge the PC and power the monitor simultaneously. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit 60Hz LCD, flicker-free technology, ergonomically designed stand, 2 x USB-C ports

Lenovo Memorial Day sale — PC Accessories

Lenovo Select FHD Webcam: was $50 now $35 at Lenovo USA You can save $15 on the Lenovo Select FHD Webcam. It affixes to your laptop or monitor to stream enhanced 1080p video quality. It supports Windows Hello and features an internal sleek privacy shutter for secure log-in and peace of mind.

Lenovo Select Wireless Modern Combo: was $59 now $29 at Lenovo USA Save $10 on the Lenovo Select Wireless Modern Combo to help you complete your workspace setup for less. Enjoy a comfortable typing experience with the keyboard's 2.5-zone layout, numeric keypad, and floating, responsive keys. What's more, the keyboard is rechargeable via USB-C, so you won't have to worry about running out of batteries. The included ambidextrous ergonomic mouse with 1600 DPI is powered by a single AA battery and lasts up to 12 months.