Apple AirPods Pro 2: Price, release date, features, and more
The AirPods Pro 2 are expected to launch over the next year. Here's what you need to know about Apple's second-generation Pro earbuds.
The AirPods Pro 2 are expected to launch over the next year. Here's what you need to know about Apple's second-generation Pro earbuds.
Taking a screenshot on an iPhone, whether that's the latest iPhone 12 or one of the older models with a home button, is a quick and easy process and we'll show you how to do it.
Mozilla has been beavering away, with a slate of compelling privacy-first updates to capture a growing niche of people.
You can buy the AirPods Max for $532 from Amazon which is $17 under retail. This is the AirPods Max's lowest price to date.
The 32-inch LG UltraGear 144Hz Gaming Monitor is on sale for $297 on Amazon. That's $103 off and its lowest price ever.
Whether you're searching for a gaming laptop, Chromebook or business laptop, here are the best Acer laptops for 2021.
Before you get overwhelmed by the number of laptops and configs MSI offers, check out our list of favorite MSI laptops.
Tempted by HP's excellent notebooks but don't know which to choose? These are the best HP laptops available.
From ThinkPads with industry-leading keyboards to slick Yoga 2-in-1s and affordable Ideapads, these are the best Lenovo laptops.
From the MacBook Air to the 16-inch MacBook Pro, this guide will help you find the best MacBook Apple has to offer.
We've identified the best Dell and Alienware laptops for every budget and use case.
CyberGhost VPN offers a premium service for streaming with tons of locations and fast P2P for torrenting.
The OnePlus 9 is an excellent flagship alternative offering (almost) all the features found in more expensive devices, including blistering performance and long battery life.
Returnal boasts fantastic boss fights and brilliant storytelling, but its subpar rogue-like structure makes each run feel like a meaningless slog.
The Razer Orochi V2 offers great performance in a sleek, lightweight shell, but it’s pricey given the limited features.
Dell's Latitude 7320 Detachable is an excellent tablet hybrid with a gorgeous 13-inch display, fast performance and a handful of useful features.
The Logitech ERGO M575 does so much right that I almost had to nitpick to find issues
The JBL Live Pro Plus offers plenty of functionality and features at a more attainable price than the AirPods Pro.
The AirPods Pro 2 are expected to launch over the next year. Here's what you need to know about Apple's second-generation Pro earbuds.
Taking a screenshot on an iPhone, whether that's the latest iPhone 12 or one of the older models with a home button, is a quick and easy process and we'll show you how to do it.
Mozilla has been beavering away, with a slate of compelling privacy-first updates to capture a growing niche of people.
You can buy the AirPods Max for $532 from Amazon which is $17 under retail. This is the AirPods Max's lowest price to date.
The 32-inch LG UltraGear 144Hz Gaming Monitor is on sale for $297 on Amazon. That's $103 off and its lowest price ever.
Currys PC World has kicked off its May Day Bank Holiday sale today. Here are the best bargains in its ‘Epic Deals’ bonanza.
type_news Apple's iOS 14.5 software update has made a significant change in how users are monitored thanks to the inclusion of a new privacy tool called App Tracking Transparency.
"What is SafeMoon" is one of the most popular questions on Google as the lunar-inspired crypto craze takes over social media. This is an easy-to-understand explainer on SafeMoon.
Check out our first impressions of upcoming 2D puzzle platformer Out of Line — taking design cues from Inside, Ori and the Blind Forest, and classic Studio Ghibli animations.