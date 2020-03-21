The best AMD Ryzen laptops in 2020

AMD is enjoying surging interest in its laptop CPU offerings thanks to the new Ryzen-4000 series of processors , but this certainly hasn't always been the case with Ryzen-based laptops, which were often ignored in favor of their Intel counterparts.

With AMD reportedly almost two years ahead of Intel on its 7-nanometer chips , we could be looking at a dramatic shift in the laptop CPU landscape in the next couple of years. However, at the moment, Intel remains the front-runner. As a result, AMD laptops are often sold for less and can present a solid value by comparison.

Here are some of our favorite AMD Ryzen laptops of 2020.

HP Envy x360 13 (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

1. HP Envy x360 13

The best general-purpose Ryzen touch-screen convertible

CPU: CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 2700U | GPU: Integrated AMD Radeon Vega 10 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB | Display: 13.3-inch, 1080p; 120 Hz touch screen | Dimensions: 12.07 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.8 pounds

Useful 2-in-1 design

Solid battery life

Excellent audio experience

Large for tablet use

Small touchpad

The HP Envy x360 strikes a solid balance between features and pricing, making it an excellent choice for a variety of users. We're focusing on the 13.3-inch variant, but there's a larger 15.6-inch option with otherwise identical specs if you would prefer the screen real estate over portability. While gamers will want to look at some of the other options on this list or on our best gaming laptops page, the HP Envy x360 will handle standard computing tasks easily.

The foldable design and excellent speakers make this a great laptop for watching content as well. While it can't compete with its pricier sibling, the HP Spectre x360 (which grabbed our top spot among the best 2-in-1-laptops ), the Envy x360 is still an excellent-looking laptop with solid real-world performance.



See our first look at the HP Envy x360 13 .

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

2. Asus TUF Gaming FX505DV

The best Ryzen budget RTX gaming laptop

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 3750H | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 2060 | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 512GB | Display: 15.6-inch, 1080p; 120Hz | Dimensions: 14.2 x 10.3 x 1 inches | Weight: 4.85 pounds

Strong graphics

120hz display

Durable build quality

Dull and dim display

No USB-C

Weak speakers

The Asus TUF line is known for its solid midrange gaming laptops at competitive prices, and the Asus TUF gaming FX505DV lives up to that reputation. This is among the least expensive NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 laptops available and delivers strong graphics performance as a result.

The build quality is solid and while the laptop offers an RGB keyboard, the overall design is a bit more subtle and doesn't scream gaming laptop. RAM and storage are easily accessible if you wish to upgrade either, which is always a plus. If you are looking to spend just over $1,000 on a gaming laptop and want the best graphics card available, this is probably the right fit for you.



See our first look at the Asus Tuf Gaming FX505 .

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

3. Lenovo ThinkPad X395

The best Ryzen business laptop

CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 3300U | GPU: Integrated AMD Radeon RX Vega 6 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB | Display: 13.3-inch, 1080p | Dimensions: 12.28 x 8.55 x 0.66 inches | Weight: 2.83 pounds

Fantastic battery life

Enhanced privacy options

Extensive ports

Lacks Thunderbolt 3 support

Aggressive CPU throttling

Lenovo and its ThinkPad lineup are mainstays of the business laptop world and the Ryzen-powered X395 is a strong contender in this realm. The base Ryzen 3 Pro 3300 U processor offers incredible battery life, and while it does achieve this through some fairly aggressive throttling, it shouldn't be noticeable while performing basic computing tasks.

Extensive port options include two USB-A, two USB-C, an HDMI 2.0, an Ethernet, a microSD, a headphone/mic and an optional smart-card reader. Speaking of options, the screen options can include a touch screen or the ThinkPad PrivacyGuard, which when enabled renders your screen unviewable from side angles.



See our first look at the Lenovo ThinkPad X395 .

Asus ROG Zephyrus G GA502 (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

4. Asus ROG Zephyrus G GA502

The best Ryzen thin and light VR-ready gaming rig

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 3550H | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 512GB | Display: 15.6-inch, 1080p; up to 120Hz | Dimensions: 14.2 x 9.9 x 0.8 inches | Weight: 4.5 pounds

Thin and light design

Solid graphics and audio

Above-average battery life

Dull and dim display

No webcam

If portability is a top priority for your gaming laptop, then the Asus ROG Zephyrus G GA502 belongs on your shortlist. This is especially true for those considering a VR-ready laptop that won't weigh you down.

Although the processor isn't a standout feature for the laptop, it helps contribute to the solid battery life and the strong graphics performance more than makes up for it. The laptop held up well against the competition in our real-world testing across a number of games and more standard computing tasks. Onboard audio is reasonably impressive, particularly after customizing with the Sonic Studio 3 app. For around $1,000, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G GA502 is a good value for gamers on the go.



See our full Asus ROG Zephyrus G GA502 review .

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (15-inch, AMD) (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

5. Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (15-inch, AMD)

The best premium Ryzen laptop

CPU: Ryzen 5 3580U CPU | GPU: Vega 9 | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 256GB | Display: 15-inch, 2496 x 1664 | Dimensions: 13.4 x 9.6 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 3.4 pounds

Slim, lightweight chassis

Attractive metal design

Bright, vivid 15-inch display

Mediocre battery life

Underwhelming performance

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 is beautifully designed and one of the lightest 15-inch laptops we've ever tested. The crisp, 15-inch display uses a 3:2 aspect ratio (rather than the more common 16:9), which is optimal for working with documents or viewing websites. Despite the traditional laptop form factor and expansive touchpad, the Surface Laptop 3 offers an extremely responsive touch-screen that is also compatible with the Surface Pen.

Battery life and performance aren't standout features for the Surface Laptop 3, but neither are they deal-breakers. It managed 8 hours in our testing (14 minutes shy of the average for a premium laptop), and while real-world performance was acceptable, it was below average in our benchmarks as well. If you are looking for a large screen without taking on the extra weight associated with it, the Surface Laptop 3 is the best option out there.